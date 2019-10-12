The PlayStation 5 is official, Amazon's first kids Kindle

Transcript
Transcription not available for The PlayStation 5 is official, Amazon's first kids Kindle.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

66 episodes

Alphabet City

66 episodes

CNET Top 5

831 episodes

The Daily Charge

879 episodes

What the Future

317 episodes

Tech Today

1002 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Are the Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S the future of PCs? (The Daily Charge, 10/7/2019)

9:34

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are touch-friendly

2:32

5G made simple

4:59

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future of smartphones

8:18

Microsoft just gave away next year's big reveals (The Daily Charge, 10/2/2019)

8:51

Dual screens are the future for Microsoft

1:26

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 3 leaks and Apple's AR glasses coming soon

6:52

Samsung's Atmos soundbar offers big sound, fewer boxes

1:43

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: A trackable muscle car

6:11

iPad Pro and MacBook Pro could get better than OLED displays

8:44

Easy ways to stream movies for free

1:13

Nothing new in Android TV

4:49

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the money this year

5:27

Samsung's Atmos soundbar offers big sound, fewer boxes

1:43

Galaxy Fold makes its case for the future

7:50

First look at Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Laptop 3

5:52

Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen devices

5:12

Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are touch-friendly

2:32

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55