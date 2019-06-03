The most popular products on CNET (May 2019)

[MUSIC]
These are the top five products, CNET readers were checking out for the month of May.
And yes, you guys are still very much into phones.
Let's get to it.
And number five is the Google Pixel three, eight.
This phone was just introduced on May 7th at Google IO, but was leaked for a long time before that.
The 3a starts at just $399 and Google is trying to redefine what a mid-price phone can do.
The 3a has the same camera as the Pixel 3. It can take just Excellent photos, the portrait effect is still great even with only one camera on the rear of the 3A.
The fancy night sight feature of the Pixel 3 is also on the 3A, low light photography has been a big pain point on lots of different phones.
With Night Sight that's not the case, back when Google introduced a feature with the Pixel 3, the company said you could ditch the flash, and for the most part it was right.
The 3A also gets core screen, digital well being and the latest versions of Android when they are released.
Now it does have a slower processor than flagship phones like the Pixel 3, however Google reoptimizes software Or that processor.
In my weeks of using the pixel three a, it seems plenty capable.
Coming in at number four are the beats power beats Pro.
These are Apple's other truly wireless earbuds.
The first thing you notice with the power beats Pro is that they don't look anything like the air pods.
You get ear hooks and silicon tips to keep them on and in your ears, there are no microphone extensions on the earbuds to make it look like you're wearing cigarettes in your ears.
Bring up that beautiful [INAUDIBLE] image, yep, take a look at it, you can never unsee the cigarette look now.
Anyway back to the power beat pro.
They are water and sweat resistant.
Ask for sound quality, see that's David Carney says.
They sound significantly better than the ear pods which isn't that high a bar to clear.
Ouch.
The [UNKNOWN] momentum through wireless sounded better.
They cost 50 bucks more.
The UA true wireless flash by JBL sound as good as the Beats PowerBeats Pro but the JBL model costs 80 dollars less.
By the way the PowerBeats Pro costs around 250 bucks.
Now we're at number 3 and it is a Samsung.
Galaxy S 10.
Plus, this phone is a few months old, but it's still holding your attention.
Now, why could that be?
Because it's an awesome phone starting around $1,000 for the 128 Gig Model.
The S 10 Plus is the second largest.
The 5G version has a note sized 6.7 inch display.
S 10 plus brings a 6.4 inch mo LED screen.
Let's run down some other specs.
The plus has to front facing cameras in the screen.
There's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built into the display.
On the back you get three cameras.
The S 10 Plus is a bit outclassed by the pixel three and the Huawei made 20 Pro when it comes to low light photos, so be aware of that.
Is now the time to pull the trigger on a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, well, let's see, the 5G version works in limited markets.
Samsung won't be updating the S line anytime soon, on top of that, the next This Note is not due until around August.
So sure seems like a good time to get a Galaxy S 10 plus.
Number two is the 20 20 Toyota Supra.
Now I have not been into cars for a long time since I moved to.
To the city, when I saw the Supra was on this list, my first thought was, wait, I thought Toyota didn't make that car anymore.
A quick look at the roadshow.com confirmed what I thought, the Supra disappeared from the US in 1998 and ceased all production in 2002.
The new Supra shares tons of hardware with the BMW Z4 For like the same engine and a suspension, the 2020 engine brings improvements when it comes to speed going from zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds.
Now in case you take it on the track, here's what you should know.
This super handled tight turns well, but it could do a little better.
And had enough headroom for a helmet.
Apparently it was difficult to get into the car wearing a helmet.
Now get this.
Toyota is also giving purchases of the 2020 Supra, a membership to the national Autosport Association and a pre track day.
The new super starts At $50,000 and the number one product, people are checking out on CNET, during the month of May is the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The thing looks like a phone from the future, the front is just one, big, uninterrupted screen with a minor basil surrounding it.
The screen also has a refresh rate of 90 hertz That meant games looked smoother and scrolling through text was fluid.
And that display has a fingerprint sensor built in.
Inside you're looking at the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, a battery that can last a full workday.
Storage starting at 128 gigs and RAM starting at 6 gigs.
Also inside is the selfie cam.
It rises out of the body of the phone when you need it.
Now how durable is that camera?
This guy on twitter decided to use the selfie camera to pop off a bottle top.
Now then again, it's hard to believe anything you see these days.
Who knows if that was real, Regardless the one plus seven pro carry some very impressive specs with a starting price tag lower than the Galaxy S 10 e, the pixel three and the iPhone 10 or the one plus seven pro starts at 669 and maxes out at 749.
For full specs and everything I talked about, check out cnet.com.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online.
