CNET News Video
From article: Elon Musk's Boring Company won't dig tunnel on LA's west side

The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air

Transcript
Transcription not available for The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air.
Tech IndustryCultureCar IndustryBoring CompanyElon Musk

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air

1:20

Electric scooters are sending scores of people to the hospital

3:07

This Cyber Monday was another record-breaker

1:32

NASA's InSight sticks its Martian landing

1:44

Elon Musk says he's going to Mars. We don't doubt him

1:32

Why we need 16 cameras on a smartphone

2:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The 992 generation of Porsche 911 is here -- and it looks great

10:04

2019 Mazda3 debuts new design, Skyactiv-X

1:11

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart

1:16

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

Samsung's S10 reportedly features 5G, huge screen

4:00

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

2:04

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15