CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Security
Sci-Tech
Tech Culture
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
How to buy the best
Coupe
Crossover
Electric Vehicle
Family Car
Hybrid
Minivan
Sedan
Truck
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The definitive Galaxy S8 ringtone review"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
First Look
The definitive Galaxy S8 ringtone review
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has 31 stock ringtones. We review our favorites.
2:08
/
June 9, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for The definitive Galaxy S8 ringtone review.
Coming up next
The new Nokia 3310 might be the ultimate festival phone
See Moto Z2 Play's almost-killer feature
HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze
Huawei's Honor 8 Pro packs a punch but won't drain your bank...
iPhone SE: Get now, or wait?
Huawei Honor 6X has budget camera tricks
The Moto G5 is a rock-bottom bargain for your everyday essentials
Huawei's P10 is a beautiful powerhouse
The Motorola Moto G5 Plus makes it look easy
Samsung Galaxy S8: The good, the bad, the beautiful
Latest
Phones videos
Fixing your cracked iPhone screen is about to get easier
1:26
June 7, 2017
Apple says it's sending 400 of its secret screen-repairing machines to authorized repair locations around the globe by the end of 2017.
Play video
The new Nokia 3310 might be the ultimate festival phone
2:02
June 3, 2017
Don't risk ruining your iPhone. With its epic battery and sturdy build, the Nokia 3310 reboot is the phone to take to this year's festivals.
Play video
See Moto Z2 Play's almost-killer feature
1:33
June 3, 2017
Hint: It has nothing to do with Mods.
Play video
The Essential Phone is almost all screen
1:57
May 30, 2017
The new phone from the creator of Android features a 5.7-inch screen that dominates the front of the device.
Play video
Move iOS apps like a pro
1:03
May 27, 2017
If you have lots of apps on your iPhone, moving them around can be an annoying experience. Here's a quick tip to make things a bit...
Play video
Make your old phone feel new again
2:35
May 25, 2017
Some people can't wait to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest phones. You're not one of those people. Find out how to make your...
Play video
4 ways to improve battery life on the Galaxy S8
2:01
May 23, 2017
Try using one of these four features to stretch the phone's battery life a little further.
Play video
3 ways to email photos in iOS
1:44
May 22, 2017
If you're looking to share photos with someone directly, an email attachment might be your best bet. Here are three ways to send a...
Play video