The cheapest 2018 iPhone could be the last to arrive

The Apple Core
The cheapest 2018 iPhone could be the last to arriveA better LCD screen might mean production delays for Apple's rumored 6.1 inch iPhone.
Transcript
The new rumor about the cheaper iPhone 10 that has us questioning everything we thought we knew about this phone. And the iPad Pro prediction we're hoping will not come true. Let's get to the core of this weeks Apple news and rumors. [MUSIC] All right, let's get down to business and get this portion out of the way. Apple has just announced its earning reports. For the third quarter of 2018. Here's what you need to know. First up, Apple makes a lot of money, so for the company to increase revenue by 17% is a pretty big deal. Next, people still bought a tone of iPhones. Even with that heafty price tag on the iPhone 10, the company still managed to grow sales. slightly but at a higher price which means Apple made more money per unit, so there's that. Apple services aka app store, apple music, and icloud which make up a thinner slice of the revenue pie compared to the iphone grew at a ridiculous rate, thirty percent for the second quarter in a row. And the others category, so the Apple watch, airpods, etc is also skyrocketing with a thirty seven percent increase Over the same period last year. Mac numbers were pretty much the only ones that dipped this quarter, but that's not stopping Apple. They're on their way to become the first trillion dollar company. [SOUND] Surprise, guys, we have more leaks. But at least it seems like every week they're getting better and better. And these latest dummy units From [UNKNOWN] would almost pass as the real deal. Almost. Now the larger one, as you can see, is probably the iPhone ten plus with that 6.5 inch [UNKNOWN] screen and dual lens set up, similar to what we find on the iPhone ten. Just note, it's not the three lenses as early rumors had suggested. The other one would be the cheaper 6.1-inch model we have been calling the iPhone 9 for now, with that LCD screen and single rear-facing camera. Now the 5.8-inch model seems to be missing in action in these shots, but as far as we can tell Most of what we've seen, in these images at least, coincides with previous leaks and rumors about the next trio of iPhones. In fact, they're getting so good that it's easy to forget that until launch date, nothing is set in stone. In fact, I'm actually still hoping that Apple pulls a fast one and some of these rumors don't end up being true. And now there's actually hope for that. Aside from the fact that we haven't been able to agree on three names for these phones, now it seems like the iPhone 9 may have even thinner bezzles than its OLED counterparts. At least according to a new report in Japanese site Macotakara. This contradicts what rumors and some Ben Geskin leaks have been showing us for weeks. And, yes, in theory, LCD screens can't get as close to the edge as OLED screens. But this would be no ordinary LCD screen. According to the Mac Otakara report, Apple is using a full active LCD screen from Japan Display Inc. With this technology, Apple would be able to get its bezels down to point five millimeters, half the size of the bezels on the current iPhone X. 9to5Mac also noted a report in The Wall Street Journal from a year ago Which first suggested the change to full active LCD screens. Yet, another point for that cheaper iPhone which even Apple is expecting to be their best seller this year. Based on their increase in their order size. But if this rumor does in fact happen to pan out, it comes with a pretty hefty downside. The report also says that this new technology has caused production issues that would delay the phone until November. So we'll have a repeat of last year, with the iPhone 10. 10. Except this year we might be waiting even longer. Alright guys, so what's it gonna be? Thicker bezels arriving in September or would slimmer bezels be worth the wait. I'm kind of an instant gratification kind of person so I really don't care about the thicker bezels. As long as I can get my hands on it, right away, but that's just me. Leave your comments on the comment section below or on Twitter. But at least the good news is, that we have two opposing rumors and that's kind of exciting. What's sadly isn't a rumor is that Apple and Qualcomm have decided to part ways. This means the next batch of iPhones could be slower than their Android counterpart. In previous years Apple has used Qualcomm and Intel modems in its iPhones. But in light of recent legal battles, Apple has decided to ditch Qualcomm altogether and go exclusively with its Competitor's chips, which we're taking to mean Intel. Now, speed tests have shown that Qualcomm-powered smartphones are capable of faster network speeds than devices running on Intel processors. So take that as you will. Now the move could be temporary, so here's hoping they'll kiss and make up by next year when Qualcomm rolls out its 5G chips to smartphones, or else the next iPhones could be left in the dust. [SOUND] Okay, but enough about the iPhone. Let's talk about the other Apple product That is rumored to be getting a refresh before the end of the year. That's the iPad pro. Now rumor has it that the 10.5 and 12.9 inch models will be getting a full redesign this year in line with the iPhone X design. So that means slimmer bezels. Face ID, no Home button, and no headphone jack. Face ID on the iPad would make a lot of sense instead of the fingerprint scanner, but only if it supports both vertical and horizontal unlock, something We thought we had found hidden in the iOS 12 beta. But that might not be the case. According to that same report we talked about in Macotakara, that smart connector has changed positions in the new iPads. meaning the keyboard will be attached to the bottom of the iPad, near where you plugin the lightning port and not the side. This, because Apple was not able to figure out base ID support for horizontal displays. So you'll be writing in vertical display now. Good luck with that. That's it for our show, but you can always stay up to date on the latest Apple news and rumors on cnet.com or just catch me next week with more Apple Core. [MUSIC]