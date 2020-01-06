The button-less phone is closer than you think

We are here at the same time group where we are looking at their surface wave technology that uses this little sensor to make the edges of a smartphone trigger a number of different actions from squeezing to sliding to a number of different touch interface options.
So this device can do a number of different things.
And one of the ways this is really useful is, for example, you could do a dog wheel.
So, you could slide the edge of your phone and have the app options or settings options available on a screen.
For example, you can use a selfie feature, where you could just Squeeze the phone, which is really dandy.
Now that phones have gotten really big, it's getting more and more difficult to just touch the phone.
So, you've also got a number of other camera options where you could just take this and slide the The top of the phone to zoom.
So that can be super helpful.
And so, having these different kinds of interface options is gonna be really interesting and it's very cool to see that there are some phones that are in the market already that are using this.
So there's the [UNKNOWN] phone which is a gaming phone.
There's one from Asus So these devices allow you even today, that had this interface option in it these using the sound waves, to just tap the top of the phone.
To fire in games, like Call of Duty.
To reload if you tap the other side.
So doing these things are making all of the stuff that we do with our phones easier and more capable and the interface just a little bit more human.
So the company Centans is also it interested in taking this technology and applying it to things like wearables.
And potentially some other devices.
The future could be things like windows, things like your car dashboard, your steering wheel.
They're interested in putting technology, this technology in some of these other surfaces as well.
So, again, this will make some of the things that we do with our phones A little bit more human so you don't have to reach for your phone as much or when you do reach for your phone you can use these buttons, these interface gestures, if you will, to be able to do some of the things that we have to do today by touching the screen.
