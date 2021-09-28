Biggest announcements from Amazon's fall event

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch