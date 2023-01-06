The Best TVs of CES 2023
Speaker 1: Hey everybody. I'm here at CS 2023 in Las Vegas. This is LGS Booth. I'm talking about the best TVs at ces. And yes, the first one is an lg. This is the 97 inch wireless ole television. The idea is you don't plug any H D M I into the back of it. In fact, it's totally wireless. There's just a little module that you plug all your devices into and that beams your signals across the room in 4k one 20 hertz to the television itself. Yes, there's a power cord, but otherwise this wireless TV pretty darn cool. Let's [00:00:30] check out the others. Speaker 1: So the second TV on my list is the Samsung QD O LED 77 inches. Now, Samsung makes OED TVs too and they're competing directly against lg, but until now they haven't had that 77 inch size to really get to the high end of the market. Really big screen. I always say the largest screen the better, and with O led even more so cuz it's such a good picture. So Samsung has improved the brightness this year. They've also improved the anti-reflective filter to [00:01:00] make it reject the ambient light in the room a little bit better. So I expect this to be one of the best TVs of the year. Finally available in a larger size. Not cheap, but if you can afford it, definitely worth it. Speaker 1: And a third TV is a little bit off the wall. Literally. This is the displaced tv. Not for a brand you've heard of like Samsung or lg. They're a startup. This TV, you can actually stick up on the wall using suction cuffs on the back, but that's not the weirdest part. The weirdest part is that it's [00:01:30] totally wireless and it's runs off batteries. So you plug your stuff into a device across the room, similar to that LG tv and it beams it across. But instead of plugging in the tv, you can run up to a day they say on these hot swappable batteries. You can actually change them while you're watching tv. The whole idea is to have the TV anywhere you want. Now, personally, I'm not keen on having a $3,000 TV stuck on the wall with suction cups, but hey, if it falls off and you can afford it, maybe you can afford to replace it. So those are my three picks for the best TVs of CES 2023, some [00:02:00] wireless, some ole, some really cool technology. There's some normal TVs you'll see this year, but this is ces. We're gonna go big. If you like what you see here, go to Sena for more. Be sure to like and subscribe.

