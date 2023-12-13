The Best Laptops and Tablets to Gift this Holiday 5:21 Watch Now

Dec 13, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: If you're looking to buy a laptop or a tablet for a very lucky person this year, you might feel overwhelmed by the number of options, so I'm going to make your life easier and share C Net's top picks for the best laptops and tablets to get for the holidays. Let's jump into it. Everyone is going to have different needs when it comes to laptops and tablets, but let's start with our best overall. Pick the Apple MacBook Air with an M two processor. This 2022 version of the Air Sports, a new design larger display, a faster M two chip, and a [00:00:30] long awaited high resolution webcam. It's got great overall performance and battery life, but the biggest downside might not come as a surprise. The price, the M two MacBook Air starts at $1,100 for the 13 inch model, or $1,300 for the newer 15 inch model if you're buying for a student. Speaker 1: The best option from Apple is the MacBook Air with an M1 chip. This entry level laptop is great for everyday use. It has strong performance and up to 18 hours of battery life, which makes it a solid [00:01:00] choice for school and work. And the fact that it's an air means it's light, so it's easier to lug around in a backpack. You can get the M1 MacBook Air for around a thousand dollars if you'd rather go the Windows route. Our recommendation for students is the 2023 HP Pavilion Arrow 13. It has strong processing performance and long battery life, as well as a bright, colorful display. It's also lightweight at just two pounds, and another huge perk is that it won't break the bank. It costs around $800, and you can often find it [00:01:30] discounted for hundreds less. If you want a Windows laptop that isn't necessarily for a student, we'd recommend going a step up with the HP Pavilion plus 14, like the MacBook Air it sports, a great size, weight, and performance, and it's available with a beautiful ole display. Speaker 1: You can even get it with discreet graphics for a little extra power for budding creators. It's got long battery life and comes in 14 inch and 16 inch models, and it starts at route a thousand dollars. But like the arrow, it's regularly on sale for much [00:02:00] less. If you're looking for a Chromebook. Our top pick is the Lenovo Idea Pad Flex, five i Chromebook plus Google introduced the Chromebook plus category this year as a way to guarantee a higher level of performance and standard features. With a starting price of 3 99. The Lenovo gets you a beautiful two in one design, great full HD display, and solid processing power. It's also a great companion for Android users. The downside here is the design and extras. Like a backlit keyboard costs you a [00:02:30] bit more at 4 99, but if you're looking for something that's a step above the rest, you'll have to pay up. If you're shopping for a gamer, we recommend the Alienware M 18. It's got a great 18 inch screen that's perfect for gaming, amazing performance, and lots of ports and connections. The M 18 costs $2,000. If you want better components, it's going to drive up the price. It's also worth noting that the fans can get loud if you're pushing it Clearly. Laptops can be pricey, so if you're looking for something that's budget friendly, you'll Speaker 2: Want to check out the Acer [00:03:00] Aspire five. This comes in 14, 15.6 and 17.3 inch options. CNET reviewer Josh Goldman prefers the 15.6 inch one because it's compact and lightweight, while still showcasing everything this laptop has to offer. There's a wide range of configurations to choose from with some starting under $500, and it's got great performance and features for its price, including A-U-S-B-C, Thunderbolt four, port two USBA 3.2 Gen one ports Ethernet, and an [00:03:30] HDMI port. But what if you're looking for something that's a great laptop and doubles as a tablet? Our top choice is the Lenovo Yoga nine I Gen eight. This 14 inch two in one convertible packs, 13th Gen Intel processors and features, a stunning ole display and excellent audio. You can switch into tablet mode at any time to make watching movies or taking video calls. More seamless and Lenovo includes an active pen and a laptop sleeve as added perks. Speaker 2: The Yoga nine I Gen eight costs $1,200. [00:04:00] If you're looking for a traditional tablet. Our top overall pick is the ninth generation iPad released in 2021. Even though there are obviously newer iPad models to choose from, the fact that this one costs around $300 makes it an enticing choice. The screen size is great for everyday use. There's an auto zooming, front facing center stage camera, and unlike the 10th gen iPad, the first gen Apple pencil doesn't need a dongle to work, which is always a perk. You'll also find a headphone jack on there, which we know is getting harder to come by these days, and [00:04:30] it's still compatible with a range of keyboard cases. That said, this model is getting a bit older, and you'll find Apple relics like a lightning port and a touch id home button. But hey, it's just nostalgic, right? But if you are looking for a more recent model, be sure to check out our full iPad lineup to see what fits your specific needs. Speaker 2: If you'd rather go for an Android tablet than we recommend the Google Pixel tablet. The cool thing about this tablet is it doubles as a dockable home hub, so it's kind of a two for one. It's got a fast Google [00:05:00] Tensor G two processor, impressive front camera for video chats and a crisp display. It starts at $500, and if you're in the Android ecosystem, this makes for an even better option. Hopefully that helps narrow things down. If you're shopping for a friend or a relative or for yourself, go ahead, treat yourself. We won't tell anyone. Thanks so much for watching, and don't forget to subscribe for more tech recommendations from cnet.