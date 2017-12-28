Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
This is Cnet. We hope your holiday season is going well. For now, here are some of the best games of the year. 2017 was a landmark year, delivering hit after hit. We couldn't possibly fit them all in right now. So instead, here are a few of our absolute favorites. Nintendo Switch had a great year with two absolute masterpieces. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Both titles are must-play games for Nintendo's new Switch console. The long-awaited 1930s cartoon inspired platformer Cuphead was finally released, and it was as challenging as it was impossible to look away from. Cuphead's gorgeous art style was something never seen before, and made even the most seasoned gamers do a double take at its unforgiving difficulty. And finally, Resident Evil 7 marked the best game in the series in over a decade. RE7 is not only profoundly in touch with its roots, but it also stands competently as its own unique piece of interactive horror. For all of our game of the year picks, head over to CNET.com And you can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.