The best games of 2020

Transcript
This is CNET here the stories that matter right now. Today we're talking about the best games of the year. For one game you won't see on this list is cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED already issued an apology regarding the quality of the game, especially on last gen console. That said some of this year's best titles were games that did deliver like the last of us. Part two from naughty dog. He told the captivating next chapter in the story of Joel and Ellie in a world, overrun by a pandemic. Okay. Maybe that hits a little too close to home. Other titles worthy of years, best accolades include the indie darling. Haiti's. You defy the God of the dead in a dungeon crawler from the studio that brought us titles like Bastion and Transistor, and a surprise remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater one and two, which wound up being the perfect comfort food for players this year. You can read about all the other games we love this year by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1385 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

The year that was: 2020 in tech

9:56

Iconic movie scene remake with the iPhone 12 Pro

10:33

Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

3:22

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks about her new Artemis assignment and spacesuit struggles

11:07

Hollywood and tech are finally acknowledging people with disabilities

10:17

Cyberpunk 2077 has its glitches, but still worth playing

10:19

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Holiday gift returns made easy

1:16

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

3:22

The year that was: 2020 in tech

9:56

Could the cloud go under the sea? Microsoft plans to put data centers on ocean floor

5:39

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini: Finding the best small smart speaker

11:40

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54