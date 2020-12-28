The best games of 2020

This is CNET here the stories that matter right now.
Today we're talking about the best games of the year.
For one game you won't see on this list is cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED already issued an apology regarding the quality of the game, especially on last gen console.
That said some of this year's best titles were games that did deliver like the last of us.
Part two from naughty dog.
He told the captivating next chapter in the story of Joel and Ellie in a world, overrun by a pandemic.
Okay.
Maybe that hits a little too close to home.
Other titles worthy of years, best accolades include the indie darling.
Haiti's.
You defy the God of the dead in a dungeon crawler from the studio that brought us titles like Bastion and Transistor, and a surprise remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater one and two, which wound up being the perfect comfort food for players this year.
You can read about all the other games we love this year by visiting CNET
Up Next
Holiday gift returns made easy
1:16
Get the most out of your tech gifts
1:38
Last-minute gifts you can give from anywhere
1:18
Congress approves second stimulus checks, Apple car rumors swirl
1:29
Galaxy Buds Pro details leak, COVID-19 tests required for UK...
1:18
US adds DJI to restricted list, Santa gets the vaccine
1:29
Cyberpunk pulled from PS store, Roku welcomes HBO Max
1:40
Google runs into antitrust trouble, Roku gets HBO Max
1:35
Facebook slams Apple's privacy changes, FTC requests data collection...
1:28
FDA authorizes at-home COVID test, Apple to boost iPhone production