The 5 most interesting rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S10

The 5 most interesting rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S10The Galaxy S9 is only a few months old, but reports are bubbling up about what Samsung may be working on next.
These are the top 5 most interesting rumors about the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S9 was released way back in the ancient days known as March, 2018. It was a simpler time. Apple brought out pencil support to its cheap iPad. Eight dogs and [UNKNOWN] Seth Olson won the Iditarod. The whole world was watching Sherlock Gnomes. But that was then, this is now. And now we're wondering what's next for Samsung. So we'll rank the rumours by how interesting they are. Let's get to it. [SOUND] For me the number five is the release date. The S6 was released in April 2015, the S7 was released in March 2016. The S8, April 2017, and as you recall from earlier, the S9 was released in March 2018. So, reports say the S10 will be released in the first half of 2019 which seems like a really safe bet. But one report from the Korea Herald says. We might see our first glimpse of the S10 in January. Now why would that happen? Because Samsung might decide to show off its foldable phone at NWC in late February 2019. Now that would suggest the foldable phone would be Samsung's top phone but that would be a departure. Number four, the S10 may ditch the iris scanner. The Samsung S line has had an iris scanner since the Galaxy S8 The first major Samsung phone with an iris scanner was a Galaxy Note 7, but we all know what happened with that thing. A report from the bell says that Samsung has not ordered iris scanners for the S10, why is that? You can blame number three for that. And that is the arrival of the In-display fingerprint sensor for the S10. The bell and Etnews [MUSIC] that Samsung will adopt an in screen fingerprint sensor. In the past, Samsung's had to center on the home button, or on the back. Vivo is showing off in-display fingerprint technology in a phone already. If the S10 has a fingerprint sensor in the display, you wouldn't necessarily need an iris scanner. [NOISE] Coming in a number two is a 3D front facing camera for the S10. Yep, this would also explain killing off that iris scanner. On top of that, a 3D-front facing camera on the S10 could take on the weirdness that is Samsung's AR emoji. Take a look at it, don't worry I'll wait. It's awkward to say the least. A 3D-front facing cam could also help out in other augmented reality applications. One. And the number one most interesting rumor is that there will be three different S10 models the S9 and S8 were available in two different models each. A regular version and a plus modle. Our report from Etnews says that S10 model will bumped that to three. In a Google translated version of that article, two may still have curved screens, while the third would have a flat screen. Now that could be a translation issue, but that would be similar to how the Galaxy S6 line up was. One flat, two curved, or maybe as an active variance. ("raviance/g") Also each S10 would feature different camera setups. The entry level one would have one route camera. The midrange version would have two. And the third would feature a triple camera on the back. That sound insane but it also sounds like something Samsung would try. Now no real designs have leaked out regarding the S10. You don't think Samsung would ever embrace the notch, especially after their famous commercial starring this fellow, do you? Let me know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]