The 404 1,483: Where we doge the draft

It's Monday May 12th 2014. It's Monday May 12th 2014. I'm Mario Nunez. I'm Mario Nunez. And from our C-B-S Studios in New York City. And from our C-B-S Studios in New York City. Welcome to the 4-0-4. Welcome to the 4-0-4. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] What's going on everyone. What's going on everyone. Thank you for tuning in for the 4-0-4 Show. Thank you for tuning in for the 4-0-4 Show. I'm Jeff Bakalar, I'm Justin Yu. I'm Jeff Bakalar, I'm Justin Yu. Spring has spring, my friend. Spring has spring, my friend. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. The warmth is in the air. The warmth is in the air. The flowers are blooming. The flowers are blooming. Yeah [LAUGH]. Yeah [LAUGH]. But lets be honest, it's all about what the ladies are wearing outside that tells you. But lets be honest, it's all about what the ladies are wearing outside that tells you. [INAUDIBLE]. [INAUDIBLE]. Finally time to celebrate Finally time to celebrate You said that just back [CROSSTALK]. You said that just back [CROSSTALK]. Free. Free. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] That's how I know, that's how I know what the weather's like. That's how I know, that's how I know what the weather's like. Yeah [LAUGH]. Yeah [LAUGH]. I'm like oh, they're wearing tank tops now, it's, it's hot out. I'm like oh, they're wearing tank tops now, it's, it's hot out. I don't see things like that, all I see are beautiful people walking around. I don't see things like that, all I see are beautiful people walking around. Yeah,. Yeah,. Lot of skin though. Lot of skin though. Yeah, and I, you know and then like the flip flops and jeans people, which I don't really associate with. Yeah, and I, you know and then like the flip flops and jeans people, which I don't really associate with. And here's the real caption. And here's the real caption. Do you ever do that, by the way? Do you ever do that, by the way? What? What? Do you ever wear flip-flops and jeans? Do you ever wear flip-flops and jeans? I never wear flip-flops period, unless I'm going into a public shower, pause. I never wear flip-flops period, unless I'm going into a public shower, pause. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] And how many times a year does that happen? And how many times a year does that happen? Two to three time a week. Two to three time a week. Alright. Alright. Any time you get incarcerated, I get that. Any time you get incarcerated, I get that. Ariel? Ariel? What's that? What's that? Are you with me on the jeans and flip-flops thing? Are you with me on the jeans and flip-flops thing? Oh, I can't stand flip-flops. Oh, I can't stand flip-flops. At all. At all. At all. At all. So. So. Can't do it. Can't do it. Okay. Okay. So I'll be the first to admit I'll, I'll wear flip-flops. So I'll be the first to admit I'll, I'll wear flip-flops. On the beach. On the beach. On the beach. On the beach. Where they're created for. Where they're created for. If I'm taking Marty out for a walk out at night. If I'm taking Marty out for a walk out at night. See, I'm just not a fan of wearing open toed shoes in New York City. See, I'm just not a fan of wearing open toed shoes in New York City. Well, I don't live in New York City. Well, I don't live in New York City. [CROSSTALK] In Jersey it's different. [CROSSTALK] In Jersey it's different. Yeah. Yeah. So, I would never wear them into the subway or. So, I would never wear them into the subway or. Never, I would never do that. Never, I would never do that. Yeah. Yeah. I've seen too many dripping things. I've seen too many dripping things. Yeah, I would never do that. Yeah, I would never do that. So many drips in New York City [LAUGH]. So many drips in New York City [LAUGH]. And puddles. And puddles. Yeah. Yeah. It's gross. It's gross. Yeah, I would never, I would do it til, like, you, you know, you go out to dinner. Yeah, I would never, I would do it til, like, you, you know, you go out to dinner. Like if it's like a little bar thing. Like if it's like a little bar thing. Yeah. Yeah. That's okay with me, but I just have a problem with those people. That's okay with me, but I just have a problem with those people. Like, I think it says a lot about the kind of person you are when you rock that kind of outfit. Like, I think it says a lot about the kind of person you are when you rock that kind of outfit. Yeah, like, I'm not helping anybody. Yeah, like, I'm not helping anybody. It's like. It's like. [CROSSTALK] I'm not getting anywhere fast. [CROSSTALK] I'm not getting anywhere fast. Yeah, yeah, if someone's getting their purse stolen. Yeah, yeah, if someone's getting their purse stolen. You just got your purse stolen. You just got your purse stolen. And, and I get it. And, and I get it. It's nice out, but are you're feet really that much, that much more comfortable, because there is no sock and shoes surrounding them? It's nice out, but are you're feet really that much, that much more comfortable, because there is no sock and shoes surrounding them? That's the question I'm asking. That's the question I'm asking. I think for me it's more of a paranoia thing. I think for me it's more of a paranoia thing. This is probably unhealthy, but I feel like I wanna be ready to go, no matter what happens. This is probably unhealthy, but I feel like I wanna be ready to go, no matter what happens. You run. You run. You know what I mean? You know what I mean? I wanna be prepared. I wanna be prepared. You want to be able to run. You want to be able to run. Either to run or to kick. Either to run or to kick. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH] Something that requires [LAUGH] an extra layer of material around your foot. [LAUGH] Something that requires [LAUGH] an extra layer of material around your foot. Sure, sure, sure. Sure, sure, sure. Yeah, you can't kick in flip-flops. Yeah, you can't kick in flip-flops. You never know what's gonna happen, like a natural disaster, God forbid, or some kind of activity that happens, and you have to run. You never know what's gonna happen, like a natural disaster, God forbid, or some kind of activity that happens, and you have to run. I wanna be able to climb a fence if I need to. I wanna be able to climb a fence if I need to. Wow, so we're like uncovering a gigantic state of paranoia for you. Wow, so we're like uncovering a gigantic state of paranoia for you. [LAUGH] Am I the only one that feels this way? [LAUGH] Am I the only one that feels this way? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] I'm not walking down the street every day being like, the end is nigh. I'm not walking down the street every day being like, the end is nigh. I mean I'm not wearing like a steel toed boot or anything like that if I was. I mean I'm not wearing like a steel toed boot or anything like that if I was. Really a high-level paranoia guy. Really a high-level paranoia guy. Yeah. Yeah. I would. I would. Yeah. Yeah. But I'm just wearing like sneakers, you know? But I'm just wearing like sneakers, you know? Just to be able to like run. Just to be able to like run. Run. Run. And I'm not about, like, people that wear sneakers with their laces really tied loosely. And I'm not about, like, people that wear sneakers with their laces really tied loosely. Yeah. Yeah. Don't do that. Don't do that. What is that about too? What is that about too? I don't get that either. I don't get that either. Do you get that Ariel? Do you get that Ariel? I wear my sneakers loosely. I wear my sneakers loosely. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Why do you do that? Why do you do that? What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you? So if you kicked right now your shoe would fly off? So if you kicked right now your shoe would fly off? No, no, no, no. No, no, no, no. Not that loose. Not that loose. I used to wear it like that. I used to wear it like that. It's just a style, man. It's just a style, man. It's a hip hop thing. It's a hip hop thing. It's a hip hop thing? It's a hip hop thing? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] It really is. It really is. You, you remember Adidas with no laces? You, you remember Adidas with no laces? Yeah, I remember when you were like breakdancing and then your shoe would fly off when you're doing windmills and stuff. Yeah, I remember when you were like breakdancing and then your shoe would fly off when you're doing windmills and stuff. Man, you can't have your shoes too tight around my friends, man. Man, you can't have your shoes too tight around my friends, man. [LAUGH] Yeah? [LAUGH] Yeah? You can't. You can't. You will get clowned on, seriously. You will get clowned on, seriously. Oh man, really? Oh man, really? Yes. Yes. They're like oh, how dare you have. They're like oh, how dare you have. Support in your foot. Support in your foot. Yeah, I mean you don't have to have them that tight, man. Yeah, I mean you don't have to have them that tight, man. You can still run. You can still run. Mine are nice and loose, and I can run if I have fun. Mine are nice and loose, and I can run if I have fun. All right. All right. We're gonna have a race after this. We're gonna have a race after this. Yeah. Yeah. And see who's more prepared. And see who's more prepared. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. By the end of the day, Ariel's freaking barefoot. By the end of the day, Ariel's freaking barefoot. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. Right. Right. He's like twisted his ankle in the process, too. He's like twisted his ankle in the process, too. Do you, how tight are your laces right now? Do you, how tight are your laces right now? I tie them every day. I tie them every day. Do a lace check. Do a lace check. They're not like super, they're not super tight? They're not like super, they're not super tight? Yeah, me too. Yeah, me too. I don't wanna, I don't wanna look at mine. I don't wanna, I don't wanna look at mine. Aah! Aah! This guy! This guy! [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. What? What? What's the problem? What's the problem? [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. Why is that weird? Why is that weird? What a BFF. What a BFF. [LAUGH] What a BFF. [LAUGH] What a BFF. Dude, what about you? Dude, what about you? Oh no, no, no. Oh no, no, no. No tricking me. No tricking me. Put your six and a half's up here. Put your six and a half's up here. Talk about. Talk about. More of a fit issue for me than anything else. More of a fit issue for me than anything else. [LAUGH] Throw your size six chucks. [LAUGH] Throw your size six chucks. Mine are tight, really tight as well. Mine are tight, really tight as well. Look at that. Look at that. Oh my God, are those Vans? Oh my God, are those Vans? Yeah, they are. Yeah, they are. You have adorable tiny feet. You have adorable tiny feet. Thanks. Thanks. Did you see how small his foot was, Ariel? Did you see how small his foot was, Ariel? Yeah, it doesn't fit you. Yeah, it doesn't fit you. It's weird cuz I'm tall, too. It's weird cuz I'm tall, too. So. So. You're supposed to have a proportional size foot. You're supposed to have a proportional size foot. Doesn't make sense. Doesn't make sense. You're cute as hell. You're cute as hell. All right, we got a lot going on today in the rundown, [LAUGH] after that little diatribe. All right, we got a lot going on today in the rundown, [LAUGH] after that little diatribe. What do we got here? What do we got here? yes, we have a lot of stories in the rundown today, and they're all good. yes, we have a lot of stories in the rundown today, and they're all good. One of them is disturbing again so, just kinda throw one in there every Monday. One of them is disturbing again so, just kinda throw one in there every Monday. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] We're gonna start with another story about how America's patent system is broken. We're gonna start with another story about how America's patent system is broken. Very, very broken. Very, very broken. And then we'll talk about what happens when you give somebody with a mental disorder. And then we'll talk about what happens when you give somebody with a mental disorder. A smart phone and a you tube account. A smart phone and a you tube account. That's the disturbing story in case you couldn't tell. That's the disturbing story in case you couldn't tell. Well no one's like giving them, no one's just like there's a. Well no one's like giving them, no one's just like there's a. No, obtain. No, obtain. Right. Right. When a, when a crazy, no, I don't wanna say crazy person either, with a mental disorder. When a, when a crazy, no, I don't wanna say crazy person either, with a mental disorder. All right, crazy is now it's not politically correct, you're not crazy you're mentally handicapped. All right, crazy is now it's not politically correct, you're not crazy you're mentally handicapped. Not handicapped mentally. Not handicapped mentally. Mentally handicapped. Mentally handicapped. Disabled, or you have mental disorder. Disabled, or you have mental disorder. I think mentally handicapped is something different. I think mentally handicapped is something different. Okay. Okay. Cuz we're talking about something psychological here. Cuz we're talking about something psychological here. Got ya. Got ya. So it's not like, yeah, anyways. So it's not like, yeah, anyways. Anyway, Anyway, We'll get to that when we come to that story. We'll get to that when we come to that story. Yeah, sure. Yeah, sure. [LAUGH] Then we're going to talk about a health tracker that's actually gonna help you quit smoking. [LAUGH] Then we're going to talk about a health tracker that's actually gonna help you quit smoking. Okay. Okay. There's a lot of activity trackers around, not a lot. There's a lot of activity trackers around, not a lot. That sates smokers. That sates smokers. Okay. Okay. So, we're gonna do that. So, we're gonna do that. Okay. Okay. Then we're gonna talk about how the Navy just developed their own e-reader. Then we're gonna talk about how the Navy just developed their own e-reader. It's called The Nerd. It's called The Nerd. [LAUGH] God, it's such a bad it's a good name. [LAUGH] God, it's such a bad it's a good name. Get it? Get it? Navy E-Reader Devices, NERD? Navy E-Reader Devices, NERD? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Mm-mm. Mm-mm. Wocka wocka! Wocka wocka! And then we'll talk about how more Americans are getting scammed. And then we'll talk about how more Americans are getting scammed. Jacked. Jacked. Jacked by wireless carriers. Jacked by wireless carriers. And then we'll finish up the day with a story about how, Mozilla, the guys who make the Firefox browser. And then we'll finish up the day with a story about how, Mozilla, the guys who make the Firefox browser. They're actually moving forward with an idea we've discussed before on a previous 404 episode, sponsored tabs. They're actually moving forward with an idea we've discussed before on a previous 404 episode, sponsored tabs. So when you open up a new tab, you might get a commercial. So when you open up a new tab, you might get a commercial. That's crazy, just crazy. That's crazy, just crazy. The thought of it. The thought of it. But let's start out with this Amazon patent issue. But let's start out with this Amazon patent issue. Yeah. Yeah. So. So. Okay, we've heard a lot of stories, especially in this show we talk about them all the time about how patents are American's patent system specifically is broken, so we've talked about, how Apple has patented things like swipe to unlock. Okay, we've heard a lot of stories, especially in this show we talk about them all the time about how patents are American's patent system specifically is broken, so we've talked about, how Apple has patented things like swipe to unlock. Hm. Hm. And now everybody does that. And now everybody does that. So do they really have the patent on it? So do they really have the patent on it? And we, today we hear about a story that was uncovered by this photography blog, called diyphotography.net. And we, today we hear about a story that was uncovered by this photography blog, called diyphotography.net. Right? Right? Over the weekend, they discovered that Amazon, they own a patent for taking a photo against a white backdrop. Over the weekend, they discovered that Amazon, they own a patent for taking a photo against a white backdrop. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. Seriously. Seriously. The best is a figure, the the illustration, that demonstrates what exactly taking a photo on a white backdrop would look like. The best is a figure, the the illustration, that demonstrates what exactly taking a photo on a white backdrop would look like. Yeah. Yeah. In the future. In the future. It looks like a bad flash animations from like, the late '90s. It looks like a bad flash animations from like, the late '90s. Yeah, it looks like one of those weirdo, like, stick figure flash things. Yeah, it looks like one of those weirdo, like, stick figure flash things. Right. Right. Yeah. Yeah. So, it's called the studio arrangement patent. So, it's called the studio arrangement patent. And they've actually been awarded this, so they own it. And they've actually been awarded this, so they own it. And it takes five pages. And it takes five pages. The text is really, really dense. The text is really, really dense. You gotta dig into it. You gotta dig into it. But it's five pages that pretty much says, you take a light, put it in front of the subject. But it's five pages that pretty much says, you take a light, put it in front of the subject. Take another light, put it on the back of the subject, facing the rear. Take another light, put it on the back of the subject, facing the rear. And then prop the subject up on a platform of some kind. And then prop the subject up on a platform of some kind. Whether that's like a table, or some kind of. Whether that's like a table, or some kind of. It's absurd. It's absurd. Yeah, any kind of platform will work. Yeah, any kind of platform will work. And that's it. And that's it. That's pretty much all it is. That's pretty much all it is. And then put a big white backdrop. And then put a big white backdrop. It's basically the model for every single photographer's setup. It's basically the model for every single photographer's setup. And every Apple commercial in the mid-2000s. And every Apple commercial in the mid-2000s. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. Like you could argue that this is maybe the way that all Apple products are shot by their in-house photographers. Like you could argue that this is maybe the way that all Apple products are shot by their in-house photographers. So the lawyers are probably like, eh, let's just, put a patent on it. So the lawyers are probably like, eh, let's just, put a patent on it. Might as well make some money in the future. Might as well make some money in the future. Sure. Sure. And then they were, they got it. And then they were, they got it. So that's also a problem with the patent system awarding them this. So that's also a problem with the patent system awarding them this. But, they actually haven't decided to make money off it yet. But, they actually haven't decided to make money off it yet. So no one's gotten sued. So no one's gotten sued. Okay. Okay. All right. All right. There's no litigation currently in progress. There's no litigation currently in progress. [CROSSTALK] [CROSSTALK] But they do hold it. But they do hold it. So that's a little bit threatening. So that's a little bit threatening. Okay. Okay. So that's it? So that's it? Yeah, that's it, weird right? Yeah, that's it, weird right? I mean that's the problem with like the patent industry, is that, they just give out patents for really generally worded things, like I think somebody actually owns the the patent for, you know, things as simple as, I don't know. I mean that's the problem with like the patent industry, is that, they just give out patents for really generally worded things, like I think somebody actually owns the the patent for, you know, things as simple as, I don't know. Two computers talking to each other, right? Two computers talking to each other, right? Like someone definitely has that patent from like the 80s. Like someone definitely has that patent from like the 80s. Right. Right. And now, every computer does that, so who's making money off of it. And now, every computer does that, so who's making money off of it. So it's patent reform is what- So it's patent reform is what- Yeah. Yeah. What we need. What we need. Yeah. Yeah. Why, why is no one giving a crap about that? Why, why is no one giving a crap about that? I think because patents are useful still, for things like pharmaceuticals. I think because patents are useful still, for things like pharmaceuticals. Absolutely, but like. Absolutely, but like. For software it's kind of more of a problem cuz it's so much faster. For software it's kind of more of a problem cuz it's so much faster. But reforming it, it wouldn't, wouldn't take it away. But reforming it, it wouldn't, wouldn't take it away. Yeah. Yeah. I'm not saying like we should abolish all patents. I'm not saying like we should abolish all patents. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. But there needs to be a serious reexamination, reassessment. But there needs to be a serious reexamination, reassessment. Yeah, so many trolls out there. Yeah, so many trolls out there. Of, of what exactly you're allowed to patent. Of, of what exactly you're allowed to patent. Yeah. Yeah. So, when did Amazon get this patent? So, when did Amazon get this patent? That's the thing. That's the thing. I, I think most of the times when people sort of abuse patent rights, it's because they did it accidentally. I, I think most of the times when people sort of abuse patent rights, it's because they did it accidentally. Long before the technology was invented. Long before the technology was invented. Amazon was given this patent in 2011. Amazon was given this patent in 2011. So it seems So it seems It seems like it's intentional. It seems like it's intentional. They were trying to, I don't know, maybe make money. They were trying to, I don't know, maybe make money. Three years ago, it's still in the realm of like oh, it's, it's sort of like just. Three years ago, it's still in the realm of like oh, it's, it's sort of like just. Sort of flag poling things, and being like, oh, you know, you're making this like sorta bet. Sort of flag poling things, and being like, oh, you know, you're making this like sorta bet. Yeah. Yeah. You know, you're squatting. You know, you're squatting. Yeah. Yeah. We have this, we've had this for our in-house photography for products that seen that. We have this, we've had this for our in-house photography for products that seen that. We've been doing it with the white backdrop and the platform. We've been doing it with the white backdrop and the platform. Everything is exactly the same for, I don't know, a decade now? Everything is exactly the same for, I don't know, a decade now? It's just the fact that they were able to patent this It's just the fact that they were able to patent this Yeah. Yeah. Is the problem. Is the problem. Yeah. Yeah. And like where, like where along the lines did it go through the patent office and they were like, hm. And like where, like where along the lines did it go through the patent office and they were like, hm. This, this is a really unique way to. This, this is a really unique way to. That's what troubles me and that's what needs to be fixed, is the process at, of, at which they, you know award a patent. That's what troubles me and that's what needs to be fixed, is the process at, of, at which they, you know award a patent. Yeah. Yeah. According to the CNET article I guess a lot of the problem with patents getting awarded to the wrong people is because the lawyers themselves write up their description. According to the CNET article I guess a lot of the problem with patents getting awarded to the wrong people is because the lawyers themselves write up their description. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. And that's why they're so general, is because the people that are programming these things are actually making the technology. And that's why they're so general, is because the people that are programming these things are actually making the technology. Aren't the ones that are wording the patents. Aren't the ones that are wording the patents. So then there's like [CROSSTALK] So then there's like [CROSSTALK] So they're worded as generally as possible. So they're worded as generally as possible. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. To get a kind of huge umbrella on the patent. To get a kind of huge umbrella on the patent. Right, to be a sweeping sort of thing. Right, to be a sweeping sort of thing. Yeah, then later on it becomes kind of lucrative. Yeah, then later on it becomes kind of lucrative. Well that sucks. Well that sucks. Yeah. Yeah. That's what that does. That's what that does. Alright, are you ready to get disturbed? Alright, are you ready to get disturbed? [LAUGH] Oh, man. [LAUGH] Oh, man. Pull this video up. Pull this video up. Okay. Okay. It's just freaky. It's just freaky. Right? Right? You guy's both have watched this video before the show- You guy's both have watched this video before the show- Yeah, I've seen it. Yeah, I've seen it. And I wanted to talk about it, because I watched it over the weekend and at first I thought it was fake. And I wanted to talk about it, because I watched it over the weekend and at first I thought it was fake. It's one of these videos that, you kind of assume was like a Jimmy Kimmel video, or an intentionally viral video. It's one of these videos that, you kind of assume was like a Jimmy Kimmel video, or an intentionally viral video. But with a little bit more research, I'm starting to think that it's real. But with a little bit more research, I'm starting to think that it's real. Okay. Okay. So the video that we're about to watch, is a self shot video of a woman named Lena Kochman. So the video that we're about to watch, is a self shot video of a woman named Lena Kochman. Kochman. Kochman. Kochman. Kochman. She runs around, [LAUGH] I don't know, Mayor Koch. She runs around, [LAUGH] I don't know, Mayor Koch. I don't know [INAUDIBLE]. I don't know [INAUDIBLE]. Right, yeah. Right, yeah. [INAUDIBLE] his name, Mayor Koch. [INAUDIBLE] his name, Mayor Koch. Mayor Koch. Mayor Koch. Lena Kochman, [LAUGH], who, this woman runs around Boston. Lena Kochman, [LAUGH], who, this woman runs around Boston. Right? Right? And there's several videos of her doing this. And there's several videos of her doing this. But we're actually gonna watch a compilation of these separate videos. But we're actually gonna watch a compilation of these separate videos. But she essentially she just runs around Boston, and she calls out people who she thinks are stalking her. But she essentially she just runs around Boston, and she calls out people who she thinks are stalking her. Right, so here's, so I'm starting to play this now. Right, so here's, so I'm starting to play this now. I'll bring the volume up a little bit. I'll bring the volume up a little bit. [NOISE] [NOISE] She just runs up to. She just runs up to. That's it. That's it. She runs up to post office workers. She runs up to post office workers. Is the volume? Is the volume? The volume's up, yeah. The volume's up, yeah. Yeah that's, that's the thing is no one's stalking her. Yeah that's, that's the thing is no one's stalking her. It's, it's weird. It's, it's weird. It's, it doesn't feel real. It's, it doesn't feel real. Yeah, it doesn't at first and. Yeah, it doesn't at first and. [LAUGH] This guy, his eyes are like. [LAUGH] This guy, his eyes are like. What? What? Don't ever stalk me again. Don't ever stalk me again. Ma'am, I assure you I am not stalking you, ma'am. Ma'am, I assure you I am not stalking you, ma'am. Yeah. Yeah. Everyone's first reaction is, are you talking to me? Everyone's first reaction is, are you talking to me? Get away. Get away. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] He's laughing. He's laughing. Is that right? Is that right? Yes it is. Yes it is. Say into the camera that you're not stalking me. Say into the camera that you're not stalking me. I am not stalking you. I am not stalking you. I don't even know who you are. I don't even know who you are. Is that right? Is that right? All right. All right. So, so what's some more of this story here. So, so what's some more of this story here. Keep this video running while we're talking about it. Keep this video running while we're talking about it. Okay. Okay. But that's the thing, is clearly nobody is stalking her, because everyone she confronts are public service officers, right there. But that's the thing, is clearly nobody is stalking her, because everyone she confronts are public service officers, right there. And total strangers. And total strangers. Total, complete strangers. Total, complete strangers. They're postal workers. They're postal workers. They're all people in uniforms, so construction workers. They're all people in uniforms, so construction workers. At one point she talks to someone who operates the T, which is like the public transportation line there. At one point she talks to someone who operates the T, which is like the public transportation line there. Okay. Okay. All right, and they're all wearing like official jackets, and they're calling her crazy, and they have no idea what she's talking about, because this is the first time, that they've engaged with her, and when the conversation starts and they discover this, that's when things get really real. All right, and they're all wearing like official jackets, and they're calling her crazy, and they have no idea what she's talking about, because this is the first time, that they've engaged with her, and when the conversation starts and they discover this, that's when things get really real. And you'll see in the video, a lot of the people she confronts, are not just postal workers, and people in uniform, but also just random people in the street. And you'll see in the video, a lot of the people she confronts, are not just postal workers, and people in uniform, but also just random people in the street. Damn. Damn. And because a lot of the people she confronts are people that are coughing in public. And because a lot of the people she confronts are people that are coughing in public. Coughing? Coughing? Just coughing. Just coughing. Huh. Huh. Which she seems to think are directed at her, for some reason. Which she seems to think are directed at her, for some reason. Like, they are coughing at her. Like, they are coughing at her. She thinks those are, like, cues, or, like, something like that. She thinks those are, like, cues, or, like, something like that. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. So, as she talks. So, as she talks. I mean, we'll link to this video [INAUDIBLE]. I mean, we'll link to this video [INAUDIBLE]. You have to watch it. You have to watch it. It's, like, a three minute video, of her just talking to random people. It's, like, a three minute video, of her just talking to random people. That is so weird. That is so weird. But she thinks it's all part of a government conspiracy. But she thinks it's all part of a government conspiracy. It's truly bizarre. It's truly bizarre. It's sad. It's sad. Yeah, and so what we're really dealing here, is a person that has a mental disorder. Yeah, and so what we're really dealing here, is a person that has a mental disorder. Probably paranoid schizophrenia, or something like that. Probably paranoid schizophrenia, or something like that. Yeah Yeah And it's, it's really showing what happens when someone like this is untreated or ignored. And it's, it's really showing what happens when someone like this is untreated or ignored. So how did it get this bad without her really getting help? So how did it get this bad without her really getting help? The real problem is social media. The real problem is social media. Undoubtedly, social media. Undoubtedly, social media. So, I did a bunch more research on Lena Kochman, and she has all different kinds of websites that she set up for herself, all with the idea of exposing, what she calls to be, gang stalking. So, I did a bunch more research on Lena Kochman, and she has all different kinds of websites that she set up for herself, all with the idea of exposing, what she calls to be, gang stalking. Hm, mm-hm. Hm, mm-hm. And gang stalking is not just something that she's created herself. And gang stalking is not just something that she's created herself. It's, a lot of people that have paranoid schizophrenia come up with this idea that people that they recognize to be in uniform everywhere are stalking them. It's, a lot of people that have paranoid schizophrenia come up with this idea that people that they recognize to be in uniform everywhere are stalking them. So I found Lena Kochman's Twitter account, which I linked to in the renna you should bring that up. So I found Lena Kochman's Twitter account, which I linked to in the renna you should bring that up. Her Twitter account is there. Her Twitter account is there. She has a WordPress. She has a WordPress. Her her Facebook is on there. Her her Facebook is on there. Bring up her Twitter account, it's crazy how senseless these ramblings are. Bring up her Twitter account, it's crazy how senseless these ramblings are. It, it's pulled from the mind of you know, I don't wanna say a crazy person, but someone who's definitely disturbed. It, it's pulled from the mind of you know, I don't wanna say a crazy person, but someone who's definitely disturbed. Wow. Wow. Read some of these tweets. Read some of these tweets. They make zero sense. They make zero sense. It almost sounds like a bot, has written these tweets. It almost sounds like a bot, has written these tweets. so. so. There's a lot of racist. There's a lot of racist. There's a weird racist stuff. There's a weird racist stuff. A lot of racist stuff. A lot of racist stuff. Like, she writes, hashtag, white people equivalents? Like, she writes, hashtag, white people equivalents? Yeah. Yeah. Urban renewal equals inventing AIDS. Urban renewal equals inventing AIDS. No idea what that means. No idea what that means. That's not even coherent at all. That's not even coherent at all. Yeah. Yeah. Hashtag white people equivalence Beethoven equals booty shaking beats. Hashtag white people equivalence Beethoven equals booty shaking beats. [LAUGH] Yeah. [LAUGH] Yeah. Look, this is, I don't wanna like laugh at this, cuz this is clearly someone who's got a big time. Look, this is, I don't wanna like laugh at this, cuz this is clearly someone who's got a big time. Huge problem. Huge problem. Problem. Problem. Yeah. Yeah. And, and these, these blog posts, these videos that you can find on the internet. And, and these, these blog posts, these videos that you can find on the internet. Just google Lena Kochman. Just google Lena Kochman. They go back years. They go back years. Dude. Dude. Yeah. Yeah. Cuz she's been doing this for the last five years as far back as I could find. Cuz she's been doing this for the last five years as far back as I could find. And there's like really racy stuff on that Twitter page too. And there's like really racy stuff on that Twitter page too. Yeah. Yeah. It, I don't recommend,it's NSFW for sure. It, I don't recommend,it's NSFW for sure. Right. Right. Right. Right. Thanks for letting me know [LAUGH]. Thanks for letting me know [LAUGH]. Oh, did you click on that [LAUGH]? Oh, did you click on that [LAUGH]? I didn't. I didn't. I can't unsee what I just saw. I can't unsee what I just saw. I'm not even sure what you're talking about. I'm not even sure what you're talking about. I saw something. I saw something. Okay. Okay. We'll go. We'll go. We'll move on. We'll move on. His anus? His anus? Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope. Not racist. Not racist. Not big. Not big. Yeah. Yeah. Yap. Yap. But getting back to the social media thing. But getting back to the social media thing. Sure. Sure. Sure. Sure. That's definitely the problem here is that, when you go online and you post things like this yourself. That's definitely the problem here is that, when you go online and you post things like this yourself. You're gonna get reactions to it. You're gonna get reactions to it. So, I found everything from comments saying like. So, I found everything from comments saying like. You know, you're not being stalked to a whole Facebook group called "We are stalking you, Lena Cochman." . . . You know, you're not being stalked to a whole Facebook group called "We are stalking you, Lena Cochman." . . . Aw, that's not cool. Aw, that's not cool. You know what I mean? You know what I mean? And then, I dug a little bit through her WordPress account too and there's actually a blog post from a couple of years back, where she actually takes screenshots of search results that come up when you type in Lena Kochman into Google. And then, I dug a little bit through her WordPress account too and there's actually a blog post from a couple of years back, where she actually takes screenshots of search results that come up when you type in Lena Kochman into Google. Hm. Hm. You know, like random things, like yellowpages.com. You know, like random things, like yellowpages.com. And of course, that's just, what would you call that, astroturfing? And of course, that's just, what would you call that, astroturfing? It's just. It's just. Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. They put the name up there because they know, you're around. They put the name up there because they know, you're around. Hm. Hm. But it's not your actual street address. But it's not your actual street address. Hm. Hm. But for somebody who is already paranoid and seeing that online. But for somebody who is already paranoid and seeing that online. She really believes that people are stalking her. She really believes that people are stalking her. So, how does this end, like or, where is it now, like where, where are we at? So, how does this end, like or, where is it now, like where, where are we at? So, we're. So, we're. this is where we're at now. this is where we're at now. There's no conclusion to this story. There's no conclusion to this story. She's still walking the streets of Boston. She's still walking the streets of Boston. The last video that she recorded. The last video that she recorded. Not part of this compilation, but you can see it on YouTube. Not part of this compilation, but you can see it on YouTube. Hm. Hm. Was filmed a few days ago. Was filmed a few days ago. How did you hear about this? How did you hear about this? It was a video that was posted to Reddit. It was a video that was posted to Reddit. Hm. Hm. So, if you're in Boston and you see this woman, she need help. So, if you're in Boston and you see this woman, she need help. You know, she's. You know, she's. You think Reddit's gonna help her? You think Reddit's gonna help her? Yeah, she's a functioning schizophrenic, if you could even say that. Yeah, she's a functioning schizophrenic, if you could even say that. That might be an oxymoron. That might be an oxymoron. Oops!, yeah, you know, she's clearly. Oops!, yeah, you know, she's clearly. You know, she's living her life. You know, she's living her life. Yeah, but she's unpredictable. Yeah, but she's unpredictable. A lot of the videos she films of herself are at like three in the morning in a grocery store parking lot. A lot of the videos she films of herself are at like three in the morning in a grocery store parking lot. Yeah. Yeah. Just first, first shot on a, on a phone. Just first, first shot on a, on a phone. It's, it's dangerous. It's, it's dangerous. Like she's gonna say something to someone. Like she's gonna say something to someone. Yeah! Yeah! And they're gonna, they're gonna flip out on her. And they're gonna, they're gonna flip out on her. Yeah. Yeah. So she's gotta. So she's gotta. Or people don't like them film, like others filming them. Or people don't like them film, like others filming them. Yeah. Yeah. And that's what she does is she holds a. And that's what she does is she holds a. Phone straight up to their face. Phone straight up to their face. Right. Right. Demanding that they stop. Demanding that they stop. If someone has the wrong reaction. If someone has the wrong reaction. Yeah. Yeah. Or if she gets violent with someone, God forbid, Or if she gets violent with someone, God forbid, It's bad news. It's bad news. It could go south really quickly. It could go south really quickly. All right, let's, let's hope she gets help. All right, let's, let's hope she gets help. It's kinda freaking me out a little bit. It's kinda freaking me out a little bit. Yeah, i's scary. Yeah, i's scary. Once again. Once again. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. Leave it to Justin. Leave it to Justin. Hm. Hm. Freak me out start off my week, everything is going fine. Freak me out start off my week, everything is going fine. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Now I'm think about this girl in Boston going up to uniformed people freaking them out. Now I'm think about this girl in Boston going up to uniformed people freaking them out. Some people have it worse than we do. Some people have it worse than we do. Now, I have to worry about her. Now, I have to worry about her. Yeah, let's go to Boston, we'll save her. Yeah, let's go to Boston, we'll save her. No. No. We'll Pretty Woman her. We'll Pretty Woman her. Bos, Boston got enough problems. Bos, Boston got enough problems. Yeah. Yeah. All right, let's move on. All right, let's move on. Bluetooth smart lighter. Bluetooth smart lighter. Okay. Okay. Useless or helpful? Useless or helpful? I don't, I don't get it. I don't, I don't get it. What does that mean? What does that mean? So, this is a Kickstarter account, that I found this morning of, a new idea, a new take on wearable technology and health tracking. So, this is a Kickstarter account, that I found this morning of, a new idea, a new take on wearable technology and health tracking. So, you know, with the Fitbit and the Nike FuelBand, I feel like all those are directed to people that want to exercise more. So, you know, with the Fitbit and the Nike FuelBand, I feel like all those are directed to people that want to exercise more. But, getting healthy, can mean a lot of different things, and it could be quitting smoking and a huge thing. But, getting healthy, can mean a lot of different things, and it could be quitting smoking and a huge thing. Right. Right. First, first on your list to get healthy. First, first on your list to get healthy. And what we're looking at here is called the quit pit. And what we're looking at here is called the quit pit. It just went up on kickstarter this morning, so they only have a little less than 3000 of their projected $50,000 goal. It just went up on kickstarter this morning, so they only have a little less than 3000 of their projected $50,000 goal. But, what we're talking about, is basically, a connected lighter. But, what we're talking about, is basically, a connected lighter. The Quickpit has bluetooth connection inside. The Quickpit has bluetooth connection inside. And, it doesn't work with a typical flint, like you would see in a Bic lighter. And, it doesn't work with a typical flint, like you would see in a Bic lighter. It uses a lighting system, that's a lot like the, the one in your car. It uses a lighting system, that's a lot like the, the one in your car. Oh, like a coil? Oh, like a coil? A coil, yeah. A coil, yeah. Yeah. Yeah. So the idea is that, when you fire that thing up, the lighter registers that you clicked it, and it, basically, like a lot of health trackers, just shows you, what you're doing throughout the day. So the idea is that, when you fire that thing up, the lighter registers that you clicked it, and it, basically, like a lot of health trackers, just shows you, what you're doing throughout the day. So the founder, a guy named Acta [UNKNOWN]. So the founder, a guy named Acta [UNKNOWN]. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. He got this idea, when somebody asked him one day, how many cigarettes have you smoked today? He got this idea, when somebody asked him one day, how many cigarettes have you smoked today? And he couldn't give a realistic answer, he couldn't give that And he couldn't give a realistic answer, he couldn't give that So this guy's a smoker. So this guy's a smoker. He was a smoker, this apparently helped him quit. He was a smoker, this apparently helped him quit. And through that, he realized, man, like, I think most people that smoke don't know how many they do it, sort of like involuntary process, let's just go out and fire one up. And through that, he realized, man, like, I think most people that smoke don't know how many they do it, sort of like involuntary process, let's just go out and fire one up. It's a whole system. It's a whole system. Yeah. Yeah. So it's, it's the lighter, it's an app? So it's, it's the lighter, it's an app? Mm-hm. Mm-hm. It's a whole sort of ecosystem designed to help you quit. It's a whole sort of ecosystem designed to help you quit. Yeah. Yeah. Let me know when I can start pock, poking holes in it. Let me know when I can start pock, poking holes in it. [LAUGH] Okay so the Bluetooth system attaches to your phone. [LAUGH] Okay so the Bluetooth system attaches to your phone. Right? Right? The phone is the company with an app that basically lets you see how much you smoke throughout the day, the last time you had a cigarette. The phone is the company with an app that basically lets you see how much you smoke throughout the day, the last time you had a cigarette. And that it reminds you to sort of stay on top of your goals, which you set beforehand. And that it reminds you to sort of stay on top of your goals, which you set beforehand. Right. Right. You know, like I want to smoke 10 cigarettes a day and then five cigarettes, and keep getting lower. You know, like I want to smoke 10 cigarettes a day and then five cigarettes, and keep getting lower. Okay, sure. Okay, sure. And that's pretty much about it. And that's pretty much about it. Like you can customize it the way that you want and it will sorta warn you. Like you can customize it the way that you want and it will sorta warn you. I mean, yeah, if you're gonna poke holes in it, I'm sure the first thing people will say is like, if you don't want this anymore, you can just borrow someone else's lighter. I mean, yeah, if you're gonna poke holes in it, I'm sure the first thing people will say is like, if you don't want this anymore, you can just borrow someone else's lighter. Well. Well. And you can light it up any time. And you can light it up any time. Like, one of the features, and I think it's kinda silly but it'll probably work for some people that really wanna quit is that you can set it to stop working at a certain time. Like, one of the features, and I think it's kinda silly but it'll probably work for some people that really wanna quit is that you can set it to stop working at a certain time. Right. Right. Or in, in, in specific intervals. Or in, in, in specific intervals. You know, like between 3 to 5 everyday, I don't want to smoke and it, it won't work throughout those times. You know, like between 3 to 5 everyday, I don't want to smoke and it, it won't work throughout those times. Sure. Sure. And yeah, you could probably pick up another one but okay, start poking. And yeah, you could probably pick up another one but okay, start poking. Well, I, the first thing I thought of, obviously, I mean, you know, the given thing is like, yeah, there are, there is fire elsewhere. Well, I, the first thing I thought of, obviously, I mean, you know, the given thing is like, yeah, there are, there is fire elsewhere. That's fine. That's fine. Yeah, right. Yeah, right. Okay. Okay. But, I mean, I think it actually might be a good idea for someone who wants to keep like, there's nothing out there that keeps track. But, I mean, I think it actually might be a good idea for someone who wants to keep like, there's nothing out there that keeps track. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. And I think that's kinda smart. And I think that's kinda smart. I just struggle with, like understanding someone's you know, motivation to quit. I just struggle with, like understanding someone's you know, motivation to quit. Yeah. Yeah. Up against someone's motivation to like go out, get this thing and like follow that. Up against someone's motivation to like go out, get this thing and like follow that. Like is that. Like is that. Right. Right. Congruent? Congruent? Right? Right? It's like, if you're gonna spend that much money on something like this, just, I mean, quit smoke, just quit, yourself? It's like, if you're gonna spend that much money on something like this, just, I mean, quit smoke, just quit, yourself? Right, I, I guess. Right, I, I guess. Like you know, if you're making this much of an effort. Like you know, if you're making this much of an effort. Yeah. Yeah. It's probably not gonna work because in my opinion, people who are like, serious smokers. It's probably not gonna work because in my opinion, people who are like, serious smokers. Right. Right. They're not, they, they're desperate and I don't wanna say this might take advantage of those people. They're not, they, they're desperate and I don't wanna say this might take advantage of those people. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. But people who literally can't stop, who are clinically, chemically addicted. But people who literally can't stop, who are clinically, chemically addicted. Yeah. Yeah. You know, I'm not sure like, a lighter that says like, oh, you've had 10 today. You know, I'm not sure like, a lighter that says like, oh, you've had 10 today. Yeah. Yeah. Maybe of someone was trying to cut down, it might be a good thing. Maybe of someone was trying to cut down, it might be a good thing. For me, like I'm worried more about the smoker. For me, like I'm worried more about the smoker. Right, for me that's like number one. Right, for me that's like number one. I just don't know how effective this would be. I just don't know how effective this would be. Right, something you have to charge every two weeks, it's not even chemical. Right, something you have to charge every two weeks, it's not even chemical. Yeah. Yeah. I get that, I still feel like you know, the main thing that you're basically buying into here and the best way to stop smoking is the desire to quit smoking. I get that, I still feel like you know, the main thing that you're basically buying into here and the best way to stop smoking is the desire to quit smoking. That's gotta be the first step. That's gotta be the first step. [CROSSTALK] Right. [CROSSTALK] Right. And it's huge, you're 100% right. And it's huge, you're 100% right. You're the one to want. You're the one to want. It's the same way with health trackers, you know. It's the same way with health trackers, you know. Like, you, just because you know what your caloric intake is at the end of every day, doesn't mean you're going to stop eating that same amount the following day. Like, you, just because you know what your caloric intake is at the end of every day, doesn't mean you're going to stop eating that same amount the following day. [CROSSTALK] Yeah. [CROSSTALK] Yeah. But the fact that you're monitoring your health, you're keeping track of it, it's at, sorta at the top of your mind? But the fact that you're monitoring your health, you're keeping track of it, it's at, sorta at the top of your mind? Maybe that's like half of it, right there. Maybe that's like half of it, right there. Absolutely. Absolutely. I'm not saying this guy is you know, his heart's in the wrong place. I'm not saying this guy is you know, his heart's in the wrong place. Another Boston dude but my whole thing is like, I just, I think, it might be taking advantage of people who really need to quit. Another Boston dude but my whole thing is like, I just, I think, it might be taking advantage of people who really need to quit. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. And, you know. And, you know. But it's like, you know, this hasn't gotten funded yet. But it's like, you know, this hasn't gotten funded yet. They're still way far from their goal, They're still way far from their goal, Of course. Of course. But say $48,000 later, if you know, 20 people are able to successfully quit smoking, then I would consider that a success. But say $48,000 later, if you know, 20 people are able to successfully quit smoking, then I would consider that a success. Okay. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I would love to hear from the first person that successfully quits. I mean, I would love to hear from the first person that successfully quits. Yeah. Yeah. Because of this. Because of this. For me, like I, you know, I know smokers. For me, like I, you know, I know smokers. I don't think an electric smart lighter is gonna make them not smoke. I don't think an electric smart lighter is gonna make them not smoke. Yeah, not necessarily cuz you could also argue that pen and paper, writing down the last time you have a cigarette, keeping a smoking diary, you know, like that can accomplish the same thing. Yeah, not necessarily cuz you could also argue that pen and paper, writing down the last time you have a cigarette, keeping a smoking diary, you know, like that can accomplish the same thing. Right. Right. But in the same way that you know, like writing down your fat intake and everything that you've eaten throughout the day, a food diary. But in the same way that you know, like writing down your fat intake and everything that you've eaten throughout the day, a food diary. That's what, that's the first thing nutritionists will tell you to lose weight. That's what, that's the first thing nutritionists will tell you to lose weight. You know it's weird man. You know it's weird man. I still, this whole, the whole e-cigarette thing is so, is exploding at such a shocking rate. I still, this whole, the whole e-cigarette thing is so, is exploding at such a shocking rate. Yeah. Yeah. I don't. I don't. People are combating that. People are combating that. Well, it's not even that. Well, it's not even that. It's just that I don't know where it's all gonna go. It's just that I don't know where it's all gonna go. We don't know if it's totally safe. We don't know if it's totally safe. It can't be totally safe. It can't be totally safe. Even if it is, just. Even if it is, just. Clearly, not as bad as smoking fire. Clearly, not as bad as smoking fire. Even if it is just, just nicotine straight up. Even if it is just, just nicotine straight up. Right. Right. And I think you're gonna find a lot more people ingesting more nicotine throughout the day just because you could do it inside in a lot of places. [LAUGH] Am I in some Phillip K **** movie? [LAUGH] Am I in some Phillip K **** movie? Yeah. Yeah. From the future, we're like, it's just crazy. From the future, we're like, it's just crazy. Yeah, it was really weird. Yeah, it was really weird. I, I don't know what, you know. I, I don't know what, you know. Seeing someone pass that around is really weird too. Seeing someone pass that around is really weird too. And they're now, now they're like, remember those old plastic recorders? And they're now, now they're like, remember those old plastic recorders? Yeah. Yeah. That's what they look like. That's what they look like. [CROSSTALK] They're not that big. [CROSSTALK] They're not that big. Yeah they are, man. Yeah they are, man. Like a jumbo size? Like a jumbo size? They get those at Costco? They get those at Costco? Yeah, like, I'm telling you, they, they are at that size, right now. Yeah, like, I'm telling you, they, they are at that size, right now. What? What? Yeah, people, have you seen them, dude? Yeah, people, have you seen them, dude? No, not the big ones. No, not the big ones. They're. They're. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. Like the cigarette holders that like people used to use at the Kentucky Derby? Like the cigarette holders that like people used to use at the Kentucky Derby? [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. No, [LAUGH] they're like, they're like. No, [LAUGH] they're like, they're like. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] What are you talking about? What are you talking about? I swear to God. I swear to God. They're like this now. They're like this now. That's not what they look like. That's not what they look like. That's a straight up recorder. That's a straight up recorder. That's a children's recorder. That's a children's recorder. That's a children's recorder. That's a children's recorder. That's what they remind me of. That's what they remind me of. Pied Pipers. Pied Pipers. That's what they remind me of. That's what they remind me of. They're massive now. They're massive now. That, they're, you can't, they're two-handed devices now. That, they're, you can't, they're two-handed devices now. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] You're saying. You're saying. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. But they light up. But they light up. They light up like neon and turquoise and stuff. They light up like neon and turquoise and stuff. That's like, yeah. That's like, yeah. And people are holding them like little freaking elves and they're just like They're all, like. And people are holding them like little freaking elves and they're just like They're all, like. Like the two pound version of the e-cigarette. Like the two pound version of the e-cigarette. From Zelda. From Zelda. I'm telling you, they feel like they're getting to this almost you know, cartoonish size. I'm telling you, they feel like they're getting to this almost you know, cartoonish size. That is huge. That is huge. [CROSSTALK] You can't even put this in your pocket. [CROSSTALK] You can't even put this in your pocket. No, this is like a foot. No, this is like a foot. You need like a camel back to put that in. You need like a camel back to put that in. [LAUGH] This is a foot long. [LAUGH] This is a foot long. That's not a bad idea. That's not a bad idea. A camel back vaporizing. A camel back vaporizing. Yeah. Yeah. Cigarette machine. Cigarette machine. No, but this, I'm telling you, dude. No, but this, I'm telling you, dude. They're that, they're getting that big. They're that, they're getting that big. Yeah. Yeah. Are you with me Arian, have you seen? Are you with me Arian, have you seen? No, I have not, I haven't seen them that big yet. No, I have not, I haven't seen them that big yet. I mean it makes sense with the amount of cartridges that people go through throughout the day, having to swap those in and out could be really annoying. I mean it makes sense with the amount of cartridges that people go through throughout the day, having to swap those in and out could be really annoying. Why not just have one huge one that's three feet long that you carry around with you? Why not just have one huge one that's three feet long that you carry around with you? I'm telling you man, they're like, they're like this. I'm telling you man, they're like, they're like this. That's a Steampunk modern one. That's a Steampunk modern one. Steampunk e-Cigarette but they are not that much smaller. Steampunk e-Cigarette but they are not that much smaller. It looks like a clarinet. It looks like a clarinet. It did! It did! They're basically small clarinets. They're basically small clarinets. I'm telling you, a lot like, you know, they're bigger than cigarettes and they're just. I'm telling you, a lot like, you know, they're bigger than cigarettes and they're just. Yeah, those ones, next to the keyboard and mouse right there in the middle, with the yellow? Yeah, those ones, next to the keyboard and mouse right there in the middle, with the yellow? Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. That's what they look like now. That's what they look like now. They look. They look. They're big. They're big. They're just bigger than you think. They're just bigger than you think. You know, they, I don't know there's something weird. You know, they, I don't know there's something weird. So industrial. So industrial. Yeah, they're very industrial. Yeah, they're very industrial. They look like. They look like. I wanna say, now this won't work for our audio listeners and this will also be a terrible screen grab but I wanna say that they're like that big, they're like seven inches long now. I wanna say, now this won't work for our audio listeners and this will also be a terrible screen grab but I wanna say that they're like that big, they're like seven inches long now. [LAUGH] They're that big. [LAUGH] They're that big. They're that big now! They're that big now! I think I would laugh, if I saw someone carrying that down the street. I think I would laugh, if I saw someone carrying that down the street. I promise you. I promise you. Keep your eyes peeled. Keep your eyes peeled. Yeah. Yeah. Cuz people hold them in weird ways. Cuz people hold them in weird ways. They hold them, they kinda like cup up em. They hold them, they kinda like cup up em. You know what I mean? You know what I mean? They like cup em over their face. They like cup em over their face. Feed themselves, yeah. Feed themselves, yeah. And their kinda, they look, their like bane for a second. And their kinda, they look, their like bane for a second. They're like [NOISE]. They're like [NOISE]. Yeah. Yeah. And then that's. And then that's. You're like, oh, that guy's gonna perform for us. You're like, oh, that guy's gonna perform for us. Oh, wait. Oh, wait. No. No. [LAUGH] Yeah, right. [LAUGH] Yeah, right. No, he's just getting his daily fix. No, he's just getting his daily fix. That's not a recor, that's not a flute. That's not a recor, that's not a flute. Yeah. Yeah. That's his nicotine vaporizing intake thing. That's his nicotine vaporizing intake thing. I wanna talk to somebody about that. I wanna talk to somebody about that. Let us know if you're a big vaporizer guy and if you've actually stopped smoking or smoked a little bit less. Let us know if you're a big vaporizer guy and if you've actually stopped smoking or smoked a little bit less. How do you even keep track of that kind of stuff? How do you even keep track of that kind of stuff? Do they tell you how much nicotine is in each cartridge? Do they tell you how much nicotine is in each cartridge? I think, I think, it's like a milligram situation but who knows? I think, I think, it's like a milligram situation but who knows? Like I guess you find out on a pack of cigarettes how much nicotine is in a cigarette. Like I guess you find out on a pack of cigarettes how much nicotine is in a cigarette. Yeah. Yeah. And maybe adjust that accordingly but is anyone really doing the math for that? And maybe adjust that accordingly but is anyone really doing the math for that? No one's doing the math. No one's doing the math. Is anyone like well I have, you know. Is anyone like well I have, you know. It's not even on the box. It's not even on the box. On American cigarette boxes. On American cigarette boxes. Yeah. Yeah. They did that in Asia but I'd think you'd have to go to the manufacturer's website. They did that in Asia but I'd think you'd have to go to the manufacturer's website. Like the website. Like the website. Yeah, anmd check out the nicotine content. Yeah, anmd check out the nicotine content. Cuz people do it for like, obviously, for caloric intake and fat intake and stuff like that but no one's doing it for the, like what's happening? Cuz people do it for like, obviously, for caloric intake and fat intake and stuff like that but no one's doing it for the, like what's happening? Yeah, it's like, it's like Yeah, it's like, it's like It's so cyclical and funny, man because think about it. It's so cyclical and funny, man because think about it. When we were growing up, there was cigarette ads on TV. When we were growing up, there was cigarette ads on TV. Those are gone now. Those are gone now. Yeah. Yeah. There's no more cigarette billboards either. There's no more cigarette billboards either. True. True. There's only cigarette advertisements in base, are there no, not baseball stadiums, I don't, is there? There's only cigarette advertisements in base, are there no, not baseball stadiums, I don't, is there? I don't think so. I don't think so. They're on NASCAR, I know they're on NASCAR. They're on NASCAR, I know they're on NASCAR. That's never going away. That's never going away. Yeah. Yeah. That's never going away but they're definitely on NASCAR cars, I think, or is that gone, too? That's never going away but they're definitely on NASCAR cars, I think, or is that gone, too? I feel like I've seen vaporizer ads a lot. I feel like I've seen vaporizer ads a lot. But that's what I'm saying now, because there's this like you know, misinformation, perhaps, that it's safe. But that's what I'm saying now, because there's this like you know, misinformation, perhaps, that it's safe. They're on TV again, they're in magazines again. They're on TV again, they're in magazines again. i know for sure cigarette ads in magazines are okay, because I just saw it in Wired the other day. i know for sure cigarette ads in magazines are okay, because I just saw it in Wired the other day. Yeah. Yeah. And now we're like back to where we started from. And now we're like back to where we started from. Yeah. Yeah. Where they're like oh, substitute you know, the nicotine vessel. Where they're like oh, substitute you know, the nicotine vessel. Yeah. Yeah. For something that we don't know a whole lot about. For something that we don't know a whole lot about. Yeah. Yeah. Right. Right. I think you can buy those vaporizers and the cartridges online. I think you can buy those vaporizers and the cartridges online. You can. You can. I wonder what the age restrictions are on that. I wonder what the age restrictions are on that. I mean, it's, I know in stores, it's still like an 18 and up thing. I mean, it's, I know in stores, it's still like an 18 and up thing. Yeah. Yeah. You can buy them online so easily. You can buy them online so easily. Yeah, it's weird, right? Yeah, it's weird, right? Let's talk to jocka Dr. Let's talk to jocka Dr. Josh about this. Josh about this. Yeah. Yeah. Cuz he's coming back on this show. Cuz he's coming back on this show. But he's not a doctor, like a biological doctor. But he's not a doctor, like a biological doctor. No. No. He won't tell us, like it's safe. He won't tell us, like it's safe. Yeah, but just for addiction. Yeah, but just for addiction. I wanna know if people have come in thinking they can quell. I wanna know if people have come in thinking they can quell. They're coming in with like 13 vaporizers in their mouth. They're coming in with like 13 vaporizers in their mouth. Yeah. Yeah. Like doctor, I can't stop. Like doctor, I can't stop. Yeah, [LAUGH] oh, my God. Yeah, [LAUGH] oh, my God. Like a piano mouth sort of thing, that's funny. Like a piano mouth sort of thing, that's funny. All right interesting story, tell us about the Navy's NERD reader. All right interesting story, tell us about the Navy's NERD reader. Oh, yeah, so this is kinda cool. Oh, yeah, so this is kinda cool. So I didn't realize this but because of security risks no iPads Kindles or any other tablet computer are allowed on a Navy vessel. So I didn't realize this but because of security risks no iPads Kindles or any other tablet computer are allowed on a Navy vessel. I did not know that. I did not know that. So anything with a USB port or even thumb drives are banned. So anything with a USB port or even thumb drives are banned. You're not allowed to have those because they're worried about extracting information. You're not allowed to have those because they're worried about extracting information. Security information, yeah, sure. Security information, yeah, sure. So,um, as a reaction of that, the Navy just finished the design and production of their on e-reader device. So,um, as a reaction of that, the Navy just finished the design and production of their on e-reader device. And It's called the NERD, which stands for Navy e-reader device and it was built by the Navy's general library in conjunction with a separate design firm but the guys behind it say that it's gonna come preloaded with all fixed content, cuz it doesn't have internet access or ports of any kind. And It's called the NERD, which stands for Navy e-reader device and it was built by the Navy's general library in conjunction with a separate design firm but the guys behind it say that it's gonna come preloaded with all fixed content, cuz it doesn't have internet access or ports of any kind. They didn't mention in the article or anywhere else that I was looking online, what books or novels they were actually putting on there. They didn't mention in the article or anywhere else that I was looking online, what books or novels they were actually putting on there. No list of that kind. No list of that kind. I was really interested but apparently, it's gonna be a bunch of fiction and then also, some textbooks and manuals that they're usually given but would otherwise be a hassle to carry around the boat. I was really interested but apparently, it's gonna be a bunch of fiction and then also, some textbooks and manuals that they're usually given but would otherwise be a hassle to carry around the boat. So that's what it looks like, it's a pretty simple device. So that's what it looks like, it's a pretty simple device. It looks a lot like the original Kindle. It looks a lot like the original Kindle. It just looks like a Kindle. It just looks like a Kindle. Yeah, I think it still has, maybe not the paper white technology but it has, it's like E Ink or whatever. Yeah, I think it still has, maybe not the paper white technology but it has, it's like E Ink or whatever. Is that like waterproof? Is that like waterproof? Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, it's still waterproof. Yeah, it's still waterproof. They give you a fancy neoprene case with it. They give you a fancy neoprene case with it. It's kinda cool. It's kinda cool. Of course, it will probably be one per ship, so everyone will have to share. Of course, it will probably be one per ship, so everyone will have to share. One per ship? One per ship? The E Tablet, or a few per ship. The E Tablet, or a few per ship. It's definitely not going to be every officer will get one when they come on board, at least for now. It's definitely not going to be every officer will get one when they come on board, at least for now. Strange, what a strange story. Strange, what a strange story. Yeah, really weird right? Yeah, really weird right? Like. Like. And why, they didn't have to call it the NERD. And why, they didn't have to call it the NERD. Yeah, it's just kind of like a thing to get people on board, I guess. Yeah, it's just kind of like a thing to get people on board, I guess. I get it, Navy. I get it, Navy. Right. Right. Right. Right. [LAUGH] You did that very well. [LAUGH] You did that very well. That was good. That was good. That's pretty good. That's pretty good. I like it. I like it. I've been waiting. I've been waiting. [LAUGH] I've been incubating that one for like about. [LAUGH] I've been incubating that one for like about. I'm sure. I'm sure. For about 45 minutes. For about 45 minutes. You've been sitting on that for awhile. You've been sitting on that for awhile. You can really drop anchor on this one. You can really drop anchor on this one. [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. But yeah, I mean obviously, thinking that books are a great way for you know, Navy officers to pass the time. But yeah, I mean obviously, thinking that books are a great way for you know, Navy officers to pass the time. I guess. I guess. Can't just be working out all the time. Can't just be working out all the time. Can't just be hitting golf balls off the poop deck. Can't just be hitting golf balls off the poop deck. Yeah. Yeah. You got, I think you have to be a high level officer to do that one. You got, I think you have to be a high level officer to do that one. Yeah, you got to be a Captain, yeah. Yeah, you got to be a Captain, yeah. Yeah, you'd be wearing all white. Yeah, you'd be wearing all white. [LAUGH] Right, all right. [LAUGH] Right, all right. So that's the Navy. So that's the Navy. Let us know if anyone is in the Navy. Let us know if anyone is in the Navy. [LAUGH] That's the Navy, folks. [LAUGH] That's the Navy, folks. Let us know if you, if you've gotten one of these NERDs. Let us know if you, if you've gotten one of these NERDs. I don't know. I don't know. I know people in other branches of the military, I don't know anyone in the Navy. I know people in other branches of the military, I don't know anyone in the Navy. Do you know anyone in the Navy? Do you know anyone in the Navy? And I only know that they're real because every year, they come off the boats in New York and you know, they whistle like they're in. And I only know that they're real because every year, they come off the boats in New York and you know, they whistle like they're in. In major strip clubs? In major strip clubs? Now you've made all this. Now you've made all this. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Precious strip clubs? Precious strip clubs? Strip club. Strip club. Yeah, you know what I mean? Yeah, you know what I mean? Like, what do they call it? Like, what do they call it? Navy Week? Navy Week? Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. Or no, Fleet Week. Or no, Fleet Week. Fleet Week. Fleet Week. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. what. what. [LAUGH] They don't call it Navy Week, Jeff, you dummy. [LAUGH] They don't call it Navy Week, Jeff, you dummy. What is the difference between the Navy and the Marines? What is the difference between the Navy and the Marines? Are you serious? Are you serious? Someone's gonna freaking hate me for this. Someone's gonna freaking hate me for this. Dude, Marines is like a total different thing. Dude, Marines is like a total different thing. I know they're a different branch but what's the difference between them? I know they're a different branch but what's the difference between them? They're both on water. They're both on water. [CROSSTALK] The Navy's all maritime. [CROSSTALK] The Navy's all maritime. No, Marines are not just, the Marines are not just maritime. No, Marines are not just, the Marines are not just maritime. [CROSSTALK] Then why are they called the Marines? [CROSSTALK] Then why are they called the Marines? Marines like go in, they, they're like, they do more special things. Marines like go in, they, they're like, they do more special things. It's like a higher level, it seems. It's like a higher level, it seems. We just pissed of a bunch of Navy officers. We just pissed of a bunch of Navy officers. Probably. Probably. I'm not super well versed in this. I'm not super well versed in this. But Marine is maritime, right? But Marine is maritime, right? Like, it has the same prefix? Like, it has the same prefix? I don't know if that's what it is. I don't know if that's what it is. It's like marine biology is all about studying things that are underwater. It's like marine biology is all about studying things that are underwater. No, marine, marine, supposedly, my dad was in the Marines. No, marine, marine, supposedly, my dad was in the Marines. Supposedly, Marines are the first to go to battle, if there's a war. Supposedly, Marines are the first to go to battle, if there's a war. Oh. Oh. And they're trained in a lot of different things. And they're trained in a lot of different things. They're super versatile. They're super versatile. Not just water. Not just water. Navy, is just water. Navy, is just water. Yeah. Yeah. But Marines are both water and land. But Marines are both water and land. Yes. Yes. I mean, I think they come from the sea. I mean, I think they come from the sea. Probably. Probably. Like, they, they're, they, they're void from the Navy, right? Like, they, they're, they, they're void from the Navy, right? Probably, I really don't know, probably. Probably, I really don't know, probably. Then what's the Navy Seal? Then what's the Navy Seal? Oh, I don't know. Oh, I don't know. I play enough Call of Duty, I should know this. I play enough Call of Duty, I should know this. Yeah, that's what I'm thinking. Yeah, that's what I'm thinking. I have no idea. I have no idea. Marine Corps? Marine Corps? Is that the same? Is that the same? No wait, that's not the same. No wait, that's not the same. Yeah. Yeah. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] This is why the draft needs to be reinstated. This is why the draft needs to be reinstated. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] So funny, by the way. So funny, by the way. Yeah, watch Jeff aand Justin trying to figure out the hierarchy of military branches. Yeah, watch Jeff aand Justin trying to figure out the hierarchy of military branches. No effin' idea. No effin' idea. Wait, what are the, the various military branches. Wait, what are the, the various military branches. You have the Marines, the Navy. You have the Marines, the Navy. The Marines, the Navy, the Army. The Marines, the Navy, the Army. The Navies? The Navies? No, it's one Navy. No, it's one Navy. [LAUGH] One Navy. [LAUGH] One Navy. Yeah. Yeah. Navy blue. Navy blue. And the Air Force. And the Air Force. And the Air Force. And the Air Force. Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines. Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines. [CROSSTALK] Air Force, Army, Marines. [CROSSTALK] Air Force, Army, Marines. What's Special Forces? What's Special Forces? That's Army. That's Army. That's a division, right? That's a division, right? A division of the Army. A division of the Army. Yeah, yeah, I think that's more the elite. Yeah, yeah, I think that's more the elite. Yeah. Yeah. Spec Ops. Spec Ops. Right. Right. Yeah. Yeah. The, the Navy Seals, I imagine are like a branch of the Navy that are like, they get the super secret stuff. The, the Navy Seals, I imagine are like a branch of the Navy that are like, they get the super secret stuff. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. Right, right, right. Right, right, right. So who killed Bin Laden? So who killed Bin Laden? What, what was that? What, what was that? Seals. Seals. Seal Team Six. Seal Team Six. That was a Seal team, yeah. That was a Seal team, yeah. So that was a Navy Seal team. So that was a Navy Seal team. Right. Right. Right, okay. Right, okay. Everyone got that? Everyone got that? Navy, then the Marines and Navy Seals. Navy, then the Marines and Navy Seals. Everyone got that? Everyone got that? Yeah, God. Yeah, God. Someone, I beg of you, call in or leave us to voice our ignorance. Someone, I beg of you, call in or leave us to voice our ignorance. Well, look it's not our business to know this. Well, look it's not our business to know this. Just like it's not the military's business to know podcasting. Just like it's not the military's business to know podcasting. So we are just strangers in each other's ponds. So we are just strangers in each other's ponds. [LAUGH] Yeah, I guess. [LAUGH] Yeah, I guess. Right, is that the most politically correct way to describe the relationship that we do not have? Right, is that the most politically correct way to describe the relationship that we do not have? Yeah. Yeah. That was pathetic. That was pathetic. But do you know, do you have any close friends in any branch of the military? But do you know, do you have any close friends in any branch of the military? I, no. I, no. And I don't want anyone to think we're insulting military people. And I don't want anyone to think we're insulting military people. No, of course not. No, of course not. Of course, cuz we're terrified of them, right. Of course, cuz we're terrified of them, right. I'm, I have a friend that's in the Army. I'm, I have a friend that's in the Army. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. Yeah. Yeah. That's it. That's it. That's it? That's it? Just one. Just one. No one in the Navy, I don't know anyone in the Marines. No one in the Navy, I don't know anyone in the Marines. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I didn't know. I didn't know. Your dad was a Marine, huh? Your dad was a Marine, huh? My dad was a Marine, yeah. My dad was a Marine, yeah. That's pretty baller. That's pretty baller. Yeah. Yeah. You would never think so but he was in the Marines. You would never think so but he was in the Marines. Yeah. Yeah. Where was he stationed? Where was he stationed? he, I dunno, he traveled the world, that's how he met my mom. he, I dunno, he traveled the world, that's how he met my mom. They met in the Philippines. They met in the Philippines. Cuz, cuz when the U.S. had an air, or had a base in the Philippines, he was out there. Cuz, cuz when the U.S. had an air, or had a base in the Philippines, he was out there. You know, and you know. You know, and you know. how marines try to holler at the locals. how marines try to holler at the locals. So he? So he? So it still works. So it still works. So Mr Nunez doesn't join the Marines. So Mr Nunez doesn't join the Marines. No REL. No REL. Wow. Wow. Exactly, exactly. Exactly, exactly. Dude, you owe your life to the Marines. Dude, you owe your life to the Marines. I guess so, I don't want to, yeah, that's weird to say, but yeah. I guess so, I don't want to, yeah, that's weird to say, but yeah. Are you going to join the Marines? Are you going to join the Marines? No, never, I would never join that. No, never, I would never join that. You're too old to do any of that. You're too old to do any of that. Wait, really? Wait, really? Dude, there's an age cutoff for that? Dude, there's an age cutoff for that? If there was like a draft now, you, me, Arial, nowhere near that. If there was like a draft now, you, me, Arial, nowhere near that. Are you serious? Are you serious? We would not be on the list. We would not be on the list. We're good. We're good. [LAUGH] All right. [LAUGH] All right. Time out, time out, time out You really? Time out, time out, time out You really? I thought, I thought, I thought it, the draft could be from like 18 to 40. I thought, I thought, I thought it, the draft could be from like 18 to 40. No. No. No, dude, it's all like, it's 18 to 25, right? No, dude, it's all like, it's 18 to 25, right? Yeah. Yeah. Something like that, yeah. Something like that, yeah. great! great! That's the only reason I'm happy to be an old man now. That's the only reason I'm happy to be an old man now. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Time, time. Time, time. You were like, first of all,. You were like, first of all,. Wait, okay, so we're talking about a draft though, right? Wait, okay, so we're talking about a draft though, right? We're not talking about just like I just wanted to join the army. We're not talking about just like I just wanted to join the army. Which has been abolished, there is no draft. Which has been abolished, there is no draft. Right, right I realize that, thank you. Right, right I realize that, thank you. There's no draft and they would have to like, the government would have to. There's no draft and they would have to like, the government would have to. Reinstate the draft. Reinstate the draft. Yeah, they would never do that. Yeah, they would never do that. Which would be a tough sell. Which would be a tough sell. Yeah. Yeah. But you know, we're not talking about just going to the army recruitment office and joining. But you know, we're not talking about just going to the army recruitment office and joining. You can do that at any age, right? You can do that at any age, right? You can be a 40 year old man. You can be a 40 year old man. I guess, they wouldn't put you on the front lines but maybe, they have a, like a desk job or something for you. I guess, they wouldn't put you on the front lines but maybe, they have a, like a desk job or something for you. Right, all right. Right, all right. You know. You know. Well, all right then. Well, all right then. We're a team. We're a team. Today, it's a win. Today, it's a win. Bring it on. Bring it on. Bring on every conflict [LAUGH]. Bring on every conflict [LAUGH]. What's going on Ukraine, send them over. What's going on Ukraine, send them over. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] What's it gotta do with me? What's it gotta do with me? [LAUGH] That's great news. [LAUGH] That's great news. What's it gotta do with me? What's it gotta do with me? That is great, someone should tell you that on your 25th birthday, they should like give you a card and watch. That is great, someone should tell you that on your 25th birthday, they should like give you a card and watch. Not only can you rent a car. Not only can you rent a car. Yeah. Yeah. But you will never have to be drafted. But you will never have to be drafted. Yeah. Yeah. Well, I guess in like the worse possible situation ever, you would be forced to fight. Well, I guess in like the worse possible situation ever, you would be forced to fight. Hm. Hm. If like, you know, we were really invaded pretty badly. If like, you know, we were really invaded pretty badly. There's a lot of benefits in being in the military. There's a lot of benefits in being in the military. Hell, yeah, there is. Hell, yeah, there is. Yeah. Yeah. Like, if you have access to, to a base, like an Air Force base or a Navy base, you don't pay any tax on anything. Like, if you have access to, to a base, like an Air Force base or a Navy base, you don't pay any tax on anything. Yeah. Yeah. You buy inside the base. You buy inside the base. Oh, right. Oh, right. It's beautiful, man. It's beautiful, man. And the prices are always cheaper. And the prices are always cheaper. I had those benefits, well, cuz my stepdad was also in the Air Force. I had those benefits, well, cuz my stepdad was also in the Air Force. Yeah. Yeah. So I got to go on base and everything and groceries are cheap. So I got to go on base and everything and groceries are cheap. It's nice. It's nice. Arial's just talking about like the, the sales. Arial's just talking about like the, the sales. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah exactly. Yeah exactly. And when you live on base, the rent is cheaper too, obviously. And when you live on base, the rent is cheaper too, obviously. Yeah, and sometimes you live for free, I think. Yeah, and sometimes you live for free, I think. And you know, a lot of people also take super pride in like defending the country. And you know, a lot of people also take super pride in like defending the country. Yeah. Yeah. Exactly. Exactly. [LAUGH] [CROSSTALK]. [LAUGH] [CROSSTALK]. There's work placement in the college recruitment that you get along with that, right? There's work placement in the college recruitment that you get along with that, right? I think there's like benefits. I think there's like benefits. You get paid to be in the military, too. You get paid to be in the military, too. Yeah. Yeah. It's not like, you're not like an indentured servant. It's not like, you're not like an indentured servant. All right. All right. Well, all right then. Well, all right then. Let's go! Let's go! [LAUGH] So many different reactions. [LAUGH] So many different reactions. [LAUGH] Like Pauly Shore and Andy ****, right here. [LAUGH] Like Pauly Shore and Andy ****, right here. I'm back. I'm back. Yeah. Yeah. You want to join in the Army, now? You want to join in the Army, now? [LAUGH]. [LAUGH]. Just some water, what were they doing? Just some water, what were they doing? Water purification? Water purification? Water purification specialists. Water purification specialists. David Allen Greer, Lori Petty. David Allen Greer, Lori Petty. Oh, it's that kid from a League of Their Own. Oh, it's that kid from a League of Their Own. Way down the rabbit hole, today. Way down the rabbit hole, today. All right, what have we got? All right, what have we got? I don't even know where we are right now. I don't even know where we are right now. Wireless carriers? Wireless carriers? Yes, okay, I read a story this morning that basically, served me a lot of information that I'd already known. Yes, okay, I read a story this morning that basically, served me a lot of information that I'd already known. Just to bring things back to the world of tech for a sec, if we could. Just to bring things back to the world of tech for a sec, if we could. We're, we really are getting shafted by our wireless carriers and the point that this story is trying to make, is that most people, when they think of 3G and 4G, they're just go, oh, 4G's better, it's cooler and they have no prob, it's one more better and they have no problem spending, paying more money for 4G. We're, we really are getting shafted by our wireless carriers and the point that this story is trying to make, is that most people, when they think of 3G and 4G, they're just go, oh, 4G's better, it's cooler and they have no prob, it's one more better and they have no problem spending, paying more money for 4G. But get this, it's actually cheaper for carriers to give out 4G than it is 3G and what this story does, it's written by Lauren Orsini from, readwrite.com. But get this, it's actually cheaper for carriers to give out 4G than it is 3G and what this story does, it's written by Lauren Orsini from, readwrite.com. And she talked to someone who made this interesting analogy. And she talked to someone who made this interesting analogy. LTE, the way we understand it. LTE, the way we understand it. Most consumers would think oh, it's just like better internet on your phone. Most consumers would think oh, it's just like better internet on your phone. Right. Right. Well, they use like the milkshake analogy. Well, they use like the milkshake analogy. 3G was a thin straw. 3G was a thin straw. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. 4G's a thick, wide straw. 4G's a thick, wide straw. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. That's really what it is and it, because of that thick straw, it's a cheaper expense for carriers to deliver that data to you in a faster capacity. That's really what it is and it, because of that thick straw, it's a cheaper expense for carriers to deliver that data to you in a faster capacity. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. More reliable xyz. More reliable xyz. So, you know, when you compare what we pay. So, you know, when you compare what we pay. Like, if you were to actually prorate it out. Like, if you were to actually prorate it out. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. We're paying about $7 per gigabyte. We're paying about $7 per gigabyte. Other countries in the world pay around a dollar or less. Other countries in the world pay around a dollar or less. Okay, seems fair. Okay, seems fair. Seems fair, right? Seems fair, right? To us. To us. Canada, a plan that would cost $80 in the U.S. is roughly 40 and change in Canada. Canada, a plan that would cost $80 in the U.S. is roughly 40 and change in Canada. Why is this? Why is this? Well they convince us that they are. Well they convince us that they are. Investing in the future of their network. Investing in the future of their network. Right. Right. But, that doesn't make any sense when you really think about it, because at the end of the day you're just, it's like this diminishing return. But, that doesn't make any sense when you really think about it, because at the end of the day you're just, it's like this diminishing return. If you've made the network as good as it can be, and everyone, 99% of the country has access and we're at a capacity and you're lo, then what exactly are we paying for? If you've made the network as good as it can be, and everyone, 99% of the country has access and we're at a capacity and you're lo, then what exactly are we paying for? Hm. Hm. Will the price ever go down for something like that? Will the price ever go down for something like that? Probably not. Probably not. They're getting away with this. They're getting away with this. There's nothing we can do, so, so you just. There's nothing we can do, so, so you just. The moral of the story is just bend over and. The moral of the story is just bend over and. Yeah, there's no, there's no what you can do category at the end of this? Yeah, there's no, there's no what you can do category at the end of this? There's no silver lining. There's no silver lining. There's no. There's no. Like at least with net neutrality it's like hey, it's kind of up in the air, we don't how it's gonna play out. Like at least with net neutrality it's like hey, it's kind of up in the air, we don't how it's gonna play out. This sign, sealed, delivered, you're done. This sign, sealed, delivered, you're done. You already signed the contract. You already signed the contract. You're done. You're done. You signed the contract, whatever contracts are one thing, they're kind of doing away with that, but all of that is designed to manipulate you, and create the illusion that you have some kind of control over your wireless carrier. You signed the contract, whatever contracts are one thing, they're kind of doing away with that, but all of that is designed to manipulate you, and create the illusion that you have some kind of control over your wireless carrier. You know, sort of experience you do not. You know, sort of experience you do not. But 4G is definitely faster than 3G. But 4G is definitely faster than 3G. I know there's like I know there's like Yes Dustin it's faster. Yes Dustin it's faster. [CROSSTALK]. [CROSSTALK]. There's a lot dispute over what the definition of 4G means. There's a lot dispute over what the definition of 4G means. Sure. Sure. Sure, I understand. Sure, I understand. But that 1 gigabit per second you're paying a lot more for it, but it is definitely faster, it's not like that's not like But that 1 gigabit per second you're paying a lot more for it, but it is definitely faster, it's not like that's not like It is, and you can prove that it's fast and you know what I don't think any one is ever arguing the fact that LTE is not a superior data technology than 3G was It is, and you can prove that it's fast and you know what I don't think any one is ever arguing the fact that LTE is not a superior data technology than 3G was Yeah. Yeah. You know, it's actually a 50% increase in efficiency, which would, to a normal, logical thinking human. You know, it's actually a 50% increase in efficiency, which would, to a normal, logical thinking human. Oh, they have a 50% increase in efficiency, well then they're saving money, that saving should inevitably trickle down to the consumer. Oh, they have a 50% increase in efficiency, well then they're saving money, that saving should inevitably trickle down to the consumer. I'm not saying I want my bill to be 50% cheaper, but there is money being saved. I'm not saying I want my bill to be 50% cheaper, but there is money being saved. And it's not just. And it's not just. You know, it's also like they've improved the way the towers translate data to the internet. You know, it's also like they've improved the way the towers translate data to the internet. There's like this thing called the backhaul which is like how, you know, internet, wireless data get converted to the internet. There's like this thing called the backhaul which is like how, you know, internet, wireless data get converted to the internet. That's call backhaul. That's call backhaul. So, all of these things that they're saving money on, it's just not reaching us. So, all of these things that they're saving money on, it's just not reaching us. Right. Right. Prices are going up. Prices are going up. And they give us this lie, that it's designed to invest in the future of the network, well the future is here, man. And they give us this lie, that it's designed to invest in the future of the network, well the future is here, man. Yeah. Yeah. So where's the savings? So where's the savings? Yeah, I feel like for people like us, that live in Metropolitan areas, where no matter what carrier you choose, you're gonna get great service, no matter where you go in New York City. Yeah, I feel like for people like us, that live in Metropolitan areas, where no matter what carrier you choose, you're gonna get great service, no matter where you go in New York City. Yeah. Yeah. That matters less to us, than someone who, you know, lives in the middle of America, where there's not as many cell towers. That matters less to us, than someone who, you know, lives in the middle of America, where there's not as many cell towers. I'm assuming that people. I'm assuming that people. When they pay that bill they figure it's all going to more cell towers in there area. When they pay that bill they figure it's all going to more cell towers in there area. Right. Right. For better service eventually. For better service eventually. Perfect world, what would you like how would you like to be charged for for cell phone service? Perfect world, what would you like how would you like to be charged for for cell phone service? Like what is your ideal situation? Like what is your ideal situation? I guess a la carte everything. I guess a la carte everything. Just usage. Just usage. Yeah. Yeah. Just based on usage. Just based on usage. I want to do usage I want like very specific brackets for usage too not just. I want to do usage I want like very specific brackets for usage too not just. Like, you know, 500 minutes per month or unlimited, you know. Like, you know, 500 minutes per month or unlimited, you know. Right. Right. It's got to be more than two options, and then adding pieces on top of that on an a la carte basis. It's got to be more than two options, and then adding pieces on top of that on an a la carte basis. That's what I want. That's what I want. That's what I want. That's what I want. But I would also wanna pay no more than $60 a month. But I would also wanna pay no more than $60 a month. Oh, obviously, but I mean. Oh, obviously, but I mean. I, I think, you know, for me that's the, that would be the perfect story situation. I, I think, you know, for me that's the, that would be the perfect story situation. Where you're just paying for what you use, instead of like buying everything on the menu. Where you're just paying for what you use, instead of like buying everything on the menu. Yeah. Yeah. And then just having like an appetizer. And then just having like an appetizer. Yeah, it;s the same thing as, with any kind of data provider. Yeah, it;s the same thing as, with any kind of data provider. Like television for example. Like television for example. Same deal. Same deal. Right. Right. I'd want it all separately. I'd want it all separately. Yeah. Yeah. Pick and choose. Pick and choose. But that's never gonna happen, so we should stop talking about it. But that's never gonna happen, so we should stop talking about it. We're going to disappoint everybody. We're going to disappoint everybody. I'm already disappointed. I'm already disappointed. [LAUGH] alright. [LAUGH] alright. One last story on this talk about disappointing. One last story on this talk about disappointing. I thought that when Mozilla first introduced the sponsored tab a couple months ago I feel like, that was gonna be a testing process and they'd realize all the backlash that came from it, meant that no one wanted it. I thought that when Mozilla first introduced the sponsored tab a couple months ago I feel like, that was gonna be a testing process and they'd realize all the backlash that came from it, meant that no one wanted it. And they'd ax the whole thing altogether. And they'd ax the whole thing altogether. That's not happening. That's not happening. Right the vice president of Mozilla, Jonathan Nightingale. Right the vice president of Mozilla, Jonathan Nightingale. Is that not the most beautiful name you've ever heard? Is that not the most beautiful name you've ever heard? Jonathan Nightingale. Jonathan Nightingale. That's a Hollywood name. That's a Hollywood name. I guess so. I guess so. He was asked to clarify his statements about Firefox moving forward and possibly. He was asked to clarify his statements about Firefox moving forward and possibly. Designing, you know, a, a browser that speed sponsored ads when a user opens up a new tab. Designing, you know, a, a browser that speed sponsored ads when a user opens up a new tab. Yeah. Yeah. Mr. Nightingale himself went on record to clarify any confusion. Mr. Nightingale himself went on record to clarify any confusion. He said a lot of our community found the language hard to decipher and worried that we were gonna turn Firefox into a mess of logos sold to the highest bidder. He said a lot of our community found the language hard to decipher and worried that we were gonna turn Firefox into a mess of logos sold to the highest bidder. Without user control. Without user control. Without user benefit. Without user benefit. That's not going to happen. That's not going to happen. That's not who we are at Mozilla. That's not who we are at Mozilla. Well, that's not very clear. Well, that's not very clear. What he intends. What he intends. But they are moving forward with some sort of sponsored browser. But they are moving forward with some sort of sponsored browser. Yeah. Yeah. Which. Which. I guess after a while it just makes sense. I guess after a while it just makes sense. Like how is Mozilla staying in business? Like how is Mozilla staying in business? Do they have like licensing deals with certain things? Do they have like licensing deals with certain things? Yeah. Yeah. Like how are they a company that continues to pay their employees? Like how are they a company that continues to pay their employees? Yeah. Yeah. And I'm sure you'll be able to turn that off too, or maybe there'll be one sponsored ad. And I'm sure you'll be able to turn that off too, or maybe there'll be one sponsored ad. So what we're talking about. So what we're talking about. With these sponsored tabs is when you open up a new tab in the Firefox browser at least, well in chrome for example when you open up a new tab it shows you your most visited website. With these sponsored tabs is when you open up a new tab in the Firefox browser at least, well in chrome for example when you open up a new tab it shows you your most visited website. Right. Right. But you can turn that off. But you can turn that off. Yes. Yes. And it shows Google just as a default as well. And it shows Google just as a default as well. Right. Right. Not that it really matters though, because I don't think anybody's using a New Tab page for ideas on what sites they should be visiting, you know? Not that it really matters though, because I don't think anybody's using a New Tab page for ideas on what sites they should be visiting, you know? Like no one's that bored where they're like, I wonder what Firefox thinks I should visit on the Internet? Like no one's that bored where they're like, I wonder what Firefox thinks I should visit on the Internet? Everyone already knows what they're gonna be doing on the Internet. Everyone already knows what they're gonna be doing on the Internet. True. True. You don't need suggestions. You don't need suggestions. And that's just like the basic sort of fundamental thing that I don't understand with ads on the Internet. And that's just like the basic sort of fundamental thing that I don't understand with ads on the Internet. Yeah. Yeah. Like I just don't get it. Like I just don't get it. No one's clicking on these things for ideas. No one's clicking on these things for ideas. I just don't get it. I just don't get it. And there's a million different places you can get them so I don't think it'll be that big of an issue. And there's a million different places you can get them so I don't think it'll be that big of an issue. Mm-hm. Mm-hm. But, Firefox users have always been really autonomous so. But, Firefox users have always been really autonomous so. I guess that's why they're pissed right now. I guess that's why they're pissed right now. Aren't you worried about fixing that memory leak first? Aren't you worried about fixing that memory leak first? Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. The one that I thought was fixed like, what? The one that I thought was fixed like, what? Four years ago? Four years ago? Yeah. Yeah. And every day I have to restart Firefox because it's just dragging ****. And every day I have to restart Firefox because it's just dragging ****. I'm not surprised that you're still using Firefox, man. I'm not surprised that you're still using Firefox, man. I kind of jumped ship on that a while ago. I kind of jumped ship on that a while ago. I, well. I, well. So I use Chrome. So I use Chrome. I use like a. I use a tandem. I use like a. I use a tandem. I use. I use. Chrome and Firefox. Chrome and Firefox. There's chrome for one Gmail and then Firefox for my other Gmail for work. There's chrome for one Gmail and then Firefox for my other Gmail for work. Does that make sense? Does that make sense? Sure, to me. Sure, to me. To nobody else. To nobody else. To no one else. To no one else. I'm sure we have listeners who would find some understanding in that. I'm sure we have listeners who would find some understanding in that. Yeah. Yeah. Before we say goodbye for today I wanted to read a story about counterfeit money that we got send to us. Before we say goodbye for today I wanted to read a story about counterfeit money that we got send to us. This is in regards to the story we did last week about a janitor that was printing money off an inkjet printer. This is in regards to the story we did last week about a janitor that was printing money off an inkjet printer. Yeah. Yeah. This person could not stop talking about how much he or she wanted to remain anonymous. This person could not stop talking about how much he or she wanted to remain anonymous. So here you go, John. So here you go, John. Whoops! Whoops! No, I'm kidding. No, I'm kidding. [LAUGH] John Doe, please don't say my name on air. [LAUGH] John Doe, please don't say my name on air. Please don't say my name on air. Please don't say my name on air. Hey guys, I've been a listener ever since you hijacked the buzz out loud feed. Hey guys, I've been a listener ever since you hijacked the buzz out loud feed. A childhood friend of mine got busted for counterfeiting. A childhood friend of mine got busted for counterfeiting. He was working for a big well known company. He was working for a big well known company. Copying, yeah. Copying, yeah. Copying company. Copying company. [LAUGH] And he used the company account [LAUGH] And he used the company account Right. Right. I think it's actually hurting smokers. I think it's actually hurting smokers. 