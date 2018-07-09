Thai cave rescue: Elon Musk sends tiny submarine

CNET News Video
Thai cave rescue: Elon Musk sends tiny submarineMade from rocket parts, Elon Musk's kid-sized submarine is demonstrated in a pool. Will it arrive in time to help the youth soccer team trapped in the flooded cave in Thailand?
Transcript
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has a method to save the Thai youth soccer team trapped in a cave. It involves a kid-sized submarine. This is a tube made from space ex-rocket parts and Musk has been sharing video of this pod being tested in a pool at a high school in Los Angeles. Musk, the head of SpaceX, Tesla and the tunnel digging boring company shared details of the plan on twitter. And he said, the tube is light enough to be carried by two divers, and small enough to get in through narrow gaps in the cave. This tube has oxygen ports and a cone on the nose to protect it from getting hit with rocks Musk tweeted that the pod is built from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. And in this journey a passenger is laying inside the tube with his arms crossed. The diameter is very tight, just 12.2 inches. Once out of the water the team has to unlock the door carefully, adjusting the pressure and screwing off multiple bolts Eventually the hatch is opened and the an can slide out of the top end. Now as of this report, the pod is currently on its way to Thailand to help in the rescue efforts, but it may not even be needed. Officials there have already begun a rescue operation that has divers use oxygen tanks and face masks to transport boys through the narrow underwater passage. A team of 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped for two weeks after heavy rain flooded the caves and blocked the exit. So far, several boys have already successfully been rescued. The journey out of the cave is dangerous. A former Thai Navy diver died in the caves during a mission to deliver air Thanks to the group. As for the Musk submarine tube, he says if the cave rescue does not need it, this container could also be modified for use as an escape pod in space. I'm Bridget Carey, for more details head to cnet.com.