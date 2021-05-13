Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin, Amazon updates a few Echo Show devices
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
In a tweet.
Musk cited concerns about the increase in fossil fuels used to mine cryptocurrency has reason for the halt Musk also said he remained open to cryptocurrency transactions in the future if they were more sustainable.
Tesla began accepting Bitcoin just over three months ago, Amazon announced updates to their Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart displays.
The update includes new cameras and new color Amazon also unveiled the Echo Show 5 kids a smart display specifically designed for children.
All three devices are now available to order, but Amazon says shipping will start next month.
And finally the Federal Communications Commission has officially launched its emergency broadband benefit program.
It's aimed at low income households struggling to pay for internet and provides a $50 monthly discount for bills.
As well as a one time $100 payment toward a device that connects to the internet.
Details and eligibility information are available on getemergencybroadband.org.
[MUSIC]
And you can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
Up Next
Nvidia and Intel announce new chips, Razer and Asus update laptop...
1:21
Instagram for kids? Attorneys general urge Facebook to not do...
1:30
Dogecoin on the moon, Clubhouse on Android
1:28
Pfizer seeks FDA approval, and a Chinese rocket is expected to...
1:37
Google ups security for all, Twitter improves image crops
1:36
Peloton recalls treadmills, Signal and Facebook clash
1:26
Trump stays banned on Facebook, Twitter invests in ad blocking
1:40
Twitter invests in ad blocking, Apple and Epic face off in court
1:32
Foldable iPhone predicted in 2023, Twitter expands Spaces
1:36
SpaceX astronauts return, Florida bill questions social media...