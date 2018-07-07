Your video, "Tesla hits Model 3 milestone, Amazon dishes Prime day details"
Tesla hits Model 3 milestone, Amazon dishes Prime day details

This week's most important tech stories include Tesla's Model 3 milestone, a weird Samsung secret texting issue and Amazon's Prime Day details released.
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Tesla produced almost 5,000 model three vehicles in the last week of June. According to Reuters the final vehicle rolled off the production line in time on the early hours of Sunday July 1st pushing the company just a few hours over the goal originally set by Elon Musk But Musk was still celebrating, tweeting that the company produced 7,000 cars in the week, thanks to 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles coming out of the factory. Samsung is investigating reports of Galaxy phones sending private photos without the users permission. A number of users on Reddit and Samsung forums have complained about the issue. According to Gizmodo, one user has claimed their Galaxy S9+ sent an entire gallery of photos to their girlfriend while they were sleeping. Samsung says it's aware of the reports and it's technical teams are looking into the problem. And finally, Amazon has announced its annual Prime Day sale will take place on July 16th. Amazon is upping the ante this year with more than 1 million deals worldwide and twice as many Amazon devices on sale. The day is also running in a number of new countries, including Australia and Singapore. A handful of sales have already started, included $100 off the Echo Show smart speaker and four months of Amazon Music unlimited. For 99 cents. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

