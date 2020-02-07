Techy gifts for your Valentine

Transcript
A good gift should walk the line between fun and functional. Here's some ideas for treating your loved ones on Valentine's Day. Capture the fun of the holiday with a brand new Fuji film Instax Mini. This $50 camera is this arrows Polaroid printing instant photos roughly two inches by two and a half inches. The cameras come in several colors and loved ones of all ages will enjoy sharing and displaying these cute pics. A portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is always a useful gifts whether for the bathtub or the beach. The ultimate ears wonder boom delivers quality sound and a tidy colourful package, models start at $60 Whip up a tasty Valentine's drink with the Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale. Choose your recipe on the corresponding app. Place your glass on the scale, and it will ding when you've poured in the right quantity of alcohol. The scale costs 100 bucks, booze not included. A total splurge is the Supersonic hair dryer from Dyson the same people who make the beloved vacuums It boost faster drying more smoothness and less frizz all for the glamorous price of $400. Apple AirPods pro make a great gift anytime of year. Yes, they're expensive at $250 but the sound quality is fantastic. And the noise canceling feature is useful especially for its compact size. For more techy gift ideas, visit cnet.com. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News. [MUSIC]

