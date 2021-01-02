Tech trends we want to see in 2021

This is CNET and here are the tech trends we want to say in 2021. According to market research company Forrester, remote work will rise to 300% of pre COVID levels in 2021. So we're expecting new devices to rise to the challenge from high powered laptops for multitasking down to better webcams for conference calls. You can also expect more services to go digital first, according to Gartner, with things like easier remote banking and more app based services. It will also be a big year for 5G as we connect like never before. After a raft of new 5g devices in 2020, including the first ever 5g iPhones, you can expect adoption to grow even more in 2021. were preparing for more 5g connected devices. Including more 5g laptops for working on the go, as well as support from carriers as they expand their 5g networks. And finally, this year is going to bring a lot more exciting news from space. We're expecting the first test launches of NASA's Artemis program, which is taking the first woman and the next man to the moon. As well as more crewed missions and satellite launches from SpaceX. Elon Musk has even suggested in the past that 2021 could be the year SpaceX gets to the moon. SpaceX and Virgin Galactic also plan to fly their first space tourists in 2021. And we may even say Tom Cruise fly to the ISS to film his first space movie before the year is out. [MUSIC] For all the tech news you need stay up to date by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

