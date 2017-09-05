Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech leaders slam Trump for ending DACA

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg calls it a "sad day" and Microsoft vows to go to court as the giants of Silicon Valley speak out against President Donald Trump's repeal of the "Dreamers" immigration program.
The technology giants of Silicon Valley are speaking out against President Donald Trump's repeal of DACA, also known as the Dreamers Immigration Program. Short for Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals, DACA protects young, undocumented immigrants from being deported because they arrived when they were children. The policy was founded five years ago by the Obama Administration It currently shields about 800,000 people with the intent that these people could study, work, and start families in the US without fear of deportation. On Tuesday, Trump ordered to end the program and left it up to Congress to replace the policy with something else before it expires in six months. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted out this over the weekend, 250 of my Apple coworkers are Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. Last week, Apple joined voices with more than 500 tech companies, including Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet's Google, sending a joint letter addressed To President Trump, asking him not to repel the DACA plan, after the Trump Administration's repel, more tech executives spoke out. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg wrote, this is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer Young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, twitted that congress needs to act now to defend DACA. And Microsoft president and chief. Chief Legal Officer, Brad Smith, wrote a blog post against the move, saying it may go to court to defend the dreamers that work at Microsoft. I'm Bridget Carey, you can read more details on the issue and other responses from the tech industry at CNET. COM

