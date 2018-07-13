Tech essentials for fitness buffs

Tech Minute
Tech essentials for fitness buffsThis workout gear will take your fitness routine to the next level -- without cramping your style.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Tech can help take your fitness routine to the next level. Here are three picks for the ladies. Forget fanny packs and clunky armbands. If you work our with your phone, these pants are the way to go. They have a stealth pocket on the side that fits just about any phone and will hold it in place on a run. These are made by Athleta and cost around $70. But you can find them in other brands and styles. And if you'd rather leave your phone behind, the Fitbit Versa will come to the rescue. This smart watch keeps you up to date with your notifications, stores your music, and tracks your activity. It also has a built in coach that gives you personalized workout routines that you can do just about anywhere. The watch is $200 and comes with swappable bands. If music gets you pumped up, go cord free with the Beats X. The headphones pair wirelessly with your phone or smart watch and charge in less than an hour. They come in six different colors and include different ear attachments so they'll stay in place no matter how hard you hit the pavement. In San Francisco, I've Vanessa Hand Orellana, CNet.com for CBS news.