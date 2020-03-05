Tech companies adopt online child protection guidelines, but not on encryption
Technology has made it easier to produce, conceal and distribute child sexual abuse materials.
For example, over the last decade, the Department of Justice has seen 160% increase In cases involving the production of videos and images of children who are sexually exploited and abused.
This increase is due in part, to the ready accessibility of smartphones, which can be used to both produce images and videos and distribute them.
They also communicate using virtually unbreakable encryption.
As the survivors of our roundtable this morning implored predators.
Suppose privacy interests should not outweigh our children's privacy and security.
There's too much at stake.
Well, technology is part of the problem, it is also part of the solution.
And that is why we're heartened to be here today with our partners from the five countries, but also the representatives from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Roblox Snap and Twitter to announce these voluntary principles and to encourage others in the tech world to join this initiative.
The department for one is prioritizing combating child sexual exploitation and abuse in our prosecution efforts.
And we are also addressing child exploitation and our efforts on.
Retaining lawful access and in analyzing the impact of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act on incentives for platforms to address these crimes and the availability of civil remedies to the victims.
Plans to encrypt this service would leave you blind to the same crimes blinds to the same abuse, sending predators back into the shadows back into the darkness, protected from the AI advances that could expose them and call them out.
I've got to say that putting our children at risk what I believe are marginal privacy gains.
Is something I really struggled to believe any of us wants.
We recognize encryption is an essential cyber security tool in the hands of the right people.
But like any tool, it can be abused.
Warrant proof encryption can be used by criminals and child abusers to remain hidden from law enforcement.
Should certain platforms go dark.
Our investigatory investigator Tory capabilities and lawful access will be significantly affected.
