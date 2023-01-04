TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses
TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses
4:17
Watch Now

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses

Tech
Speaker 1: Last year at cs, we have showed you a first AR concept. I can tell you it has evolved a lot since then. So we are gonna make now true wearable AR glasses a reality. And it's happening right now Speaker 2: [00:00:30] Where Speaker 1: The nearest Speaker 2: Coffee shop, Speaker 1: That's [00:01:00] easy. All right, here we go. These are the glasses they're working. You cannot see it, but I can see. Okay, Speaker 1: [00:01:30] So the TCL ray NEO X two, it's the world's first AR glasses to implement binocular full color micro l e d optical wave guide display. It stands out from similar AR glasses with its high contrast ratio and high image brightness for optical indoor optimal indoor and outdoor usage. So how does this work? There's two displays sitting here and true projection, it goes inside and I can see actually here the picture. Okay, [00:02:00] I full color and it's happening in both glasses. That's new because the human brain is actually used to abuse both eyes and not just one eye looking in one corner and the other eye trying to be lost somewhere. So this is giving you a completely new experience. How you use these glasses is you interact here on the side you have a panel that you can touch and tap and also you have some, some loudspeakers built in which you can turn on whisper mode. Speaker 1: So actually when you do a phone call or listening music, I [00:02:30] can hear it. The person who's standing that close to me cannot hear it. Okay. And there's a couple of really nice features coming, um, with these uh, glasses. So the first one is, um, it can simultaneously or real time translate multiple languages. Okay? I'm living in China. I don't speak Chinese. I'm struggling every day. So what these glasses will do now is I can have a face-to-face conversation and the other person speaking Chinese to [00:03:00] me and it automatically translates and gives me here the subtitles. So I actually understand the person. It's gonna make my life much easier if you're gonna have the opportunity to go to a booth and try it out. It's very, very impressive. And the second feature, which I also like a lot, is about, um, navigation. So it includes simultaneous localization and mapping. Speaker 1: Riding a bike can be quite dangerous if you try to find your way and always look on your phone. Actually with this one, my hands can remain there. My view [00:03:30] can focus on the street and I can still see when I need to turn reft or right. Uh, with this glasses. And also, of course, what we have, we have a camera built in. You see that here? So I can take videos or I can take a picture of all of you. So let's take a smile. Here we go. You cannot see it. I can see it. <laugh>. You look good. So we are very, very excited, um, that Tcell Radio X two will become available to the developer [00:04:00] community in the first quarter this year. We wanna make sure that we have a good integration of all the ar content of the third party content coming into the hardware. And then we plan still to bring this in the first half of 2023 commercially available to the market.

Up Next

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone
tcl-nxtpaper-00-00-04-23-still100

Up Next

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES
tcl-q-tvs-00-01-59-05-still099

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES

Hyundai Tests Its Ioniq 5 Robotaxi in Las Vegas
ioniq-5-cms-image

Hyundai Tests Its Ioniq 5 Robotaxi in Las Vegas

Panasonic Introduces New Lumix S5 Mark II and Mark II X Cameras
lumix-s5-mark-ii-and-mark-ii-x-revealed-00-02-06-08-still001

Panasonic Introduces New Lumix S5 Mark II and Mark II X Cameras

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes
asus-ces-2023-00-00-43-13-still107

Asus' CES Laptop Lineup Brings 3D Screens and Retackles Microbes

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023
asus-ces-laptops-00-00-22-15-still097

Asus Debuts New Business-Ready Chromebooks at CES 2023

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023
ces23-hisense-laser

Hisense Reveals All-New Laser TVs at CES 2023

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES
ces23-hisense-miniled

Hisense Expands Mini-LED TV Lineup at CES

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses
tcl-ar-glasses-00-00-04-06-still101

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone
tcl-nxtpaper-00-00-04-23-still100

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES
tcl-q-tvs-00-01-59-05-still099

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES

First Smart Mixer Unveiled by GE Profile
smartmixer-sb-v1-00-00-36-28-still001.png

First Smart Mixer Unveiled by GE Profile

Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players
vr-sensors-seq-00-05-30-04-still001

Shiftall's VR Accessories Target Hardcore Players

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit