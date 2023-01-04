TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses 4:17 Watch Now

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Last year at cs, we have showed you a first AR concept. I can tell you it has evolved a lot since then. So we are gonna make now true wearable AR glasses a reality. And it's happening right now Speaker 2: [00:00:30] Where Speaker 1: The nearest Speaker 2: Coffee shop, Speaker 1: That's [00:01:00] easy. All right, here we go. These are the glasses they're working. You cannot see it, but I can see. Okay, Speaker 1: [00:01:30] So the TCL ray NEO X two, it's the world's first AR glasses to implement binocular full color micro l e d optical wave guide display. It stands out from similar AR glasses with its high contrast ratio and high image brightness for optical indoor optimal indoor and outdoor usage. So how does this work? There's two displays sitting here and true projection, it goes inside and I can see actually here the picture. Okay, [00:02:00] I full color and it's happening in both glasses. That's new because the human brain is actually used to abuse both eyes and not just one eye looking in one corner and the other eye trying to be lost somewhere. So this is giving you a completely new experience. How you use these glasses is you interact here on the side you have a panel that you can touch and tap and also you have some, some loudspeakers built in which you can turn on whisper mode. Speaker 1: So actually when you do a phone call or listening music, I [00:02:30] can hear it. The person who's standing that close to me cannot hear it. Okay. And there's a couple of really nice features coming, um, with these uh, glasses. So the first one is, um, it can simultaneously or real time translate multiple languages. Okay? I'm living in China. I don't speak Chinese. I'm struggling every day. So what these glasses will do now is I can have a face-to-face conversation and the other person speaking Chinese to [00:03:00] me and it automatically translates and gives me here the subtitles. So I actually understand the person. It's gonna make my life much easier if you're gonna have the opportunity to go to a booth and try it out. It's very, very impressive. And the second feature, which I also like a lot, is about, um, navigation. So it includes simultaneous localization and mapping. Speaker 1: Riding a bike can be quite dangerous if you try to find your way and always look on your phone. Actually with this one, my hands can remain there. My view [00:03:30] can focus on the street and I can still see when I need to turn reft or right. Uh, with this glasses. And also, of course, what we have, we have a camera built in. You see that here? So I can take videos or I can take a picture of all of you. So let's take a smile. Here we go. You cannot see it. I can see it. <laugh>. You look good. So we are very, very excited, um, that Tcell Radio X two will become available to the developer [00:04:00] community in the first quarter this year. We wanna make sure that we have a good integration of all the ar content of the third party content coming into the hardware. And then we plan still to bring this in the first half of 2023 commercially available to the market.