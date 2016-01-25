Take a tour of Sky Q's new interface and features

Special Features
Take a tour of Sky Q's new interface and featuresWe get up close and personal with Sky's all-new, Internet-infused Sky Q service, and show you what you can expect from the revamped interface and touch remote.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Sky has given its TV service a major revamp the latest edition is called Sky Q and right now we're gonna look at the new interface so you can see what you can expect when you look at the new service. Let's check it out. So first, I look at the main TV guide cuz this is the bread and butter of the service. This is what you're going to be Seeing the most. So as you can see, it's been given this iPad-esque redesign so now instead of tabs across the top like old school Sky, you now get categories sorted into columns that stack over on the left side of the screen. It looks a lot more modern and it feels [INAUDIBLE] Refresh. Let's take a look at the new remote. So this home button here, calls up that TV guide. You navigate using this touch sensitive pad here. Now, this is quite clever because a quick directional swipe moves you one row down or up, or left or right, but if you slide and hold, it'll keep moving on screen. That makes it easier to quickly move along way through menu Basically everything has been given a fresh coat of paint, so we're only going to pick out a few new features. But one is the new treatment of recordings. So now you're got new ways to sort through the things that are actually stored and downloaded on the Sky Box. You can see your most recent downloads. You can also sort by A to Z and, a feature that I really like, you can sort by size So if you try to clear a little space on your box you can see which programs are hogging up all your capacity. If I move down to sports, another new feature I really like here is that you can organize by the actual sport you want to watch rather than by channel. So if you're really interested in tennis you don't need to put up with all those other boring sports. You can also see what's live so if all you're concerned with is watching some sport that's actually happening right now, it's easier to get to that. So previously, Sky haven't been that big on personalization and recommendations, but hopefully that's all going to change. There's this new chap here called My Q. If you tap into it, it shows you things you were halfway through watching, so you can quickly get back to things that you were halfway through viewing. This console also keeps track of all the programs that you've been watching [INAUDIBLE] And it'll show you when next episodes of shows that you're interested in are ready to view. On the recommendation side though, what's really cool is this For You section. Now this basically shows you things that Sky reckons that you're bound to like based on your viewing history. There's a lot more Internet infusion than there has been previously, as well. There's this whole new online video section which pulls in videos from YouTube. The [INAUDIBLE] built this rather neat feel good section which is essentially cat videos And there is more internet infusion as well in this new apps menu so if you press this button here on the remote you get the sidebar that slides in and it lets you do things like check sport results, or the weather, or the news. One final nicety is that if your already watching live TV you want to do a little bit of channel surfing to see what else is on, you can now get this live picture in picture view of what's going on, on other channels. That's all for the interface talk for now, but there's a lot more to see on SkyQ. So to check it out head to cnet.com. [SOUND]