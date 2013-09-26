Your video, "T-Mobile's 4.5-inch LG Optimus F6 "
T-Mobile's 4.5-inch LG Optimus F6

The LG Optimus F6 from T-Mobile packs a 4.5-inch IPS display, a 5-megapixel camera, and a dual-core processor.
Hello, everybody. It's Lynn La from CNET and today we're gonna check out the LG Optimus F6 T-Mobile. The handset is equipped with a 4.5-inch qHD IPS display with a 960 x 540 pixel resolution. It runs Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean and is powered by a 1.2-gigahertz dual-core processor. Inside you'll find a 2.46 ampere-hour battery that has a reported talk time of up to 8 hours. On the back of this 4G LTE device there's a 5-megapixel camera that can record 1080p full HD video and on the front, you'll get a 1.3-megapixel camera. A few LG specific goodies include the note-taking app quickMemo, which you'll find a shortcut button for here, QSlide, LG's multitasking window feature and QuickRemote, which turns your handset into a TV remote. Additional features include expandable memory up to 32 gigs, 4 gigs of an internal memory and NFC. If you're interested, the device is currently going for a contract-free price of $289.99. Again, I'm Lynn and you've been checking out T-Mobile's Optimus F6.

