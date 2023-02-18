Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything! 10:40 Watch Now

Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything!

Feb 18, 2023 Culture

Speaker 1: Hey everybody. We're here at Universal Studios Hollywood, checking out Super Nintendo World. We're gonna try and check out everything in a speed run. Let's go. Speaker 2: <laugh>, Speaker 1: Super Nintendo World is the latest in immersive theme park lands. It's been highly anticipated since first premiering in Japan. This is the first installment in North America. The land tries to immerse you in the world of Super Mario Brothers. The story is a familiar one. Bowser and his minions have made off with the golden mushroom, and it's up to us to get it back. [00:00:30] But before we can do that, we need to get ourselves a power band. That is our first stop. All right, so this is where you get your power up band that's gonna let you play all kinds of different games and unlock different experiences. So you, uh, you can see they got all the different characters here. I'm gonna go with Toad cuz uh, Toad's my favorite. Uh, check out 43 80. And you should end up with something like this. There's some other stuff that you get with the band through the Universal Studios app, such as like unlocking certain stickers and things like that. One [00:01:00] thing you get with the band is another level of replayability. So the band keeps track of if you've beaten a challenge before and you come back and play it again, it'll play it on hard mode and it'll keep it on hard mode until you lose and then it'll revert back to normal difficulty. Speaker 1: They've got all different kinds of games you can play with your band. So we're about to give one a try. The way it works is you put your band on the key that's gonna set off all these alarm clocks. Kind of like waking up in my house. You gotta turn 'em all off [00:01:30] before you can go back to sleep. Oh man, there's a lot of them. Lost my band. All right, now time for a relaxing nap. Speaker 2: Okey dokey. Bay rock. Speaker 1: I learned my lesson on the last game. Things can get pretty intense, so I'm just gonna use my band to get it started and then tuck it away for safekeeping. [00:02:00] We're trying to knock the guba into the, uh, Speaker 2: The wood chipper <laugh>. I don't know. Oh boy. Speaker 1: You said it is a wood chipper. Yeah. Speaker 2: Mario brand. Okay. Nice <laugh>. Cool. Speaker 1: Let's go. Okay. Made mince meat outta that guba. Let's, we got the key. Let's, let's move on. Since Super Nintendo World is based on gaming, you can gamify your experience using these bands and the Universal Studios app. You can enter your name, keep track [00:02:30] of how many coins you've got, and see how you rank as a team or individually. Team towed. Not doing so good as you can see. Speaker 2: Whoa. Speaker 1: Team toed forever. Speaker 2: <laugh>, Speaker 1: You can meet and greet Mario, Luigi and Peach. Since it was my first time interviewing a monarch, I felt I had to hit her with the tough questions. Speaker 2: Well, hello Speaker 1: There. Hello, princess Peach. Quick question for you. How Speaker 2: Do you do Prince? I'm, Speaker 1: I'm doing very well, thank you. Uh, one question. [00:03:00] Uh, do you have any response to the rumor that I just started, that you're planning to dissolve the monarchy and instill a democratic system of governance where every tote gets a vote and every plumber can govern? Speaker 2: Wow, you've collected so many coins. Speaker 1: Thank you so much for your time. Let's get a picture. Speaker 1: All right. So I'm feeling hungry after all that [00:03:30] gaming. So let's hop in the Toad Stool Cafe and uh, see what kind of Nintendo World treats they got. The whole menu is full of items that are Super Mario themed. Chef Toad has cooked everything up on display. The chicken burger looked good and the beef short ribs did as well. However, my shooter and I decided to go for salads since we still had a lot of running around to do. Not only was the food themed, the restaurant itself had tons of theming. There were screens in the windows showing different events happening every few minutes. So we placed our order, we're waiting on our food, and in the meantime we got [00:04:00] these signature drinks. It's lemonade, Sprite, and some popping boba and I think maybe some mango gel, various flavors of popping boba and some mango gel on top Speaker 1: That boba be popping. So we've got Yoshi's favorite fruit and veggie salad, and we've got the superstar chicken salad. And for dessert, we've got the question. Martin Block Tsu and the mount bean pole cake. Okay, [00:04:30] y'all, chef toed is closing for the day is kicking us out. I would give the meal about three gumbos outta five, but as you can see, I cleaned my plate, so, uh, I did enjoy it onto the next thing. All right, so we're gonna hit these power blocks. It's gonna cause a chain reaction that's gonna knock the coa off his, uh, perch up there and get us that third key. Let's check it out. Good luck. Speaker 2: Hey. That's [00:05:00] right. Get his luck, huh? Speaker 1: Beginner's luck. Yes. Right? Yes, sir. All right, Speaker 2: Keys. Speaker 1: So now we got all three keys. Time to meet the man himself. Every great hero needs a great villain for Mario. That is Bowser. We've got all three keys. It's time to meet Bowser and get that golden mushroom bag. Let's check it out. Speaker 2: Alright, we have all three things going Speaker 1: In. Thank you. [00:05:30] Got a little, little, uh, puff of that dungeon air, you know, got the totalitarian rules in the castle. Do not climb. All right. This is the final challenge to, uh, get the golden mushroom. Speaker 2: Okay. Speaker 1: The Showdown with Bowser Jr. Is a game where you smack bomb moms away. Duck bullet bill and jumped to get power ups. Speaker 2: All [00:06:00] right. Speaker 1: It's a nice little active fell, kinda like fruit ninja vibes a little bit. It's cool. Princess Peach left us a really nice little message here, congratulating us and thanking us for saving the golden mushroom. This was su such a nice message from Princess Peach. I almost feel bad about giving her that, uh, hardball question earlier. So, yeah, we had a great time. We fought Bowser Jr. And, uh, we came out victorious this time. But who knows, Bowser's always up to something. We'll see what he's up to next and how we [00:06:30] can stop him. Speaker 1: So we're here at Mario Cart Bowser's Challenge. It's an augmented reality Mario Cart experience. Let's go check it out. As you can see, based on the amount of line space that they have built, they are expecting this to be very popping. So, uh, get here early and be ready to wait. So the theming in here is really nice. It feels like Bowser's Library. You got books on the Mushroom Kingdom and stuff along [00:07:00] with, you know, little ghosties and, uh, chain Chomps and all of the, uh, the littlest guba. They've got a lot of nice little detail in the books and stuff. So we're gonna get our visors. Hence why I lost my Luigi hat. Uh, I'm gonna trade it in for a Mario hat. Thank you very much. And then the ar visor plugs in right in here. [00:07:30] I didn't realize Bowser had so many kids my man been getting busy about to see of all those college Mario Cart nights payoff. Who's your favorite Mario Kart driver? Let us know down the comments. So these things are magnetic. They clip on real easily, and this is where a lot of the action is gonna be on this ar visor. Tap your power band onto the wheel to get a cooking. Adios. Speaker 1: [00:08:00] So I was only able to photograph the physical design of the ride. There's another layer of augmented reality on top where you can see the other racers that you're racing against. Teen Bowser is swerving in front of you and you're like pressing the buttons to like send red shells after them, and you're almost aiming with your, your visor. So as you move up, you can hit enemies that are above you, and as you move side to side, you can hit them there and there. And, uh, [00:08:30] you also have a little augmented reality counter that tells you how mu how many coins you got and how many shells you have left my first time trying augmented reality in any capacity. And it's really interesting to see how it was used in this ride context team, Bowser won again. I'm gonna have to practice and now time to exit through the gift shop. These guys were always my favorite nemesis. You make your own Luigi costume at home for free, or come here and get a legit one for just 60 bucks. Speaker 3: [00:09:00] I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm Speaker 2: <laugh>. Speaker 1: It's a nice little detail here. They got the banana peel as the wet floor sign. So for all you Easter egg hunters out there, we did get a hint that there are four eight bit characters in the park that you can discover. I won't show you where any of them are, but I will show you what it looks like when you get one. Speaker 1: [00:09:30] I had a great time checking out Super Nintendo World. It definitely feels like a nice all ages experience. I expected a little bit more like obstacle course type things, just given the hazardous nature of Mario's plumbing work. I think this is definitely very gamey and variety versus like, you know, perilous obstacles and stuff. Uh, my favorite was the Bowser Jr Ride. I love the, uh, you know, the interactivity of it and the physicality of it. I thought that was really nice. But [00:10:00] you can only access that Bowser Junior ride with the band, which is an additional 40 plus dollars. So if you're planning a trip out here, definitely make sure you budget for that. We're just here for about a half a day, so we saw most of the park in that half day, but there's also no lines. So if there were lines, you might take a full day to see most of it. As someone who grew up playing some of these games, it's cool to see it come to life in a physical form. This is definitely the closest thing I've seen to real life, Mario, in all my days. All right, thanks so much for watching everyone. What do you think of Super Nintendo World? Do you want to come Let us know [00:10:30] down in the comments. Now I'm off to go find a real Luigi hat. See you next time.