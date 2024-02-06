Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks 4:19 Watch Now

Feb 6, 2024 TVs

Speaker 1: Hey everybody. The Super Bowl is coming up this Sunday featuring the 49 ERs versus the Chiefs, but there's still time to grab a big screen for the big game. I'm going to tell you about my favorite TVs from budget all the way up to the high end so you can really experience the game from the comfort of your couch. Speaker 1: So my favorite TV for the money overall is the TCL QM eight series. Right now, this excellent TV is on sale for around 900 bucks. For the 65 [00:00:30] inch size, that's a really good discount. The 75 inch size around 1300 even, there's 85 inch and 98 inch sizes. This TV was my best performing TV for the money overall, and the reason why it has great brightness, great picture quality, thanks to its mini LED technology. Again, I do side-by-side comparisons in CNET TV lab. This thing was really, really, really good. Of course, you can spend a little bit more, a little bit less for TVs. We'll get into those in [00:01:00] a little bit. But this T-C-L-Q-M-A is my pick as kind of that perfect middle ground of, again, picture quality for the money. The next one I'm going to look at is the High Sense U eight K. Speaker 1: This TV was kind of the runner up to that TCL. Both of them use the Google TV streaming system, which is pretty darn good. Both of them have that excellent picture quality for the money. So the Hisense uses this mini LED tech, super bright, not quite as bright or dynamic as the TCL, but on the other hand, there's an advantage here [00:01:30] on the UAK series. It actually comes in a 55 inch size. Yes, the TCL QM eight starts at 65 and up that 55 inch size on the high sense U eight K is around 700 bucks. Steeply discounted here for the Super Bowl. Now, I recommend you get a big TV when you're watching the big game, of course, but some people, if 55 inch TV is all they can fit in their room, maybe they want to save a little bit of money. This high sense UAK great for the price. Speaker 1: Now, it also comes in those really large screen sizes, 65, 75, 85 inch. [00:02:00] There's even a high sense 100 inch TV that was just released. Now, I didn't review this one. This is the high Sense U 76 N. This TV has full array, local dimming. It doesn't have many LED, but that picture quality feature that local dimming is actually really good. This is a hundred inch tv. That high sense is putting out there for $2,000. So again, one of those gigantic screens. Not a lot of people can fit a hundred inch tv, but if you can, this seems like a really good price. So talking [00:02:30] about higher end TVs, my favorite is the LGC three. Now, this TV uses OLED technology, so the LGC three is going to be higher end with that OLED technology, but it also is going to be an excellent picture. Right now I'm looking at a 65 inch size, again, deeply discounted for about 1600 bucks. Speaker 1: Now that's not cheap, but it is for this superb picture quality that OLED TV gives you. It's a great price. So OLED gives you [00:03:00] superb black levels, excellent brightness, and it just looks better overall than any TV based on LCD, including many LED. Of course, you're going to be paying a little bit more for that price, but the styling is also excellent on the C3. So again, you can kind of step up and get that great picture quality. And that's my pick. Now, you also see a ton of less expensive TVs available during the Super Bowl season. I really like TVs that use the Roku TV operating system. It's a very simple [00:03:30] smart TV system. And right now TCL has a Roku tv, for example, the four series that I really like. Now, there's smaller sizes on this one, $250 for a 55 inch. The 65 inch is incredibly affordable for 380 bucks and it does go up. Speaker 1: But again, if you're getting a really large tv, I recommend stepping up to something like the TCL QM eight or the High Sense U eight K. It really is worth it to spend a little bit more to get that extra brightness. But if you just want to save the money, you just want [00:04:00] to take advantage of these sales. Look for one of those Roku TVs. They're available from a bunch of different manufacturers as well, not just TCL. So that was a look at my favorite TVs for the Super Bowl 2024 based on my hands-on reviews. There's going to be plenty of other deals on a ton of other screens out there. So shop carefully. Enjoy the big game.