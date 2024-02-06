Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks
Speaker 1: Hey everybody. The Super Bowl is coming up this Sunday featuring the 49 ERs versus the Chiefs, but there's still time to grab a big screen for the big game. I'm going to tell you about my favorite TVs from budget all the way up to the high end so you can really experience the game from the comfort of your couch. Speaker 1: So my favorite TV for the money overall is the TCL QM eight series. Right now, this excellent TV is on sale for around 900 bucks. For the 65 [00:00:30] inch size, that's a really good discount. The 75 inch size around 1300 even, there's 85 inch and 98 inch sizes. This TV was my best performing TV for the money overall, and the reason why it has great brightness, great picture quality, thanks to its mini LED technology. Again, I do side-by-side comparisons in CNET TV lab. This thing was really, really, really good. Of course, you can spend a little bit more, a little bit less for TVs. We'll get into those in [00:01:00] a little bit. But this T-C-L-Q-M-A is my pick as kind of that perfect middle ground of, again, picture quality for the money. The next one I'm going to look at is the High Sense U eight K. Speaker 1: This TV was kind of the runner up to that TCL. Both of them use the Google TV streaming system, which is pretty darn good. Both of them have that excellent picture quality for the money. So the Hisense uses this mini LED tech, super bright, not quite as bright or dynamic as the TCL, but on the other hand, there's an advantage here [00:01:30] on the UAK series. It actually comes in a 55 inch size. Yes, the TCL QM eight starts at 65 and up that 55 inch size on the high sense U eight K is around 700 bucks. Steeply discounted here for the Super Bowl. Now, I recommend you get a big TV when you're watching the big game, of course, but some people, if 55 inch TV is all they can fit in their room, maybe they want to save a little bit of money. This high sense UAK great for the price. Speaker 1: Now, it also comes in those really large screen sizes, 65, 75, 85 inch. [00:02:00] There's even a high sense 100 inch TV that was just released. Now, I didn't review this one. This is the high Sense U 76 N. This TV has full array, local dimming. It doesn't have many LED, but that picture quality feature that local dimming is actually really good. This is a hundred inch tv. That high sense is putting out there for $2,000. So again, one of those gigantic screens. Not a lot of people can fit a hundred inch tv, but if you can, this seems like a really good price. So talking [00:02:30] about higher end TVs, my favorite is the LGC three. Now, this TV uses OLED technology, so the LGC three is going to be higher end with that OLED technology, but it also is going to be an excellent picture. Right now I'm looking at a 65 inch size, again, deeply discounted for about 1600 bucks. Speaker 1: Now that's not cheap, but it is for this superb picture quality that OLED TV gives you. It's a great price. So OLED gives you [00:03:00] superb black levels, excellent brightness, and it just looks better overall than any TV based on LCD, including many LED. Of course, you're going to be paying a little bit more for that price, but the styling is also excellent on the C3. So again, you can kind of step up and get that great picture quality. And that's my pick. Now, you also see a ton of less expensive TVs available during the Super Bowl season. I really like TVs that use the Roku TV operating system. It's a very simple [00:03:30] smart TV system. And right now TCL has a Roku tv, for example, the four series that I really like. Now, there's smaller sizes on this one, $250 for a 55 inch. The 65 inch is incredibly affordable for 380 bucks and it does go up. Speaker 1: But again, if you're getting a really large tv, I recommend stepping up to something like the TCL QM eight or the High Sense U eight K. It really is worth it to spend a little bit more to get that extra brightness. But if you just want to save the money, you just want [00:04:00] to take advantage of these sales. Look for one of those Roku TVs. They're available from a bunch of different manufacturers as well, not just TCL. So that was a look at my favorite TVs for the Super Bowl 2024 based on my hands-on reviews. There's going to be plenty of other deals on a ton of other screens out there. So shop carefully. Enjoy the big game.
Up Next
Earbuds Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
Earbuds Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Laptops and Tablets to Gift this Holiday
The Best Laptops and Tablets to Gift this Holiday
Mobile Phones Buying Guide: What You Need to Know
Mobile Phones Buying Guide: What You Need to Know
TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
What to Look For When Buying an EV
What to Look For When Buying an EV
Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need
Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need
Wearables Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
Wearables Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2023: A Buying Guide
Best Wi-Fi Routers for 2023: A Buying Guide
Fun Amazon Finds Under $100 for December 2022
Fun Amazon Finds Under $100 for December 2022
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks
Super Bowl TV Shopping? Here Are Our Favorite Picks
Vision Pro Launch Day at NYC Apple Store (Tim Cook meets fans!)
Vision Pro Launch Day at NYC Apple Store (Tim Cook meets fans!)
What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro
What it's Like Sharing Vision Pro
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: Tech Showdown
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: Tech Showdown
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
This $400 Cane Has a Built-In Phone
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Apple Vision Pro: Unboxed and Set Up
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring Designed for Health Tracking
First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
First Look at Rabbit R1 Mobile AI Device
Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
Samsung Reveals Its New S24 Series Phones and Their AI Chops
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone