Stuber cast relives its craziest Uber experiences

Operator we need help someone's trying to murder us.
[LAUGH]
But what I like about this movie is that was obviously funny, it's got a lot of action but it's also got a lot of heart.
Really, I find this movie to be a very emotional movie.
It's not just a few cheap laughs.
It's actually it's a discussion movie.
I think people will leave it in they'll talk about it.
Obviously it's funny as hell.
And the action is solid object.
The cast is really solid.
[SOUND] Please be a five star ride.
Hey.
[SOUND] Uber?
Yeah, be cool, be nice.
Hey, let me guess, you want me to drive you to all the Sarah Conners in the city.
[LAUGH]
Korea Town, now.
What are both of your guy's craziest or most uncomfortable Uber experiencenes?
So it was about midnight.
We came out of this restaurant and we call an Uber.
And we get it getting the Uber it's just me and my buddy and the driver.
He just looks back at his back and is like really uncomfortably long and he goes he just says.
It's a little late to be gone to the park isn't it.
And like buddy of me is like.
No Just do heterosexual guys [UNKNOWN] apart.
Nothing about that.
[LAUGH]
I got in the car one time and there was like a box of food next to me that somebody had left and I was like somebody left their food and he was like, give it to me.
And I handed to him and he started eating and it was noodle.
So he's like, eating noodles with his hands while he's driving someone else's noodles.
I gave him five stars.
Isnt over?
You aint come
Hey dont do that .Oh my God ,this is amazing [NOISE] You shot me!
You got shot in the leg, good for you, man, you shot your first guy.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
