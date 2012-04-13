Apple Byte
Steve Jobs, the movie?Brian Tong chooses the cast for the upcoming indie film based on the life of Steve Jobs. Plus your e-mails, and a special iPhone case giveaway!
Transcript
What's (crack?) you? Brian Tong here and welcome to the Apple Byte for everything inside the world Apple. I'm a little break right now but through the magic of video production, we're putting together show so we have a little bit of views. Your e-mails and an iPhone case giveaway. Let's start of with the story and you maybe heard of it. There is this upcoming indie film titled Jobs about Steve Jobs and the actor playing (as Jay?) will be Ashton Kutcher. Who also happens to look like NBA sharp shooter Kyle Korver which as nothing to the story. Now you may love or hate that idea but if Ashton is Steve Jobs who would be Apple by cast for the other characters in the movie. So let's start this off. How about his arch nemesis and rival Bill Gates. Now for talking the young Bill Gates, this one is easy. Tofer Grace from that 70 show fame. All right. Steve Wozniac, he was (As Jays?) best bud in Apple's co-founder. He could be played by Zach Galifianakis or maybe even Jack Black. Both solid choices but I have to push hard for Harry from Harry and the Hendersons. All right. How about John (Scolic?), the man who Job's brought in from Pepsi to leave the company and the man who eventually kicks Steve out of Apple. I'd say Jeff Daniels but more because he start in a movie with an appropriate title, dumb and dumber. All right. John, Ruby Rubinstein, who let Apple as they're senior VP of hardware during their turn around and try to turn things round for HP, he could be played by Mortal Kombat (Trader?) (??). See the resembles there. And what about his wife, Lauren. Well, let's just sign up Kim basing her right now or you could just say screw trying to find the (real actress?) and sign up super model Kate Upton. I just (win?) myself and finally fill (??) senior VP of world wide marketing and active and Apple product launches. Again come on let's go back to Harry for this. I'm telling you there's a serious resemblance. Now we're gonna turn this back to you the Apple biters who would you cast in the movie. We'd love to hear what you say. Send us e-mails at applebyte@cnet.com. This is what we're talking about e-mails. Let's get to a few from view the Apple Biters themselves. Now Yanky Green writes and asks yo, yo. I love your show and watch it every week but when is the new touch coming out. Yanky, it's pretty much in the establich pattern now, Apple tends to refresh their music line around the end of August to early September time period but it might be earlier if they push the next iPhone to a full release so look for that. Eugene writes in with. I'm thinking to buying a Mac Book for school. Should I buy now or wait in other words when is the best time buy one. Thanks. Huge we've told you before wait for around the June, July time period when the new laptops with (IV ridge?) are expected to come out before the back school season, do not buy one now. (Red?), Jim and I (PA?) says; hey, Brian, I'm curious what a laptop is. You seem to use that word everytime laptop should be used. It's supposed to tacky even mere mortals know it's laptop not laptop. I'm sure he's using OS10 Lion, (??) laptop with auto correct turned on. It'll be replaced with laptop everytime. Now between you call it laptops, laptops and the irritating iPhone 5 to refer to the next 6 generation iPhone, I don't find myself wanting to watch the Apple Bite very often. Please stop. All right, Red. I just hope you enjoyed watching me read your e-mail on your laptop. And Matthew (screwed?) Jack ask, how old are you, Brian? Matthew if you want me to be honest, I'm 65. It's agent genetics and my... is real smooth. All right, guys. Let's show you some really cool stuff having with an amazing (??) or project that goes by the name Galileo. It's an iOS controlled robotic iPhone platform, was spherical rotation capability and it can be used for video conferencing, cinematography, 360 degree panoramas and more. Now it's richest goal for funny. I'm getting one and the project is a go but it's something we're checking out and truly innovative in the accessory world. Also in the accessory world, the Playa Case and with the name like that, it better deliver. All right. Get this. It's a case with a slide compartment where you can store condoms. It's releasing the summer for 2995 and actually the team at (Annex?) products put together little video for us. Turn hit to play on. Hide the game. It's Chris getting laid everyday. Thanks to the Playa. No. He's not. All right. Let's make sure you're the Apple Biter for using protection with a case giveaway from our friends at True Protection and this awesome case is from North Shore Oahu artist had their brown. They made up of 100% recycled plastic and a portion of the (proceeds?) goes to the (Wyeth?) foundation. She's a favorite of mine. We've got 5 of them guys, trust me when this case give it to your girl and you can thank me later if you know what I'm saying. So e-mail us at the applebyte@cnet.com. We like to hear who else you might cast in the movie for any roles and roles we might have missed anything goes and we'll randomly pick 5 winners for next week show. And I almost forgot our chicken soup winner that goes to Doug Vanderweil from Maryland. All right. That's gonna do for this week's show. Send us your e-mails to the applebyte@cnet.com. Thanks for watching. We'll see you guys next time for another bite of the Apple.