Square to buy Tidal, SpaceX sees some success

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The mobile payments company Square is acquiring a significant majority of Jay-Z's streaming music service Tidal. The deal is valued at nearly $300 million. TIDAL will operate independently undersquare with Jay's expected to join the square board. A SPACEX starship prototype has made its first soft touchdown after two previous failures. The ship is called the SN10 and it flew at its targeted altitude of six miles. However, approximately 10 minutes after the touchdown Down the SN 10 exploded. The SN star ship series, is designed to eventually reach orbit maybe as soon as 2022. Apple is letting users copy their iCloud photo and video library to Google photos. The service can be found on privacy.apple.com under transfer a copy of your data. The processes can take three to seven days for completion. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

