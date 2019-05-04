Spotify doubles Apple Music members, Google offers autodelete feature
Spotify has doubled Apple music subscriber base announcing it hit the 100 million mark at the end of March, Spotify's paid membership is double what Apple reported earlier in the year.
And the company also says 217 million people use this service at least once per month.
A number it expects to rise by mid-year.
Just as reviews of the Occulus Rift S role in, Valve's Index VR Headset lines up to compete with Occulus and HTC.
The Index VR Headset is available for preorder now for $499 and will ship before July.
The index built upon tech developed along with HTC for the Vive headset originally released in 2016 and uses the same knuckle controllers we first saw with the Vive systems well.
Finally, in an effort to let users take back a bit more of their privacy, Google is introducing a new auto delete feature for it's location app and web history.
Users can now pick a length of time, either 3 months or 18 months, that Google will save the data, after which it will get deleted.
The option to leave it untouched still remains which forces users to pause or manually delete location data themselves.
