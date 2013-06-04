Sony's VAIO Pro 11 is lighter than Air

CNET First Look
Sony's VAIO Pro 11 is lighter than AirThe superthin, superlight, Sony VAIO Pro 11 is everything we expect from an excellent ultraportable Ultrabook.
Transcript
Hey, there. I'm Josh Goldman with CNET. And this is a look at one very nice ultra portable, the Sony VAIO Pro 11. At 1.9 pounds, the Pro 11 is one of the lightest Windows 8 laptops around. Even with its power adapter, it only weighs 2-1/2 pounds, which is definitely great for anyone that has to travel with a laptop daily. As is its carbon fiber body which should help it take some abuse. Ports are limited though, but Sony did build an extra USB port into the power adapter for charging a mobile device. Open the lid and you'll find a 1080p IPS touchscreen LCD, a backlit keyboard, and a fairly large clickpad considering the size of the system. The keyboard is small but Sony didn't do anything weird with the key sizes, so it's pretty comfortable to type on. And again the clickpad is a good size too and works well, though being so close to the screen you might just end up using that for things like moving files and windows around. Inside the base model, which is priced at about $1,150, you'll get a 4th Gen Intel Core i5 Low Power Processor, Integrated Graphics, 128 gig Solid State Drive, and 4 gigs of memory. It's not a lot of power, but it's enough for ordinary day to day task and it has no problems smoothly playing back 1080p video. Battery life is the big thing here though. The new processor helped keep it running our video played back test for 6 hours and although the battery is internal, Sony has a sheet battery that attaches on the bottom that basically doubles that battery life. All in all, this is an excellent little laptop. I'm Josh Goldman, and that's the Sony VAIO Pro 11.