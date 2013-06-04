Your video, "Sony's VAIO Pro 11 is lighter than Air "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sony's VAIO Pro 11 is lighter than Air

The superthin, superlight, Sony VAIO Pro 11 is everything we expect from an excellent ultraportable Ultrabook.
2:03 /
Transcript
Hey, there. I'm Josh Goldman with CNET. And this is a look at one very nice ultra portable, the Sony VAIO Pro 11. At 1.9 pounds, the Pro 11 is one of the lightest Windows 8 laptops around. Even with its power adapter, it only weighs 2-1/2 pounds, which is definitely great for anyone that has to travel with a laptop daily. As is its carbon fiber body which should help it take some abuse. Ports are limited though, but Sony did build an extra USB port into the power adapter for charging a mobile device. Open the lid and you'll find a 1080p IPS touchscreen LCD, a backlit keyboard, and a fairly large clickpad considering the size of the system. The keyboard is small but Sony didn't do anything weird with the key sizes, so it's pretty comfortable to type on. And again the clickpad is a good size too and works well, though being so close to the screen you might just end up using that for things like moving files and windows around. Inside the base model, which is priced at about $1,150, you'll get a 4th Gen Intel Core i5 Low Power Processor, Integrated Graphics, 128 gig Solid State Drive, and 4 gigs of memory. It's not a lot of power, but it's enough for ordinary day to day task and it has no problems smoothly playing back 1080p video. Battery life is the big thing here though. The new processor helped keep it running our video played back test for 6 hours and although the battery is internal, Sony has a sheet battery that attaches on the bottom that basically doubles that battery life. All in all, this is an excellent little laptop. I'm Josh Goldman, and that's the Sony VAIO Pro 11.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
1:54
The new design and barely-there screen bezel are great, but the up-the-nose webcam still baffles.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost
1:41
It has the looks of a premium ultraportable, but with the GPU of a thicker laptop.
Play video
Video: How to buy a laptop
How to buy a laptop
3:48
From slim travel machines to giant gaming monsters, here's what you need to know to find and buy the perfect laptop.
Play video
Video: Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
1:11
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops at Mobile World Congress have Alexa support, Nvidia graphics and JBL speakers.
Play video
Video: Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
1:50
The Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
1:56
Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
Play video
Video: Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
1:26
This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
Play video
Video: HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
1:18
Still svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Play video