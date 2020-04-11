Sony reveals new PS5 controller, Quibi launches

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week. In a tweet, Sony revealed the controller for the PlayStation five. It's called the dual sense. It's a departure from the DualShock series of controllers and aims to make the sense of touch of focus for Sony's next console. Sony says it changed the angle of the hand triggers to make the controller feel smaller than it is. And also updated the grip. It's also reduced the weight of the controller worked on how to make it retain battery longer and edit a built-in microphone so you can chat with friends while playing. Disney announced that it's streaming video service. Disney plus has ranked up more than 50 million subscribers and service launched just five months ago. Disney initially predicted it would take five years to reach between 60 and 90 million paid subscribers. And Disney plus is now available in 14 countries. And finally Quibi, a mobile only subscription video service that launched early Monday in the US and Canada has been pumping up the hype for months. With the backing of all the major Hollywood studios and a seemingly endless litany of film, TV, music, and sports stars making shows kwibi is betting $1.75 billion on its service for ultra expensive short form videos, but it's also launching in the middle of the Corona virus pandemic, which is up ended the status quo around the world. Walking down the whole city states and countries, Hollywood is no exception. Movie theaters are shuttered film and television productions are on hold, and big budget films are delayed. So what will that do to quit this future time itself? You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

86 episodes

Alphabet City

87 episodes

CNET Top 5

852 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1159 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

Here's how scammers are using the coronavirus to cash in

4:23

National medical stockpile not meeting challenge from Coronavirus

1:10

Nurses: We need more protective equipment

1:49

The LifeStraw is close to eradicating an ancient disease

10:08

Zoom privacy: How to keep spying eyes out of your meetings

5:45

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

See the new face mask that might solve shortages

8:11

What happened to Amazon?

18:18

Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect

8:21

Zoom privacy: How to keep spying eyes out of your meetings

5:45

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Microsoft Surface Neo could be delayed, Disney Plus racks up subs

1:24

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

LG V60 ThinQ 5G has us seeing double (the screen, that is)

4:43

Shure's new Aonic wireless earbuds are Beats for audiophiles

4:46

LG's lightweight Gram 14 2-in-1 is a battery-life leader

5:22

How Ring Fit Adventure rhythm dance game is the workout I need

6:01

Comparing Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

7:26

Beats Powerbeats 4 review: Nice upgrade but is it worth it?

4:00

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06

Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

3:23

Bad news: You look like a loser on your webcam

7:47