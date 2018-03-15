CNET
Your video, "Shell has a car race that's all about fuel efficiency "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Shell has a car race that's all about fuel efficiency
Speed plays second fiddle as this super-slow car race takes to the tracks.
1:37
/
March 15, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Shell has a car race that's all about fuel efficiency.
