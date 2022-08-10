Samsung's New Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro 8:01 Watch Now

Samsung's New Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Aug 10 2022 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: The next generation galaxy watch has arrived. And there are actually two models. The watch five and the watch five pro I'll get into the differences about what makes the pro pro a little bit later on in the video. But suffice to say most of the sensors are actually the same. And a lot of the specs are actually pretty similar as well. Now, like the watch four and watch for classic that were released last year, these new watches feature a very similar design. They have a round screen as well as two buttons for navigation. They [00:00:30] come with new Sapphire crystal glass to make them supposedly more scratch resistant and a redesigned back panel to make it fit more snuggly against your wrist. But the biggest change that you've probably seen by now is that there is no more rotating basil. That is the classic design queue that's been on pretty much almost all galaxy watches since the very beginning. Speaker 1: And I honestly don't know how to feel about that. I think I'm a little bit sad, but maybe there are some redeeming features now [00:01:00] suffice to say Samsung is actually keeping the watch for classic in its lineup. So maybe it's not time to cry just yet about the loss of that bezel. Now I'll have a full review and hands on in the coming days. So if you're not subscribed already, please make sure to do that to stay tuned because I've got a lot of thoughts and I'm sure a lot of testing coming up for you, but until then, let's get into everything we know about the watch five. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] These are the second generation Watchers running the new S platform co-designed between Google and Samsung. But as we know visually, it really does look and feel a lot more like the older galaxy watches running ties. Thanks to that one UI interface. So very much more like a Samsung watch rather than a Google watch. The galaxy watch five comes in two different sizes, a 40 and 44 millimeter frame, both come [00:02:00] with a Bluetooth or LTE variant and the finish and casing is aluminum or aluminum. As you expect, these watches have a whole suite of sensors, including the ones that we've already seen on the galaxy watch previously things like a blood oxygen sensor and ECG or electrocardiogram app, as well as that body composition sensor. And now the new addition to both of the watches, the five and the five pro is skin temperature tracking. Samsung also says that both [00:02:30] of the new watches have the ability to give you much deeper sleep analysis and sleep insights over time with you being able to do a coaching program to help you get better sleep over a couple of weeks. Speaker 1: You might remember that the Google assistant took a really long time to launch on the galaxy watch four, but it is there at launch on the galaxy watch five, including a whole suite of other Google apps, including YouTube music, Google maps. And of course the play store, there are also eight new watch faces to [00:03:00] choose from. And Samsung says that the actions of copying data to and from the watch and phone should be much more seamless than before. Most importantly, these watches have larger capacity batteries, 15% larger than on the watch for classic 284 milliamp per hours on the 40 millimeter, which is the smaller watch or 410 milliamp per hours on the 44 millimeter watch, which is the larger edition. They're also supposed to be able to recharge to 45% [00:03:30] in just 30 minutes and I'm crossing my fingers and really hoping that there is a significant improvement in overall battery life from the watch four series in my experience, the watch four, which is the classic edition and the 40 millimeter or the smaller size sometimes only gets me just to the end of the day, just by scraping through and in Scott Stein's full review of the galaxy watch four series, which you can watch right up here. Speaker 1: He had the larger edition of the watches and really only made it to just under [00:04:00] two days without the always on display active. So definitely room for improvement. And I really hope we see more battery life from these now pricing is actually really competitive, starting at 279, us dollars for the smallest 40 millimeter Bluetooth edition. Of course the price goes up as we get into the different LTE variants and the larger size, but that starting price $279 actually puts it on par with the current price. At the time we're recording, at least of the [00:04:30] apple watch se. Now that's not even the top of the line, apple watch, that's the one below. So it's a really interesting value proposition here. And I can't wait to see how they compare Speaker 1: Curiously. Samsung is keeping the galaxy watch for classic in its lineup. So you don't need to get too sad if you really wanna watch with a rotating Beil. But more importantly, even though the galaxy watch five is an Android watch, something to know is that some of those health sensors [00:05:00] and features will only work. If you have a galaxy phone, that's similar to the watch four where features like the ECG were locked to galaxy only. All right, let's talk about that pro model. Finally. Now it starts at $449 for the Bluetooth version or $499 for the LTE or cellular connectivity version. And it only comes in one size 45 millimeters. So this one is designed to be bit bigger [00:05:30] on the wrist. Um, and obviously it's gonna have more screen real estate for you to look at this one is designed for people that are doing many more outdoorsy kind of activities, specifically people who are doing a lot more outdoor athletic kind of activities like running outdoor cycling hiking. Speaker 1: And maybe even if you're just working a lot in the outdoors and you need the most durable watch that Samsung offers the casing on this is made from titanium and the SFI crystal blast is [00:06:00] supposed to be stronger than that on the watch five. So don't you worry, there will be some durability tests incoming to see how strong this really is. Some of the sports features include being able to import cycle or trail routes, and then using turn by turn navigation. You'll also be able to reroute yourself back to your starting point or home when you are out on either a run or an outdoor ride, but really the battery life does look like one of the biggest reasons to opt for the watch five pro, as opposed to the watch five, [00:06:30] the regular edition. Well, not only do you get a more durable design, you also get a larger screen and casing, but 590 million per hours is the capacity of the battery in the pro edition. Speaker 1: Samsung quotes that as giving you up to 80 hours of continuous use or 20 hours of GPS time, if you're just using it for outdoor activities. Now that 80 hours equates to what three, almost three and a half days of battery life, which is very exciting. Now. Sure. It doesn't reach the [00:07:00] upper echelons of what say dedicated sports watches say, I'm thinking like the garment epic two can give you, but still I'm excited to see if this actually meets the claims because I love battery life sounds weird to say, but I hate charging my watch every night. Maybe you are the same as me. So the more battery life, the better. So that's everything we know so far about the watch five and watch five classic. But as I mentioned, we will have so much more coverage coming for you in the coming [00:07:30] days. Make sure to stay tuned for all of that. When I get my hands on with it, you'll be the first to know, but I would love to know any questions that you have about the watch that I can answer for you. As soon as it arrives in my hot little hands, leave me a comment down below and let me know until then. Thanks for watching and catch you next time.