Samsung's folding phone may be pricey

CNET News Video
Samsung's folding phone may be priceyThe future doesn't come cheap. Samsung's folding phone may land in 2019 and one analyst says it could cost way more than the iPhone X.
Transcript
Samsung's foldable smartphone may be closer to finally launching. Some analysts are now saying that it could be ready by early next year, and the latest buzz is that this folding phone is going to cost twice as much as other top phones. prepare to dish out more than $1,800 for a Galaxy phone that can fold up. All these are from analysts' speculations first reported by the Korea Times One firm, Golden Bridge Investments, says that this [UNKNOWN] phone is gonna have a screen size of 7.3 inches when it's open. And it will be 4.5 inches when it's shut. Also, the report says that Samsung may have the prototype ready in time to show this January at CES. So what do we mean by foldable? Samsung has been tinkering with flexible screens for years. The company made this concept video of a phone screen that could just fold flat into your pocket. And there's a patent that Samsung has for a phone that folds up like a wallet. But what is more likely is something from this other Samsung patent, where you can see the phone has two side by side screens With a hinge that unfolds like a book. Some refer to this project as Samsung Galaxy X. Now, Samsung would not be the first to make a phone that folds like a book. Chinese company ZTE came out with that Axon M in 2017. And it's got this big old ugly bar down the center when it's open. So yeah, maybe Samsung will find a way to make this seem less distracting. What's your take on a folding smartphone? And what does it need to do for you to spend more on it? Growing up in the age of flip phones I could see there's something charming about the concept. But let us know your thoughts in the comments. I'm Bridget Carey and you can dive deeper into the Samsung rumors and cnet.com.