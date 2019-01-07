CES 2019

Samsung TVs to support iTunes, a new solar-powered smartwatch

Transcript
This is CNet and here's the stories that matter from CES 2019. CES hasn't even started yet but the news is already beginning to surface. The word is that Samsung's 2019 TVs will support iTunes and AirPlay 2 marking the first time content from iTunes can be displayed on an non-Apple device. Look for this announcement to line up with the launch of Apple's long rumored streaming service coming sometime this year. Matrix Industries latest smartwatch doesn't require charging, instead it uses solar charging combined with thermoelectrics. It works with Apple Health kit and Google Fit and will play nice with other yet to be named The PowerWatch 2 can be preordered for $200 dollar on Indiegogo Ford sells it for $499 later this year and finally CES 2019 is setting the stage for a show down between Amazon Alexa and Google Assistance in the war over digital assistance each company is out there to prove their platform is the right one for voice control. So it's likely it will see new partnerships, gadgets, and perhaps some surprises along the way. [MUSIC] You can keep track of everything happening at CES 2019 by visiting c|net.
Tech IndustryGoogle AssistantAlexaAmazoniTunes

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Windows 10 now leads marketshare, Apple issues rare warning

1:25

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Sliding around in Teslas at the company's Alaska proving ground

10:51

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

Apple warns investors, Netflix begs people to be smart

1:25

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Alexa-connected smartglasses are here, with Vuzix Blade

1:57

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23