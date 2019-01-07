Samsung TVs to support iTunes, a new solar-powered smartwatch
Transcript
This is CNet and here's the stories that matter from CES 2019.
CES hasn't even started yet but the news is already beginning to surface.
The word is that Samsung's 2019 TVs will support iTunes and AirPlay 2 marking the first time content from iTunes can be displayed on an non-Apple device.
Look for this announcement to line up with the launch of Apple's long rumored streaming service coming sometime this year.
Matrix Industries latest smartwatch doesn't require charging, instead it uses solar charging combined with thermoelectrics.
It works with Apple Health kit and Google Fit and will play nice with other yet to be named The PowerWatch 2 can be preordered for $200 dollar on Indiegogo Ford sells it for $499 later this year and finally CES 2019 is setting the stage for a show down between Amazon Alexa and Google Assistance in the war over digital assistance each company is out there to prove their platform is the right one for voice control.
So it's likely it will see new partnerships, gadgets, and perhaps some surprises along the way.
[MUSIC]
You can keep track of everything happening at CES 2019 by visiting c|net.
