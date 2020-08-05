Samsung smartphone chief talks new Galaxy product lineup

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung smartphone chief talks new Galaxy product lineup.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

860 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

341 episodes

Tech Today

1259 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

SpaceX Starship prototype takes first 'hop'

1:01

Phil Schiller no longer Apple's head of marketing

1:59

Now What: Why we're trading cash for contactless

22:58

Camera test: iPhone SE vs. Pixel 4A

9:06

Explaining the tech and troubles of police body cameras

10:34

David Katzmaier's tips for upgrading your home entertainment during COVID-19

17:52

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The console wars are over now that Xbox Game Pass includes xCloud

3:29

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

4:08

Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill

1:21

Explaining the tech and troubles of police body cameras

10:34

Phil Schiller no longer Apple's head of marketing

1:59

The Honda E looks cute and is full of tech

8:59

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Pixel 4A review: Impressive camera and a battery that beats the iPhone SE

5:09

Wyze's awesome outdoor security camera is only $50

4:08

Gorilla Glass Victus is twice as tough: First look

3:00

Asus ROG Phone 3: We go hands-on with the most powerful Android phone

8:18

OnePlus Nord packs flagship 5G specs without the high price tag

6:11

What I'd like to see from Google's next smart speaker

5:15

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02