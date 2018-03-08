Your video, "Samsung offers gaming and Atmos sound bars in 2018 "
Samsung offers gaming and Atmos sound bars in 2018

Samsung has unveiled two 2018 sound bars including a gaming-centric model with "flute holes" and a tweaked Atmos surround setup
Samsung has taken the wrappers off two new sound bars at its first look 2018 event in New York City. One of these is targeted at gamers and features a bunch of holes across the top like a flute, and the second an update to the company's high end Atmos sound bar. First up, the HWN650 is a $500 sound bar with a wireless subwoofer. And it features a line of over 50 openings across the top. Samsung says the acoustic beam technology enables the speaker's sound to better match up with the action on screen. The company says the speaker comes with a dedicated gaming mode, as well as a wireless subwoofer. The N650 will be available in April. Meanwhile, the existing HWK950, one of our favorite sound bars, Will get an upgrade in June. It will now include side firing speakers from the main unit as well up firing front and rear speakers. These new drivers will apparently allow for better immersion with Dolby Atmos soundtracks and, in addition, the sound bow will feature DTSX support, something the existing model doesn't have. While the model level will stay the same, the new additions will push the price up to over $1,500 with the cost expected to be announced closer to its release. [MUSIC]

