Your video, "Samsung to unwrap the Galaxy S9, SpaceX launches internet satellites "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Samsung to unwrap the Galaxy S9, SpaceX launches internet satellites

In this week's wrap-up, Samsung's next major phone is getting unveiled right before the world's biggest mobile show. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX begins work on a satellite-based internet network.
1:21 /
Transcript
This is cnet and hear the stories that matter right now. The SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 launches before mobile world congress. Many details about the S9 may have lead ahead of it's official unveiling. A Galaxy S9 should have the similar design as the S8 but the finger print sensor is expected. To be moved to a centralized location on the back. Samsung's invitation had the words the camera, reimagined as its tagline. So you can bet Samsung has made some improvements to that camera. Mobile World Congress Eworld's biggest mobile show kicks off on February 26th and runs through March 1st in Barcelona Spain. Last year we saw the introduction of the LG G6, and the return of the Nokia 3310. LG is not expected to launch a new G phone this year at MWC, but CNET has reporters in Barcelona to let you know all about what comes out of the show. [MUSIC] And lastly, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two prototypes of its Starlink internet satellites. Elon Musk tweeted out a video showing the two satellites deploying. Musk says they are successfully communicating to Earth's stations. In the future, these satellites could become part of a larger network to provide broadband access to the world. Stay up to date on the latest by downloading the C Net Tech Today app available for iOS and Android.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores
New AirPods coming, Amazon to expand Go stores
1:06
Today's major tech stories include new versions of Apple AirPods, Amazon expanding its automated Go stores and SpaceX's plan to launch...
Play video
Video: Get to know Google Pay
Get to know Google Pay
1:11
Google has a new way to pay with your phone, called Google Pay. It replaces Android Pay and Google Wallet.
Play video
Video: Conspiracy videos trend on social, Uber Express Pool launches
Conspiracy videos trend on social, Uber Express Pool launches
1:15
Today's major tech headlines include conspiracy theory videos trending on social networks, Uber's launch of its Express Pool service...
Play video
Video: Everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9
Everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9
5:57
Samsung's Galaxy S9 will be announced on Feb. 25, but we pretty much know everything about it already. Plus Google Pay comes to Android,...
Play video
Video: The S9 to dominate MWC, Samsung reducing OLED production
The S9 to dominate MWC, Samsung reducing OLED production
1:17
Today's big tech headlines include the Galaxy S9's expected dominance ahead of MWC, Samsung cutting OLED production and the start of...
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy S9 could wow with camera features
Samsung Galaxy S9 could wow with camera features
3:01
What's in store for Samsung's next flagship phone? CNET's Jessica Dolcourt dives into the rumored camera features and processor, and...
Play video
Video: SpaceX set for blastoff, Virgin Hyperloop One heading to India
SpaceX set for blastoff, Virgin Hyperloop One heading to India
1:25
In today's big tech news, SpaceX prepares to launch its first internet satellites, India announces plans for a Virgin Hyperloop One...
Play video
Video: Android P rumors, animojis on the S9?
Android P rumors, animojis on the S9?
1:15
The biggest tech stories of the week include the latest rumors about Android's next operating system, Apple's acknowledgement that...
Play video