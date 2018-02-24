Samsung to unwrap the Galaxy S9, SpaceX launches internet satellites

Tech Today
Transcript
This is cnet and hear the stories that matter right now. The SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 launches before mobile world congress. Many details about the S9 may have lead ahead of it's official unveiling. A Galaxy S9 should have the similar design as the S8 but the finger print sensor is expected. To be moved to a centralized location on the back. Samsung's invitation had the words the camera, reimagined as its tagline. So you can bet Samsung has made some improvements to that camera. Mobile World Congress Eworld's biggest mobile show kicks off on February 26th and runs through March 1st in Barcelona Spain. Last year we saw the introduction of the LG G6, and the return of the Nokia 3310. LG is not expected to launch a new G phone this year at MWC, but CNET has reporters in Barcelona to let you know all about what comes out of the show. [MUSIC] And lastly, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two prototypes of its Starlink internet satellites. Elon Musk tweeted out a video showing the two satellites deploying. Musk says they are successfully communicating to Earth's stations. In the future, these satellites could become part of a larger network to provide broadband access to the world. Stay up to date on the latest by downloading the C Net Tech Today app available for iOS and Android.