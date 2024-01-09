Samsung Has a Ballie: AI Robot Helps Around the House 1:57 Watch Now

Jan 9, 2024 Home Entertainment

Speaker 1: Samsung has a new robot. This thing is called Bali, and it's coming out later this year and before you ask, no, they don't have a pricing yet, but it can do some pretty cool things. It's built as an AI home assistant, so it kind of rolls around your house and really helps you with some daily tasks. So in this demo that we just saw, Samsung showed how Bali could actually help with exercise routines. So you can set up Bali right next to you as you're doing sit-ups, pushups, whatever, watching the exercise [00:00:30] routine on the wall. That's right. Bali has basically a little built-in projector and it can shoot on the wall, and you can also have it switch. Let's say you're doing setups in this example and shoot right up onto the ceiling. Pretty cool. So that projector can actually be used for a bunch of different variety of uses. For example, if you want to have the projector go and show you your appointments, it can show you what's in the oven. It can do a lot of different things to kind of visualize what's going on. Speaker 2: Don't forget your wedding anniversary. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] The idea is a lot of devices don't have screens. So if Bali can interact with them and react to your voice and use ai, it actually allows you to see a screen on a device that normally doesn't have it, like a fridge or a stove or something like that. So Samsung says this thing will basically follow you around. It'll learn your patterns. It'll obviously figure out parts of your house that are good for projecting maybe parts of your house that it really needs to do things. And in the video we saw, Samsung actually has some pet features on this as well. So say you're away from home, you have a dog [00:01:30] at home. Bali can actually monitor your house, drive around your house. It has a camera obviously, and you can communicate remotely with it and it'll show you what's going on. Maybe the pooch jumped on the couch and did a little piddle or something like that. Bali's going to take care of it. So that's a look at Bali, the AI home assistant that Samsung's coming out with later this year. Basically, a little robot AI ball that'll help you out around the house.