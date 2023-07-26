Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Tablets
Speaker 1: Samsung's always been the company to forward high-end Android tablets, and this year is no different. The Samsung Galaxy tab SS nine series is here and it's got a lot of the features that we expected, including across the board am LED displays. Now, this has been a big year for Android tablets. This is not the only product you can buy. In fact, it's maybe one of the best years for Android tablets in a while. You've got the Google Pixel tablet. You've also got the OnePlus [00:00:30] pad. Samsung's series of tablets right now are at the higher end of that spectrum. $800 is a starting price for the tab SS nine with an 11 inch display. Then you go to a thousand dollars for the tab SS nine with a 12.4 inch display, or you can go all the way to $1,200 starting price for the 14.6 inch display. Speaker 2: Well, this is the 14.6 inch Ultra, uh, Speaker 1: Which was also Speaker 2: Amad last year. Just a really sleek, nice premium feel that I'd want to coddle. [00:01:00] I mean, you're gonna wanna see four K videos on this. I already noticed that with the display this good, you can real end this large. You can notice the difference between four K and non four K. I'm actually not used to that. Speaker 1: These all have Snapdragon eight gen two processors inside. Trying multitasking for a while with a couple of the models felt pretty zippy. Although Samsung's multitasking is a little bit different than pixel tablet or OnePlus tab, it still allows you to move the two [00:01:30] panes of the display really smoothly. The nice thing about Samsung's tablets is that the Spen is included. A pen or a tablet is usually extra. On other competing tablets, the pen is supposed to have slightly better latency, 2.8 milliseconds. The other little wrinkle here with these tablets is that their i P 68 rated for water in dust resistance. Although I wouldn't wanna risk getting one of these tablets wet. Kind of nice though that has a little bit of that extra protection. But the question [00:02:00] now is how much you wanna pay for an Android tablet. You've got things that cost $500 in that range with pixel, tablet, one plus pad, and then you're going to $800 thousand dollars, $1,200, or if you get the other configurations, or five G perhaps even more. We're gonna have to stay tuned and see how all the accessories work. The keyboard case, which I'm curious to try and a lot of the other stuff. But that's a preview of what to expect from Samsung's new tablet line in 2023.

