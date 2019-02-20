Samsung Event

Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with new Instagram mode

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with new Instagram mode.
Mobile AppsInstagramSamsung

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Why the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint reader matters

2:48

Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit: Samsung's new smartwatch and fitness tracker

3:15

We cannot wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:04

Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his astounding resurrection

8:16

Amazon kills plans for NYC headquarters

4:00

Android apps by the thousands collect user data you can't erase

1:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

British commandos seen flying the Gravity Suit

3:07

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Apple reportedly releasing 16-inch MacBook Pro, Netflix cancels Marvel series

1:25

Watch genetically modified T-cells kill cancer cells

1:40

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

2:19

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

1:33

Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique

1:30

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04