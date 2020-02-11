Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149
New Samsung phone usually means a new pair of earbuds to go with it.
This year, the Samsung Galaxy buds plus.
After that I expected a little bit more from where Samsung would be with their earbuds Especially now that there are independent wireless ear buds everywhere, AirPods and AirPods Pro and Echo Buds and everything else.
The Galaxy Buds Plus are really just battery enhanced versions of the Galaxy Buds, which is nice.
11 hours for the buds, which is significantly better than other stuff out there plus 11 hours in the case For a combined 22 hours No, I haven't actually tested them, I haven't gotten a chance to listen to music, I just got to put the galaxy buds plus in my ears and they look nice.
They don't stick out too much, they're fine, they're meant to have an additional microphone for making calls and having things sound a little bit better.
But do these have noise cancellation?
No.
Interestingly, they don't have fitness.
Now fitness is a thing that Samsung did way back before there were iPods there was the gear icon x, those had health tracking stuff.
And at CES, I met with valence L, a company that makes heart rate tracking components in ear buds for a lot of companies, and was talking about how eventually that could be used to track things like blood pressure.
I thought maybe Samsung would go there now and they haven't maybe Samsung will in the future.
For now at 149.
The buds plus look like totally fine buds in the market.
Not the most bargain price and not the most expensive.
They're not packaged with Samsung's phones though which is annoying.
I mean put them in with the phones or Create a better bundle.
But you know how it goes, there will be Samsung phones on sale.
And you'll probably find these things effectively available in a way that you can get them in some sort of discounted bundle.
We saw three different colors of the Buds Plus.
There is a blue, black, and a white, there's also a red color that we didn't see.
So you do have color options here, but they look And on the feel, kind of like other buds I've seen before.
There are little flexible tips that go in for noise isolation.
There's a touch surface that I was able to tap and it should be able to control things like play and skip.
There's not going to be a Spotify quick access feature but they look like.
You know, buds I've seen before.
What I get those over another pair of buds.
It depends on how great they sound, how great the battery life is, how much they end up, really costing if they're available on sale.
And there are other buds that are on the market.
Google's making one Microsoft's making a pair I'm sure there'll be a lot more.
So your options keep increasing as far as what headphones you might wanna get with your Samsung phone.
And we didn't get a chance to listen to these.
So in order to really know how these are, we're gonna have to pair them with a Samsung phone or any other phone, walk around with them, listen and commute with them.
See what the battery life is like.
That takes time, graph to see what that's like and we'll tell you about that in the future.
Now size wise the elongated case kind of reminds me of the AirPod Pro charging case.
They felt a little bit bulky when I took them out.
But they're actually smaller in some ways than things like AirPods if you consider that they don't have the stick coming out.
But the the main part feels a little bit larger.
It does allow a little more flesh.
How will they stay in your ears?
I didn't run with them, I didn't jump up and down with them, I didn't hang upside down with them.
So we'll have to see how well they stay in.
And will they pop out?
Will they feel more secure?
Will the sound more isolated even without noise canceling?
We'll see.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus should be available online-only at first.
And then available in stores March 6th.
So you can start taking a look for them pretty soon.
And we'll follow up with a full review here at CNet and tell you how good they actually are.
