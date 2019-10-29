Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

Transcript
[MUSIC] Samsung's done with 2019, and is moving right on to 2020 with its laptops. The new Galaxy book flex and Galaxy book I on the flex an ion have a few of the same features but the flex is this nice royal blue aluminum two and one and the ion is this thin silver magnesium clamshell that weighs just under a kilogram. Again, there's a couple of things in common between the two models like that these are the first laptops in the world with Samsung. LED displays their full HD displays and they look amazing with 100% SRGB and DCI P3 color space coverage and brightness up to 400 nits and an outdoor mode that can bump it up to 600 minutes. Both models will come in 13.3 and 15.6 in sizes With discrete NVIDIA250 graphics available in the 15. Another common feature is Samsung actually turned the touch pads into chi wireless powershare chargers. All you do is Press one of the function keys and that turns it on and you can just put your phone down or your smartwatch down on the pad to charge. Now, this does knock out use of the pad so it's something you maybe won't use while you're working. But, if you're using a mouse or you just want to power up some while you're in a meeting or whatever, it's a nice little extra. Now on the inside, these are both part of Intel's Project Athena program, running on Intel's 10th Gen processors, Ice Lake in the Flex and Comet Lake in the Ion. And, if you don't know what any of that means, it's basically that these will function a bit more like phones with sort of that instant-on experience and responsiveness That have longer battery lives and have WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 so you get fast wireless and wired connections. Though on the Iron you're also going to get a couple USB type 8.2 where the Flex only has USB C. No pricing is available on this yet but Samsung said the Iron is going to be more affordable than the Flex. But it definitely feels premium still. It's a nice looking clamshell, with this lifting hinge design so your keyboard's up at a better angle for typing. It's not a touch display which you get with the Ion since that's the two-in-one. The Ion comes with one of Samsung's S Pens that stores in the body, so you can always have it with you when you wanna write or sketch on the screen, and there's support for Samsung's new air gesture controls. Like those on its note 10 and tab is six but basically with the flex and i on. Samsung will have a strong up to date advanced laptop line up when these land in the us early in 2020.

