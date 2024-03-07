Rivian R2, R3 and R3X Reveal Event: Everything Announced in 8 Minutes 7:49 Watch Now

Mar 7, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: We're here to talk about what's next. We're here to talk about how all this brings us to our next set of products and really how we get a lot more people into our products, into our brand, and how do we make Rivian more accessible to a lot more people. So with that, let me introduce you to R two. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] And so we're going to walk through the vehicle, but just starting here at the front. In the front of the vehicle, we have a large front storage trunk. For those that are familiar with R [00:01:00] one, of course, this should be very relatable, but this is great for putting luggage, backpacks, your gear. It's one of the most used storage areas for our R one vehicle. We get to see the data on how all of our runners are using it, but it is just an awesome setup. And of course, this also serves to support a lot of the front safety in the vehicle in terms of the crash structure that you saw in those R one videos. Now, if we go around, but first just walk around the back, [00:01:30] we did a lot of work to create something that builds a really open air experience and you just saw, or maybe you saw these quarter windows pop out. And what that does is we leverage the negative pressure off the back of the vehicle to pull natural air through, and it creates this beautiful open air feeling experience. And then the rear glass, which you just saw drop, also opens. And now the rear glass opening, it literally feels like an open air experience, but this gives you an ability to put, Speaker 1: [00:02:00] You could put surfboards, you can put longer gear, and as you just saw the second row seats fold flat, but also the first row seats fold flat. And trying to figure out how does this compare it to an R one? Well, we'll tell you, it's about 400 millimeters shorter than an R one s. And in addition to being shorter, it's quite a bit shorter in wheel base. It's also lower in height. And so we spent [00:02:30] a lot of time working through those materials and the overall packaging to create an experience that is as inviting as one could imagine. And we have a lot of feedback from R one. And one of the points of feedback was a desire for a glove box. And we had lots of reasons to not have one, but on [00:03:00] R two, we over-delivered and we put two glove boxes in. Speaker 1: The other thing, I mean there's lots to see here, but one of the things that's so exciting is the way we've looked at the controls and we have these really nice large wheels in the scroll wheels in the steering wheel. There's dynamic haptic feedback, so allows us to adjust what it's feeling like when you're scrolling and it's magical. It takes our existing scroll wheel and really up levels it to a degree that's hard to fully [00:03:30] appreciate unless you're sitting in the car. Oh, we have a single motor rear wheel driver variant. We have a dual motor, one motor in the front, one motor in the back, all wheel drive variant. And then we have a tri motor, two motors in the back, one in the front and in the highest performance variance of the vehicle, zero to 16, well under three seconds. So it's very quick. And then all those motor combinations can achieve over three oh miles in range. Every one of those is not only optimizing for [00:04:00] what the ownership experience will be, but optimizing our ability to make this very affordable and very accessible. And so the R two starting price will be $45,000 Speaker 1: And you [00:04:30] can reserve one. Starting today. I'm really, really excited to talk about R two's sibling, which we call R three. [00:05:00] We are so excited about what this sort of delivers beyond what we see in R two. It takes the package of R two and the platform it shrinks, it puts into our take on what is a crossover. [00:05:30] It's about five inches shorter, 135 millimeters shorter than what you see in R two in terms of wheel base, but leveraging all that same content. So the single motor, the dual motor, and a tri motor, the beautiful battery pack built around a larger format cell, our network architecture. But I want to spend some time in the back and we spent so much time as a team thinking about working on how do we create unique closure experience in the back. And what you just saw happen [00:06:00] is the rear lift gate came up just like we saw in R two, the first and the second row seats fold flat. So it creates an opportunity for in-car camping or it creates an opportunity to carry a long gear. But when we close this, there's a second way to get to the back, which we call our flipper glass. And Speaker 1: What I love about this is it makes it easy to get things in and out, but this [00:06:30] actuation can actually go to multiple heights on the R two carries over here. So the use of materials, the way we think about the sustainability of those materials, how durable they are, and really embodying that rivian feel Speaker 1: [00:07:00] Had a chance to really stretch ourselves. This is an interior combination. We internally call rugged playful because it looks rugged and it looks playful. But the use of materials and the use of how we laid out those materials with cork and with interesting weaves and interesting ways to anodize metal, it feels so uniquely rivian, but also [00:07:30] so unique to this vehicle and to the performance variant. I'm excited to say that we're going to be pulling the timing in to allow our two to start deliveries in the first half of 2026. Thank you everyone so much for joining us today to hear about our future. We couldn't be more excited.