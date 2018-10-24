Ring’s Stick Up Cam Wired is better than before

[MUSIC]
The $180 Stick Up Cam Wired borrows a lot of the good stuff from Ring's existing roster of home security cameras.
It It has 1080p HD live streaming, motion alerts, detection zones, and response to Alexa voice commands.
Just say, Alexa, show me the patio camera and there it is clearly displayed on the latest Gen Echo show.
In short, the camera works well.
It's easy to set up and unlike ring's previous stick up cam, this power adapter dependent version can go inside or outside Its base can also be oriented to mount to a wall or ceiling or simply be set on the table.
That indoor outdoor flexibility has been has been missing from ring's camera lineup which is largely door bells and other devices intended to only go outside.
At the same time competitors offer free Cloud storage and rings still charges a fee for any video clips.
That puts ring behind because why would I pay when I can get something Something very similar for less.
I personally wouldn't buy this but its still a good camera worth considering, especially if you have other ring products at home.
Smart HomeHome SecurityAmazon
