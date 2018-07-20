Your video, "Ring's budget home security system covers the basics"
Ring's budget home security system covers the basics

Ring's uncomplicated $199 Alarm Security Kit keeps an eye on your home for less than the competition.
[MUSIC] The Z-Wave enabled Ring alarm security kit is nothing fancy, and I mean that in the best possible way. For just $199, Ring sends you a base station, a keypad A door window sensor, a motion sensor, and a Z-wave range extender. You can add additional ring sensors a la carte but don't expect too many options yet. Fortunately the company will be adding more of its own devices soon as well as devices from third parties. Ring, a smart home start up owned by Amazon Makes the installation and configuration of its security system effortless, thanks to the well designed [UNKNOWN] mobile app. Tell the app you want to set up a Ring alarm security kit and follow the prompts. Once connected, the Ring app lets you name your devices as well as the rooms they are in. You can quickly determine what's happening where when you want to get an alert. I am going to disarm the system from the app or with the keypad using a four digit code you come up with. If you don't pay the optional $10 per month to have a call center monitor what's happening at your house, you can still manage it yourself for free. If motion is detected, or a door or window is opened when the system is armed, a loud siren blares from the base station And from the keypad. It's then up to you to contact emergency services if it's needed. That's pretty much it. This system doesn't currently work with Alexa or any other major smart home platform. That's disappointing but the Ring alarm security kit really excels in its simplicity and offers a great basic DIY home security system at a price that's too good to ignore.
Ring Alarm Security Kit

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
Ring didn't do anything particularly innovative with its Alarm Security Kit, but this inexpensive DIY system stands out because of its simplicity.
