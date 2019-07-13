Rick and Morty Comic-Con exclusive toy unboxing

Hi Today we're opening this magical brown box from entertainment Earth.
Inside are two Rick and Morty San Diego Comic Con 2019 exclusives.
As a fan of the Rick and Morty verse, I am very excited.
So let's see
[MUSIC]
Okay, it's not a box within a box yet, so we're good.
[MUSIC]
We have, Rick and Morty Wooden Push Puppet, Mr. Meeseeks.
And ooh, a Mr. [INAUDIBLE]
jack in the box.
Box, [LAUGH], this is very cool.
Very exciting.
Mr. [INAUDIBLE] probably isn't my favorite character, but he is a lot of fun.
Okay let's Put this guy aside and open up the push puppet first.
On the back you can see there are actually two me seeks that will be supposedly at Comic Con.
Mr. Me seeks happy probably just popped out of his box.
Aand angry Mr me seeks who has definitely survived for more than two days at this point.
Okay, let's go ahead and open them up.
Wrong side of this [UNKNOWN]
[MUSIC]
Okay, I completely open him wrong, but we're getting there, trying to be nice about it.
Opening up is packaging This is actually gonna be the most difficult part of this toy.
[LAUGH] And Mr. Meeseeks,
[BLANK_AUDIO]
You push the little button on the bottom and he collapses.
[LAUGH] Apparently in all different directions.
But that's it.
It's just a wooden box.
Little push, and there we go.
He does have articulating arms.
Aw, he's a cheerleader.
So, for those of you who don't know, Mr. Meeseeks was a originally a character who appeared in season one episode five, I believe.
And he's there to fulfil your tiny wishes and desires.
You ask him something small, say I wanna feel like a more complete woman and he helps you achieve it.
And then, puff, he's gone.
That's his entire lifespan.
Supposed to be short and sweet.
Anything else survives too long, lives too long, he gets and turns into angry Mr. Meeseeks.
Okay, let's open the second Meeseeks.
So this is a Rick and Morty Mr. Meeseeks jack-in-the-box Exclusive the tags I'll say too hot topic, which is interesting.
And it was a pretty easy box opening.
Now, I scare easily, okay, it's not that I don't like Jack in the boxes.
It's just that I scare easily.
So I'm warning you.
Let's see what happened.
[MUSIC]
My god.
[LAUGH]
Well, yep, that's Mr. Meeseeks.
He's a happy Mister Meeseeks because he's obviously just popping out of the box.
Mr. Meeseeks, do you think you could help me take two strokes off of my golf game?
WHat's that?
Thank you.
I'm excited to work with you as well.
So, Mr. meeseeks pops out.
That sounded just like the regular Jack in the box theme that plays not really Rick and Modified, which I expected.
He doesn't say his classic tagline Look at me I'm Mr. meeseeks which, I would like more from my Meseeks doll.
Get back in there.
[MUSIC]
This is.
This is more difficult than I anticipated.
[MUSIC]
It doesn't There we go.
So he doesn't catch, and you gotta be really forceful with the Meeseeks to get him back in there.
But this is, nearly feels like rather, a genuine Meeseeks box.
Same on all of its sides, Even has the top.
Now, and Rick and Marty, if you wanted something from [UNKNOWN] you would press the button and out he comes.
Unfortunately, we are subjected to this creepy rendition of jack in the box first.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
[LAUGH]
He was late that time that was even scarier.
[LAUGH] I think that this is an adorable collector item if me seeks is one of your favorites.
If you collect Rick and Morty toys, this is definitely worth it.
I feel like his hands are upside down and a little weird.
And again, I wish he would say his catchphrase.
Look at me.
I'm Which is the most annoying and enticing part of a mystic.
[LAUGH] These two mystic toys will both be available at San Diego Comic Con or you can preorder right now at entertainment earth website.
The mystic wooden puppet is $9 and the scary Jack in the box is $30.
Wubalubadubdub
[MUSIC]
