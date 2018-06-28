CNET
Your video, "Resurrecting an old-school black MacBook"
Apple
Resurrecting an old-school black MacBook
After eight years under a couch, this retro plastic MacBook booted right up.
2:18
/
June 28, 2018
Latest
Laptops videos
Apple will replace some faulty MacBook keyboards
1:31
June 22, 2018
Apple promises to fix issues with the butterfly switch keyboards on some of its newer MacBook and MacBook Pro models free of charge.
Play video
Acer's Nitro 5 is a budget-friendly gamer that just makes the cut
1:31
June 22, 2018
What it lacks in polish the Nitro 5 makes up for in graphics power and expandability.
Play video
HP Envy X2 has a fresh look but not enough power
1:53
June 18, 2018
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 inside provides a long battery life, but a underwhelming performance.
Play video
Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is premium without the big price
1:31
June 14, 2018
This update to Samsung's pen-enabled Chrome 2-in-1 gets a second camera and a faster processor, but keeps its reasonable $500 price.
Play video
Lenovo gets a whole new look for its Legion gaming laptops and desktops
1:21
June 11, 2018
Get ready for a new buttoned-down look for a laptop and handy handles on desktops.
Play video
Razer Blade is the perfect laptop for undercover gaming
1:40
June 11, 2018
Better hardware and a bigger screen, but you'll need a bigger budget for it, too.
Play video
The Asus concept Project Precog is the dream laptop of the future
1:02
June 5, 2018
The future is going to be all touchscreens, and here's what it will look like.
Play video
Asus' ZenBook Pro turns your touchpad into a second screen
1:09
June 4, 2018
I heard you like screens...
Play video