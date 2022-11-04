Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Spec Comparison 10:01 Watch Now

Nov 4, 2022 VR/AR Productivity

Speaker 1: It's official, the Quest Pro is out and it's a whopping $1,500 that's significantly more expensive than Meta's other virtual reality headset. The quest to there are a lot of differences in hardware and abilities and today I'm unpacking all of it. Hey, I'm Justin Tech and I've owned the Quest since the original Oculus Quest released in 2019. I've been playing with the Quest Pro since it came out, so you could probably now just call me [00:00:30] a Quest Pro. Today I'm going to compare the two headsets and explain why there is such a large variation and price and who these headsets are geared toward because there's definitely some confusion and after the Quest Pro announcement, my friend was like, Dude, the Quest three is so expensive, and I was like, Dude, the Quest Pro is not the Quest three that's coming next year. The Quest Pro is for a very specific clientele, which I'll get into in this video. So now let's compare these two. Thats [00:01:00] before I get into the nitty gritty, let me explain what each headset is first, there's the Quest two. Speaker 1: It's geared toward people who want to socialize, play video games, or even work out in virtual reality. It's like a mobile gaming console. You can take it anywhere and play with it untethered from a computer. Then there's the Quest Pro, which costs three times the price. The pro is everything the Quest [00:01:30] is, but with a stronger emphasis on mixed reality experiences where 3D visuals are overlaid onto an actual physical space. Meta says this headset can offer a more personal and productive experience for work than video calls. Mark Zuckerberg said that the pro is for people who want the best VR headset out there or for people who want a device that's for productivity. At first glance, these two headsets look very different, and while that's because they are very different, after [00:02:00] just a few minutes of trying on the Quest Pro, I was way happier with the fit. Speaker 1: It's meant to fit with this cushion against your forehead and then back here you've got a cushion for the back of your head. It is not gonna give you messy hair like the Quest does with this strap that goes along the front. The weight of the pro is also distributed way better than the Quest two thanks to its curb cell battery on the backside. The Quest two on the other hand is very front heavy and it comes with a very basic strap. [00:02:30] That one is very simple like cloth. Now this is the elite strap. I like this one a lot more. It gives you more support on the back of your head, but I've gone through three of these. This is the third one cuz I've had two break on me. Luckily Meta has replaced it but this is actually a known issue with elite straps. Speaker 1: Now, not only is the Quest Pro more comfortable on your head, it's also more comfortable to peer into for a couple reasons. First of all, there is a dial along the front that can change the lens distance from [00:03:00] your eyes. There's also a continuous lens spacing adjuster to adjust the inter pary distance anywhere from 55 to 75 millimeters. Now this positions the two lens more accurately in front your pupils. Now with the Quest two, you can only set the I P D to three different settings and personally I found that none of the settings are perfect for my eyes. Speaker 1: The Quest Pros display is 40% thinner than the Quest two thanks to [00:03:30] its pancake lens design. The lens are not just thinner, but they have more pixels for sharper and clearer visuals. The L C D display has 37% more pixels per inch and 75% more contrast with richer and more vibrant colors than the Quest two. Both headsets have multiple cameras to help the devices know where they are in the room so you can navigate around your physical and the virtual space. The Quest two has four cameras on the outside and the Quest Pro [00:04:00] introduces way more. There are five cameras on the outside as well as another four on the inside of the headset, which can track your face and eyes more on that in just a bit. The PRO is designed with the intention of seeing the space around you while using the headset so you can easily peer out or see your physical space with your peripheral vision. Speaker 1: Included with the PRO are two magnetic silicone light blockers, but if you want even more immersion and darkness, MEA has a full light blocker for $50. [00:04:30] Let's get into some of the pro's. Big upgrades. They both have a 96 degree vertical view, but the PRO has an increased 106 degree horizontal view versus the Quest two's 96 degrees. This means you're going to be able to see more horizontally without needing to turn your head. I instantly felt this difference on the pro. The Pro has an upgraded Snapdragon XR two plus chip, which has double the RAM of the Quest two, Snapdragon XR two. [00:05:00] It can also run at higher speeds without overheating. Meta claims that the pro is getting about 50% more power than the Quest two. When it comes to refresh rate, the pro actually got a downgrade. It can only reach a peak 90 hertz. Speaker 1: The Quest two, it launched supported 72 hertz and was eventually upgraded to 120 Hertz, but this may not be a huge deal for most people, especially since majority of the apps on the store don't reach past 90 hertz. [00:05:30] Anyway, the upgraded cameras on Quest Pro offer color pass through and the Quest twos cameras only display black and white and the front facing sensors got a big boost on the pro creating a much sharper video clarity. This upgrade is integral for the Quest Pro and it's one of the reasons that it's being marketed as a headset for productivity. MEA believes that the ability to work in a mixed reality environment like having multiple browser windows open and see the space that you're in [00:06:00] makes this an easier headset to use for work throughout the day. Unfortunately, it's still impossible to read text on screens like your phone or computer or your Apple watch through the pro device, which stinks because I was truly hoping it would be able to do that. You can tell though, if there is a flashing notification on say Slack, but you just can't read it. One of the biggest advancements with the Pro is its ability to track face and eye movements with its inner cameras and sensors. [00:06:30] The Quest two doesn't have any facial tracking, and facial tracking is a huge deal for VR because obviously with our eyes and our face we have so many different expressions that's its own form of communication, so getting that on the Quest is gonna completely change social interactions. Speaker 1: Now let's talk about these controllers. Each controller has three cameras to track movement and location, meaning you don't need to have the controllers in the line of sight of the headset in order to see where [00:07:00] they are, whereas on the Quest two, you lost connection if the controllers were out of the headset's range. There are also improved haptics, a new pinch sensor control, and they support the ability to use the controller. As a stylist, I'm excited to see how these abilities are harnessed in future apps. Now, the Quest Pro controllers alone cost $300. That's almost the price of a Quest two. In fact, it's the price of what a Quest two cost a year ago before they increase the [00:07:30] price. To charge the Quest Pro controllers, you need to place them on the included dock or use a proprietary charging cable, which comes included. Unfortunately though, you can only charge one controller at a time with that cable. Speaker 1: In order to charge two, you need to get an optional charging dock, which is kind of annoying because Meta just created a problem and then solved it for not a cheap price. The Quest two controllers run on double A batteries and from my experience, they last weeks to [00:08:00] months depending on use. When it comes to battery life for the headsets, meta hasn't provided any hard facts. The Quest two runs for about two to three hours on one charge based on your usage and it's estimated by road to VR that the Battery life on the Quest Pro runs for roughly one to two hours. This short battery life is I think why the Quest Pro comes with an included dock for the headset and the controllers so you can have them on it constantly charging. You can also charge the [00:08:30] headset with US BBC and use it at the same time. There is an included six foot US B C cable similar to the original Quest. Unfortunately, the Quest two comes with a much shorter cable. Let's talk about the price because there is a huge variation here. The Quest two goes for either 400 or $500 depending on the space, either 128 gigabytes or 256, and the Quest Pro is three times the price at $1,500 and this [00:09:00] only comes with one storage size to hundred and 56 gigabytes. Speaker 1: When it comes to hardware, it is quickly clear that the Quest Pro is steps and steps above the Quest two, but when it comes to software and mixed reality use cases, there's a lot more testing than I need to do before I can truly compare the two and what they offer. We will be reviewing the Quest Pro on our channel and site, so keep an eye out for that by subscribing to our channel. I'll also be coming out with videos [00:09:30] to see if the Quest Pro excels where Meta says it does with face and eye tracking and workplace productivity. What do you think of the Quest Pro? Will you pick one up or are you gonna wait for the Quest three? Let me know in the comments below.